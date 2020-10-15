The stock could get a boost if AT&T figures out a way to leverage its streaming services to push theatrical releases which have been delayed.

Prepared by Chris, CEO of Quad 7 Capital and Leader of team BAD BEAT Investing

AT&T (T) seems like it is dropping by the day. The more it drops, the more we buy in our long-term dividend growth holdings. But it is getting a bit ridiculous. The market seems to be concerned over delays for theatrical releases for Warner-Media, loss of subscribers for DirecTV, and competition in wireless. It is compounded by the high debt that company has.

But here is the thing. The company is addressing the debt. Theatrical delays are temporary, and they are driving innovation (e.g. new streaming sales) for many companies. There will always be wireless competition, but 5G should be good for all the telecoms we have to tell you. DirecTV has been a headache without question, and we would not mind seeing it sold off. However, it does bring in revenues, even with subscriber cord cutting.

In a few weeks, the company will report its third-quarter earnings and that will be a catalyst. The stock has done nothing but move like a zombie following its highly-anticipated Q2 earnings report. We want to go over the key metrics that you should be watching when Q3 is reported. All things considered, we still love buying the stock in the $20s with a safe dividend that is yielding 7.5%. It will pay off, even if it has been a long few months. Let us discuss

Performance in Q2 and what to watch for in Q3

We are going to discuss a number of metrics that you must watch for when the company reports its Q3 in a few weeks. To understand what to watch for in Q3, we should revisit Q2, not just for the data, but so you know what is important (at least to us). Our firm's Q2 revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $44.15 billion. Overall, we were looking for revenue to decline to about 7-11% or so and to come in somewhere in the $39.3-41.1 billion range.

All that said, revenue hit $40.9 billion at the higher end of the range. Despite a lower than expected top line, the bottom line saw solid performance, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue miss.

Q3 EPS should come in better than this, but Q2 EPS was down from last year's Q2. It still came in ahead of expectations. The EPS result hit $0.83:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share also were expected to be around $0.79 by analysts. We think Q3 results come in at $0.80. This estimate stems from changes in share count, ongoing well-managed expenses, and revenues that are about flat. We urge investors to keep a close watch on cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results in Q2

We are more than confident that Q3 operational cash will be strong. We think it comes in around $11-$11.5 billion. In Q2 we saw a big revenue beat and so operational cash was better than expected. Furthermore, operational cash generated was generated $12 billion. We presume that cash from operations will remain pressured the next few quarters. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend, which as you know, is the main reason we are cheerleaders for the stock (and we do not apologize for that fact).

If you have not been paying attention, realize that free cash flow is critical

Free cash flow is key to maintaining the dividend payment. We expected Q2 free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $5.5-$6.5 billion considering capex spending of $4.5-5.5 billion and operational cash of $10-11.5 billion. Well, when we saw revenues, and then operational cash, we knew free cash flow would be solid and it registered at $7.6 billion.

Looking ahead, it is tough to handicap where free cash flow will end up, but we suspect H2 2020 will be better than H1 2020, though Q3 suffered from continued theatrical release declines. It could weigh. That said, we think if free cash flow comes in even flat to down the next 2 quarters, then free cash flow could still be a strong $24 billion this year, maybe even $25 billion.

We probably talk about this once a month, but please watch the dividend payout ratio

We have to tell you that dividend sustainability is not even questionable. It is about as secure as you can find as far as high-yield is concerned.

Once again, free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. In Q2 the payout ratio was just 49%. Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19.

Keep in mind, if free cash flow comes in at $24-$25 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will remain be 61%-65% for the year. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by the projected $24-$25 billion in 2020 free cash flow, we arrive at the estimated payout ratio. This is very safe. It would take free cash flow to be cut in half year-over-year to not cover the dividend. This is not going to happen.

Take home - buy the pain

It is beyond frustrating to see share decline week to week. You have to take advantage of these selloffs and come in and buy this dividend yield. A safe 7.5%-plus is an attractive buy. As for capital appreciation we believe that this is coming post-COVID. Share price appreciation becomes more likely as operations return to normal volume, movies are released (or the company figures out how to leverage its streaming), and debt gets paid down. The metrics we discussed in this column are what we are looking for when the company reports later this month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.