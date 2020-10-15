For consumers and investors in technology giant Apple (AAPL), Tuesday is a day that many have waited some time for. This is the day where the company held its 2020 iPhone event, with this year's headline being 5G-compatible smartphones. Apple delivered its usual high-quality event, and today, I'm here to provide my key takeaways.

Let's first start out with the HomePod mini. The $99 smart speaker is here as expected, and is Apple's first legitimate effort at denting this part of the industry. The first HomePod was expensive and mostly a niche product, but the mini is substantially more affordable and likely to be a major hit. Most articles these days don't even mention Apple's market share in this space currently, but that seems likely to change.

As for the iPhones, most of the specs detailed had been leaked or rumored already, so I won't go into detail there. What's important is that Apple's new phones are all 5G-compatible and will be even faster than ever before, while also getting the most powerful chipset ever, an OLED screen for each device, and even better cameras. In the table below, you can see a comparison of the iPhone lineups available over the last three years, with the yellow highlight showing the models launched that fall.

(Source: Apple iPhone pages, seen here)

The first key takeaway is that there are more options this year, thanks to the SE. Also, taking away the iPhone 11 Pro versions allows for the introduction of the mini, while allowing the Pro lineup to remain all new. Apple did double the starting storage for the Pro models, while also reducing the price of the two larger storage versions of each by $50. These are obviously Apple's best phones ever developed, and will provide much better performance for gamers, developers, and more. There's a phone available for pretty much everyone here, especially with carriers providing numerous incentives and trade-in programs to reduce monthly costs.

As expected, Apple is eliminating the earbuds and power adapter it provides in the iPhone box. Tuesday's live stream event said that this will help with the environment, which is true to a degree, but it was also about reducing product costs so that we didn't see a price raise over last year's models. These moves also helps push more consumers to Apple's AirPods, perhaps the company's hottest product currently, or faster adapters that need to be purchased separately. The company also announced MagSafe charging, which means magnets on the back of the phones automatically align the MagSafe-branded charger for "optimum charging."

Now you will see plenty of comments out there about Apple just launching new phones, like it is some basic thing. That completely misses the point. The combination of the new chips plus 5G provides more opportunities to gamers, streamers, etc. That tacks on extra revenue for key Apple services, just like the HomePod mini will help with Apple Music. Every additional user the company brings into the ecosystem just adds more opportunity for add-on sales of devices and services. Apple Services alone generate more than $13 billion in quarterly revenue.

Through the first three fiscal quarters of the 2020 period, iPhone revenues were 53.06% of Apple's total. For the same nine-month period two years earlier, the percentage was 63.21%. If you think Apple is just a smartphone company, you are essentially missing half of the picture these days. Yes, investors are hoping that these new 5G phones drive a supercycle of upgrades, but in this pandemic environment, a home run is not necessarily needed. Apple just needs to sell enough to keep its overall installed base growing, allowing for wearables and services to continue growing revenues at a great clip. That, in turn, drives tremendous net income and cash flow, and investors are then rewarded with through the world's largest capital return program. You don't get a $2 trillion valuation for nothing.

As for Apple shares, they lost more than $3 on Tuesday. That's not much of a surprise given they had rallied into the event, so this became another example of "buy the rumor, sell the news", which we've seen with this name plenty of times before. As the chart below shows, the key here is that shares remain above their 50-day moving average. This technical line is currently on the rise, and has seemingly provided support in the short term. As long as the stock remains above this level, it has a good chance of eventually taking out its all-time high.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, Apple delivered a solid iPhone event on Tuesday. Consumers and investors have been waiting for 5G smartphones from the technology giant, and now they are here. However, if you only think that Apple is a phone company, you are definitely missing out. Phone sales only represent about half of the business now, and new devices like those launched Tuesday plus the HomePod mini help to drive other sales like AirPods, Watches, and Apple Services. The recent pullback in shares provided a good opportunity to increase your Apple position, and with more growth expected in the coming years, shares can easily head higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.