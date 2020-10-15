Nonetheless, I make the case that there's too much negativity already priced into this stock.

Although Upwork's gross profit margins are high, there's still potential for improvement.

Investment Thesis

Upwork (UPWK) is reporting lackluster growth rates and guidance.

Having said that, at just 6x its 2021 sales, this well-positioned gig platform remains cheaply valued.

Furthermore, not only is its sector rapidly expanding, reinforcing that opportunity is here and strong, but Upwork also trades at a large discount to its peer.

On balance, investors may do well to consider this investment. Here's why:

Upwork is Well-Positioned, With Strong Tailwinds to its Back

As the world embraces digital acceleration this gig economy platform is going to benefit from strong tailwinds to its back.

Source: author's work

Presently, Upwork's growth rates are not as strong as investors would hope, particularly when we consider the steady trend towards increasing usage of independent professionals (or gig workers).

If this time last year, Upwork was growing its revenues at approximately 20% y/y (Q3 2019), as Upwork heads towards 2021 there's no reason why its growth rates should not once more reignite from mid-teens growth rates it has presently guided for in Q3 2020.

If anything, common sense alone dictates that remote working is going in one direction only, and that is rapidly increasing.

Margins Are High While Having Potential to Improve Further

Moving on, what Upwork lacks in strong revenue growth rates, it more than makes up for it by having very high non-GAAP gross profit margins.

Source: September 2020 Upwork Presentation

As you can see above, Upwork's take rate for its core platform is approximately 12%. Although Upwork's value-added services are much higher, reaching 30%.

What's more, Upwork's low take rate continues to resonate very strongly with its clients.

Source: September 2020 Upwork Presentation

In fact, during Q2 2020, Upwork saw 4,000 clients added to its core client roster (data not shown).

Source: Upwork September Presentation, non-GAAP gross profit margins %

Altogether, this culminates with Upwork's non-GAAP profit margins reaching a high at 71%.

However, we can also see that despite Q2 2020 growing its revenues at marginally higher rates of 19% compared with 18% in the same period a year ago, Upwork's non-GAAP gross margins remained static at 71%.

Furthermore, if we compare with its peer Fiverr (FVRR), below we can better understand Upwork's potential.

Source: Fiverr's Q2 2020 Presentation

As we can see here, Fiverr's non-GAAP gross profit margins reached 84.4% in Q2 2020, compared with 71% for Upwork during the same period - more than 1,300 basis points higher.

Valuation - Upwork is Attractively Priced

On the one hand, Upwork is being priced for just 6x its 2021 sales. On the other hand, investors have to contend with the fact that Upwork's revenue growth rates are erratic.

Also, investors should keep in mind that during a period when Upwork should be benefiting from strong growth rates, its guidance, for now, remains unimpressive.

On the other side of the spectrum, as I recently discussed with Deep Value Return Members, we have Fiverr, which is growing at a breakneck pace, although it trades at a much higher multiple.

Source: author's work

To illustrate, we can see above that not only does Fiverr grow its revenues at a dramatically higher rate, but it has visibility all the way out to Q4 2020. However, Upwork is growing at both a slower pace and has less visibility.

Consequently, by my own estimates, for full-year 2021, Fiverr's revenues could reach roughly $243 million (conservatively). This would imply that its stock trades for 24x its 2021 sales (but arguably cheaper).

To repeat, compared with Fiverr, Upwork certainly is the cheaper of the two peers, reinforcing the thesis that there may already be too much negativity being priced into Upwork's stock.

The Bottom Line

As workforces become increasingly connected online, the opportunity for Upwork to grow and take market share in the gig sector is very compelling.

Put simply, the opportunity is very much here, but for now, despite Upwork being well-positioned, Upwork is not benefiting as much as it should.

On the other hand, I make the case that that side of the narrative is already very much priced into Upwork's valuation. Indeed, I suspect that if any positive news were to surface from its Q3 2020 results early in November, Upwork's shares may rapidly reprice higher. Investors should watch this space for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael is long FVRR