A few notes on modeling Bayer

As my readers know, I don't believe much in models. Yet, I actually do quite a bit of modeling in order to improve my understanding of the involved dynamics and key issues. Whereas many investors look at the last line in their spreadsheet to inform their decisions, I mainly look at the structure of the spreadsheet to understand what the last line depends on. Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF) does not break out exactly how much it has already spent for each restructuring initiative and which savings these initiatives have already generated. What we know is only how much was spent in each quarter on all restructuring initiatives combined, and we always get some hints regarding the overall good progress of the most important program (started following the Monsanto acquisition). Hence, we cannot project a precise flow of expenses and savings.

Adjusted EPS projection

This is the "quick and dirty" method. We take the original projection from Bayer's 2018 Investor Day slide and apply some tweaks to it:

We now know what the company told us last week, i.e., that the recently adjusted outlook for 2020 is confirmed, but that 2021 sales are expected at approximately 2020 levels, while 2021 core earnings per share are expected to be slightly below 2020 levels at constant exchange rates. So, we can adapt the projection, include two flat years, and simply shift the achievement of the EPS €10 target two years to the right (or three years, to be more cautious).

While this would clearly provide an excellent argument to purchase the stock, it would be severely flawed:

These are adjusted numbers. Whether Bayer pays €10 billion or €80 billion for the Roundup settlements has no effect on these numbers. Looking at EPS only ignores debt and the related risks. Ironing your shirts then putting them in the washing machine produces a different outcome from washing your shirts first, then ironing them. So, the exact sequence of cash flows matters. Will Bayer first drown in debt before it could make some money back? Our model doesn't tell us anything about that.

One thing the slide actually tells us is that synergies will simply compensate for projected cost inflation. So, the restructuring program's objective is to keep costs close to flat despite growth. This, however, should be part of every management's daily routine. Announcing a "restructuring program" often is only an elegant way to shift the focus on related savings, while actually announcing additional costs - which immediately disappear from "adjusted" earnings.

Sum of the parts

The SOTP valuation has always represented the "pie-in-the-sky" scenario for Bayer, since all of its single business units deserve a premium multiple. However, this would assume that there is a chance Bayer might split into three companies - which, I believe, is very unlikely.

That said, we can still do a SOTP with modest multiples to find out a rock-bottom valuation for a break-up scenario, where Bayer needs to split up in order to stay alive.

€ millions Adj. EBITDA (trailing 12 months) Multiple Value Pharmaceuticals 5,979 8 47,832 Crop Science 5,408 10 54,080 Consumer Health 1,070 12 12,840 Corporate (360) 10 (3,600) Total 12,097 9.2 111,152 Less: net debt (36,000) Equity value 75,152 Per share (€) 76.45

This exercise tells us that even factoring in a steep patent cliff and, therefore, applying a very low multiple for the pharma business still yields ~€50 billion of value for this segment. An equally modest multiple for the Consumer Health unit still adds ~€13 billion. Hence, Bayer without Crop Science is still worth ~€24/share (EV €60 billion less net debt of €36 billion, divided by 983 million shares outstanding). Therefore, we only need the Crop Science business to be worth ~€22 billion to justify the current share price of €46. This represents a multiple of 4x EBITDA. While the business certainly has its risks, I guess for such a multiple it would find a private buyer tomorrow.

So this exercise highlights how cheap Bayer is compared to private market valuations. Once again, it doesn't tell us anything about the path to value realization. Between now and then comes a tough period where cash flows are earmarked for settlements and Bayer needs to save every penny. In theory, once the company will have crossed the river, it will be fine, but we don't know whether it has a boat, a life jacket or whether it can swim at all.

Finally, in an emergency situation, Bayer might be forced to use cash flows from Pharmaceuticals to save Crop Science, which would reduce the Pharmaceuticals segment value just to keep the Crop Science value from going negative.

Cash flow model

The apparent precision of these models can easily fool us, so we have to keep in mind on how many different assumptions they are built and that overthrowing only one of them could make our investment case crumble like a cookie. I will explain my key assumptions below.

Moreover, Bayer has already announced further divestitures and its intention to do some small-scale M&A. This means that the model is necessarily very imprecise. And it will certainly be proven wrong.

That said, it can still tell us some key conditions for Bayer to find a path towards real cash generation (not "before special items") and debt reduction.

Assumptions:

Xarelto patent cliff: Xarelto will be over 50% of EBITDA in 2023, and two-thirds of this will go away within 2 years, partially compensated by growth from other drugs.

Pharmaceuticals overall will grow 10% annually from 2020 to 2023. The company predicts a V-shaped recovery after the pandemic. (Key assumption: very little COVID-impacts in 2021.)

Crop Science will be down so much in 2021 that despite growth from the other two segments, total EBITDA in 2021 will be flat, after which it will grow at 10% annually.

Consumer Health grows at 4% annually.

Capex remains flat.

The large Roundup settlement will remain around €12 billion overall and will be paid out over three years.

Other special items that affect cash flows are large restructuring expenses. I don’t factor in additions to EBITDA from these restructurings, but only flat costs. I also expect restructurings to continue beyond 2023, although at smaller levels.

How all this will affect taxation is anybody's guess. To be conservative, I have included growing tax payments over the forecast period.

Free cash flow after special items and dividends is provided to gauge what remains for growth initiatives or debt repayment. Until 2023, it will be very little.

However, my model shows about €13 billion of total available cash in 2023-2025, which will likely be employed to buy some growth, which could largely offset the Xarelto patent cliff. Assuming Bayer manages to acquire ~€500 million of FCF, 2025 FCF could effectively be flat compared to 2024. So far, my model does not include any additional earnings from these growth expenditures.

Overall, I believe realistic expectations for 2025 could be ~€8/share of FCF, with very sustainable leverage of around 2x Adj. EBITDA and earnings growth in the low- to mid-single digits thereafter. This would probably be worth a trading multiple of 16x-20x FCF. Hence, in 2025, one share should be worth €128-160 (~3x from today's trading price). At the mid-point, this would represent an EV of ~€170 billion, for an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 12.

Bayer would be past its Xarelto patent cliff and near the Eylea exclusivity loss (which, however, should not translate into an immediate large loss of revenues, as an injection into the eye likely creates greater brand fidelity).

The Monsanto acquisition would be past its key risks and start to play out its benefits.

Clearly, the entire projection hinges on the Roundup settlement: how much will be paid, when and whether it will resolve all future cases as well - these are the key questions.

A higher-than-expected settlement could severely impact growth investments or even cripple the company. On the other hand, even a somewhat higher amount combined with a much slower payment schedule could actually be quite helpful.

Bottom line

Bayer is cheap beyond any doubt, but there are important risks. Although I usually run a concentrated portfolio, I won't make Bayer a large position. Since lawyers and plaintiffs have no interest in bankrupting the company, on a probabilistic basis, it is a smart bet. However, size your position carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.