While MCFE has produced reasonably strong financial metrics, I'm underwhelmed by its growth trajectory in a faster-growing industry, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm sells security software and services to consumers and enterprises worldwide.

McAfee has filed to raise $759 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

McAfee (MCFE) has filed to raise $759 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides cybersecurity and endpoint security software and services to consumers and businesses worldwide.

MCFE has produced reasonably top-line revenue growth and growth in other financial metrics, but has a heavy debt load.

I’m underwhelmed by its growth trajectory, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

San Jose, California-based McAfee was founded to develop computer intrusion detection and protection software for consumer and enterprise markets globally.

In 2011, McAfee was acquired by Intel (INTC). In 2017, Intel contributed McAfee to an LLC and retained 49% ownership.

51% ownership was acquired by private equity firms TPG and Thomas Bravo.

Management is headed by president and CEO Peter Leav, who has been with the firm since February 2020 and was previously CEO of BMC Software and CEO of Polycom.

Below is a brief overview video of a review of McAfee Antivirus:

Source: The Cyber Lab

The company’s primary offerings include:

Computer endpoint protection

Identity protection

WiFi protection

Privacy

As of June 27, 2020, management said its consumer services protected more than 600 million devices, with some of its largest customers being government and enterprise customers.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues enterprise and government accounts through a direct sales force, while channel partners interface with mid-market customers.

Consumers can sign up for the firm's software and services through a self-serve online process.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 24.8% 2019 29.2% 2018 33.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was stable at 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 0.3 2019 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. MCFE’s most recent calculation was 23% as of June 30, 2020, so the firm has a ways to go in this regard.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cybersecurity software and services was an estimated $157 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are constantly changing cyber threats against a backdrop of more complicated consumer and enterprise software requirements and infrastructures.

Also, the transition of enterprise IT from on-premises to the cloud will create significant new opportunities for new services and capabilities.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected U.S. cybersecurity market dynamics by component:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

NortonLifelock (NLOK)

Avast/AVG

Kaspersky

Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICF)

ESET

Microsoft (MSFT)

Symantec (Broadcom) (AVGO)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Sophos (OTCPK:SPHHF)

Sentinel One

Cylance

Carbon Black (VMware) (VMW)

Tanium

Others

Financial Performance

McAfee’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Sharply increased operating profit and operating margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 $ 1,401,000,000 8.5% 2019 $ 2,635,000,000 9.4% 2018 $ 2,409,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 $ 991,000,000 15.0% 2019 $ 1,792,000,000 14.2% 2018 $ 1,569,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 70.74% 2019 68.01% 2018 65.13% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 $ 200,000,000 14.3% 2019 $ 126,000,000 4.8% 2018 $ (173,000,000) -7.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 $ 31,000,000 2019 $ (236,000,000) 2018 $ (512,000,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 $ 288,000,000 2019 $ 496,000,000 2018 $ 319,000,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 27, 2020, McAfee had $257 million in cash and $7.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 27, 2020, was $627 million.

IPO Details

McAfee intends to raise $759 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 37 million of its Class A shares, offered at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share.

Class A shareholders and Class B shareholders will each be entitled to one vote per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $13.3 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.57%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $525.0 million to repay all outstanding obligations with respect to our Second Lien Term Loan a final payment, which we estimate will be $22 million to pay certain affiliates of our Sponsors and Intel upon the termination of the Management Services Agreement which will terminate in connection with the completion of this offering; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of, or investment in complementary products, technologies, solutions, or businesses, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities, Citigroup (NYSE:C), RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, Stifel, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, C.L. Kong & Associates, Ramirez & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

McAfee is seeking public capital to pay down its significant debt load.

The company’s financials show reasonable top-line revenue growth at scale, growing operating results and strong free cash flow.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has been stable despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market opportunity for security software and services to consumers and enterprises is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate, so MCFE has industry tailwinds in its favor.

As to valuation, compared to NortonLifeLock, McAfee is producing revenue growth but is asking IPO investors to pay a significant premium on an EV/EBITDA basis.

MCFE also has a material debt load and an unusual structure in that it is majority-owned by two private equity firms but also 49% owned by Intel, who appears to be spinning it out after owning it outright and apparently deciding that it wasn’t core to its business.

I would like to have seen MCFE growing top-line revenue at a faster rate given that the industry is expected to grow at 10% per year and MCFE is only producing 8.52% growth, slower than the industry average expectation.

While McAfee will likely perform reasonably well and it is generating significant free cash flow, I’m underwhelmed by its performance and heavy debt load, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 21, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.