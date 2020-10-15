Thesis

Pfizer (PFE) has not been a strong performer over the last couple of years, which partially was the fault of weak capital allocation. Right now, however, the company seems to be focused on its core strengths, losses of exclusivity will not be too much of a drag going forward, and its valuation is inexpensive. Pfizer shares offer a dividend yield of 4.2%, which is an above-average yield compared to what the market offers and what the company offered in the past.

Pfizer will likely not be a high-growth company anytime soon, or maybe ever, but at the current valuation, it seems unlikely that investors will lose money in the long term. Risks are not overly high, the business is not cyclical, thus this can be seen as a bond-like investment providing stable income. On top of that, however, Pfizer also is among the companies with a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which could result in meaningful upside potential if things go right.

Pfizer is trading relatively in line with other large biotech & pharma companies, being valued at an ~11 times EV-to-EBITDA ratio. Its price-to-cash flow ratios are also almost perfectly in line with the peer group average, at 13.7 times and 16.8 times (operating cash flows and free cash flow), respectively. Notably, however, Pfizer's dividend yield is higher than the peer group average by 80 base points, while it also employs above-average leverage (though it does not look too indebted).

So-So Track Record

Looking at a company's past track record can give us clues about its moat, the strength of the business model, management's ability to allocate capital in beneficial ways, etc. The past track record does not equate to a similar total return outlook, of course, thus this is just a clue.

Over the last 20 years, Pfizer has substantially underperformed the Healthcare sector (XLV) on a total return basis, with annualized returns of ~4%, versus 8% for the industry ETF. This was, to a large extent, the result of a too-high valuation 20 years ago, however, which has resulted in a very long bear market for Pfizer between 2000 and 2012, when cumulative total returns for those that bought in 2000 stood at zero. It was valued at a high-30s earnings multiple 20 years ago, which naturally is a very high valuation for a pharma company. This tells us that buying Pfizer back then was a rather bad idea, underlined by the weak performance over the coming years.

Looking at the last 10 years alone, the picture changes a little:

Pfizer still underperformed its peer group, but total returns were still attractive, at 200%+ over 10 years, or ~12% a year. For those that bought Pfizer's shares ten years ago and that exited when shares were rather expensive in late 2018, total returns were actually higher than for those that held the sector ETF at the same time. This tells us that valuation does not only matter when making a decision to buy, but it also tells us when one should exit a position. Or, as Buffett and others tell us, "Buy low, sell high."

Pfizer's Business Is Solid And Resilient, But The Company Is Not A Growth Powerhouse

There are pharma and biotech companies that grow quite fast, mostly based on the success of one or two new drugs. We have seen this when Sovaldi/Harmoni let Gilead's (GILD) top and bottom line explode higher and when Humira became a blockbuster for AbbVie (ABBV). More recently, Merck (MRK) is having a lot of success with Keytruda, which should continue to grow for years. If a drug company does not have a newly released big blockbuster in its portfolio, growth is oftentimes more muted, however. Large, diversified players such as Pfizer, with annual revenues of around $50 billion, oftentimes don't have an easy time in growing their revenues further, as losses of exclusivity (LOEs) mean that competition is hurting the sales outlook for the older drugs in the portfolio.

Pfizer has recently decided to combine its generic business with that of Mylan (MYL), in a transaction that will likely close in Q4 following recent approvals in the EU and other jurisdictions. Pfizer's shareholders will own about 57% of the combined company following the transaction, but Pfizer as a standalone company will, of course, report lower revenues and earnings. At the same time, however, this will allow the company to increase its focus on core product categories and should lead to better/more efficient R&D.

One of these focus areas is oncology, which has been a major growth driver in the company's portfolio in recent years:

Source: Pfizer oncology presentation

Thanks to a deep portfolio with more than 20 approved drugs in different areas such as breast cancer, blood cancer, and lung cancer, Pfizer has turned into a relevant player in this area. The company is missing an absolute mega-blockbuster in the cancer space, however, such as Merck's Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo. This is why, despite a deep portfolio of more than 20 drugs, Pfizer has not breached the $10 billion a year level in oncology so far. Thanks to the encouraging growth in recent years, combined with several more pipeline candidates, this should eventually happen in 2020 or 2021, however. Management expects that another 14 approvals could occur through 2025 in the oncology space alone, such as Xtandi for non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, or Lorbrena for non-small cell lung cancer. It is, of course, not guaranteed that all these candidates will make it to approval, or that they will be approved over the coming four years. Rather, it has to be expected that at least some will not be approved at all, or at a later point in time. Nevertheless, Pfizer has solid and growing exposure to the high-growth oncology market - a market that is forecasted to grow to a massive $240 billion a year by 2023, thanks to an annual growth rate north of 10%.

The solid outlook for the oncology portfolio likely is one factor why analysts are currently forecasting a high-single digit earnings per share growth rate for Pfizer in the long run:

Data by YCharts

If the company does indeed manage to grow its EPS by 8% a year going forward, that would be a very solid feat, and coupled with a 4%+ dividend yield, it would be a highly attractive investment. Due to the fact that Pfizer hasn't delivered an 8%-plus EPS growth rate over the last decade, or anything close to that, we are a little more conservative, however. If the company manages to generate half of the forecasted growth rate, i.e., about a 4% annual EPS increase, that still would not at all be a disaster.

Assuming its valuation stays the same going forward, the combination of a 4% EPS growth rate and a 4.2% dividend yield would lead to total returns in the 8% range, which is not at all bad when it comes from a lowish-risk, recession-resilient business such as Pfizer's.

Shares are trading for 12.7 times this year's forecasted net profits and for 11.3 times next year's forecasted net profits. That is not a high valuation either relative to how shares were valued in the past (the 10-year median earnings multiple is 18, per YCharts) or how the broad market is valued right now. Due to a below-average valuation right now, multiple expansion seems more likely than multiple compression over the coming years, although it is, of course, not at all guaranteed.

At The Current Valuation, Investors Get A Free COVID-19 Vaccine Call Option

Multiple expansion, as well as a one-time earnings boost, could come from a successful corona vaccine. Pfizer is among the top contenders, along with other players such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck, Sanofi (SNY), Moderna (MRNA), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and a couple of smaller players. Combined, these companies are working on 6 vaccine candidates, and all of those are in industrial manufacturing already. This means that should one or several of them get approved, there will not be a time lag between approval and first deliveries, as they are already being mass-produced. It is not at all a sure bet as to whether any of these candidates will get approved, and if so, whether it will be Pfizer's candidate BNT162b2. But management seems to be somewhat positive on the outlook of the candidate and expects late-stage data/phase III data this month.

If Pfizer is successful, this could lead to significant earnings accretion in fiscal 2021 and possibly in fiscal 2020, and it would likely lead to improving market sentiment in the short term. We do not think it is advisable to bet on any of the vaccine companies right now based purely on the vaccine outlook, but it is still nice that Pfizer's investors more or less get some vaccine call option for free. If the company's candidate is not successful, that's not a disaster for shareholders, as shares are currently not looking like success is priced in. Rather, they are looking inexpensive even without a successful vaccine. But if the vaccine is successful, there could be significant short-term gains for those that buy Pfizer shares right now.

Takeaway

Pfizer's track record has not been overly strong, especially for those that chose to enter a position at a too-high valuation. In the past, the company's capital allocation skills were also not outstanding, as several of the bigger acquisitions did not really pay off in a big way.

At the current price, however, Pfizer seems very inexpensive, its dividend yield is attractive, the dividend looks well-covered, and the growth outlook is not bad. This is not an investment that will make anyone rich over the coming years, but the downside seems very limited, while investors will likely make at least a mid-single digit return, thanks to the dividend. A more or less free call option on a potentially successful corona vaccine is an additional nice-to-have. We are moderately bullish on Pfizer over the coming years and think that it could be worthy of a closer look for those that look for a lower-risk investment that will most likely provide better returns than what one can get from bonds right now.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.