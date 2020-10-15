Sentiment toward the stock is surprisingly bearish with analysts, short sellers, and option traders all showing signs of pessimism.

The stock has seen an incredible rally in the last seven months and over the last seven years.

The company has seen strong earnings and revenue growth in recent years and the current work environment has helped boost the company's fundamentals.

Computer hardware manufacturer Logitech International (LOGI) has been on an incredible run over the last seven years, with the stock jumping from under $6 a share in the summer of 2013 to a recent high at $81.74. Even over the last seven months, the stock has jumped over 160% off of its March low.

Logitech manufactures keyboards, mouse, cameras for computers, and other computer hardware products. It is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company is set to report second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2021 on October 19 and analysts expect the company to report more growth.

Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.57 and that is a 14% increase over the $0.50 the company reported in Q2 2020. Revenue is expected to come in at $832.06 million and that is up 15.6% from the $720 million last year.

Over the last three years, Logitech has seen earnings grow by 17% per year while revenue has increased by 10% per year. Both earnings and revenue saw significant jumps in the first quarter with earnings jumping 64% and revenue jumping 23%.

Analysts expect earnings for 2021 to increase by 8% and revenue is expected to grow by 12%. Looking out even further, earnings are expected to increase by 11.2% in fiscal 2022 while revenue is expected to increase by 6.6%.

Logitech’s return on equity is above average at 27.4%. The profit margin is in the average range at 15.25% and its operating margin is a healthy 10.99%. Even after the huge run-up in the stock price, the trailing P/E is only at 27.41.

The current economic environment has benefitted Logitech to some degree, as many consumers have upgraded their tech equipment. The increased use of video calls has boosted camera sales and some have upgraded to wireless keyboards, etc. I can speak to the last upgrade personally as I purchased a Logitech wireless keyboard this summer. We could see a slowdown in the work-from-home (WFH) purchases in the coming months, but as more and more companies are announcing plans to allow permanent WFH setups, there might not be much of a drop-off.

An Unbelievably Steep Ascent in the Last Seven Months

The bounce off of the March low has created an incredibly steep ascent on the weekly chart. Of course, it has also put the stock in overbought territory based on almost every metric you can find - daily, weekly, monthly. The 10-week RSI is above 80 and it has been in overbought territory for most of the last five months.

The weekly stochastic indicators are also in overbought territory and have been there for the better part of the last five months.

The current stock price is 48% above its 52-week moving average and that is one of the biggest gaps I have ever seen. Usually when we see gaps like that it’s because the company has become a takeover target.

The monthly chart shows the huge rally from 2013 to now. It shows that the stock is even deeper into overbought territory based on the 10-month RSI and the monthly stochastic indicators. I would also point out that the RSI was in overbought territory from mid-2016 through the end of 2017 and the stock rallied from the $15 range to $40 during that stretch.

Despite the Strong Fundamentals and Huge Rally, Sentiment toward Logitech is Bearish

Given the huge rally in the stock and how Logitech has been able to grow earnings and revenue, you would think analysts and investors would be pretty bullish. That is not the case here.

As for analysts, there are only five covering the stock with three “buy” ratings and two “hold” ratings. I expected far more analyst coverage and I would have expected a far higher buy percentage than 60%. Sure, the stock trades less than a million shares a day, but the market cap is $14 billion. The lack of analyst coverage suggests to me that the stock is still flying below the radar to some degree.

Analysts may not be paying a great deal of attention to Logitech, but short sellers certainly are. The short interest ratio is currently at 14.23 and there are 10.87 million shares sold short. The ratio has increased dramatically since mid-May, jumping from less than 1.0 to the current level. There were only 615,837 shares sold short on May 15, meaning a 17-fold increase in short interest.

Yet another sentiment indicator that points to bearish sentiment toward Logitech is the put/call ratio. There are currently 23,450 puts open and 13,511 calls open. This puts the ratio at 1.74 and that is almost twice as high as the average put/call ratio.

My Overall Take on Logitech

It’s hard not to be bullish on Logitech for the long term. The company’s earnings and revenue growth are attractive as are the ROE and profit margin. The upside momentum the stock has is impressive and I love the fact that all three sentiment indicators show signs of skepticism from investors and analysts.

My concern for the stock is whether or not it can continue the steep upward trajectory. I don’t think the stock can continue higher at its current pace without some sort of pullback. It might not be the earnings report that creates the pullback, but we could see one in the near future.

Logitech has beaten earnings estimates in seven of the last eight quarters with the report from last October matching the consensus estimate. Given the current sentiment readings, I think a price spike is more likely than a gap lower. After the earnings report in January, the stock started trending lower well before the rest of the market. When the market meltdown started in February, the drop in Logitech accelerated and took the stock below its 52-week moving average. I don’t see the stock approaching its 52-week anytime soon, but a drop back down to the $66 area would be enough of a breather to bring the indicators down out of overbought territory.

I like the fundamentals and the bearish sentiment toward the stock, but I just don’t think now is the time to buy the stock.

