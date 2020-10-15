When we look at the long-term chart of Lumen Technologies (LUMN), we see that shares are trying to give a clear buying signal but have been able to do so thus far. What we are referring to is the MACD indicator, which is a technical indicator that combines the stock's trend as well as its momentum. As we can see from the chart, the indicator has tried to comprehensively cross over a number of times, but we still fail to have a clear crossover. If indeed it comes, LUMN would interest us in that this key indicator has never been this oversold. The further the crossover takes place from the “zero line”, the more attractive the long-term buying signal.

What we do have, however, is a bullish divergence in the RSI indicator, which is promising. Another factor that should give hope to the bulls is the multi-year support at around the $8 level. The share price at present is approximately $9.80, so it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few quarters.

Technicals are one thing, but another very important consideration is Lumen's dividend. We state this because many times the state of the dividend of a company can provide good insights into how stable operations are at a given moment in time for the company in question.

Lumen is certain to attract attention from dividend investors because of its yield (10%+). Surprisingly, the company's yield hit almost 20% last year when the quarterly payout was $0.54 per quarter. Many dividend investors use the yield as a barometer of whether shares are cheap or not, but since the payout was cut last November, we do not have an accurate reflection on how cheap shares are at present in Lumen.

Yield, though, is only one part of the equation. Growth is another. Investors may not pay much heed to growth at present, but this philosophy will eventually change when interest rates rise. Growth of the payout protects purchasing power and fosters confidence with respect to future earnings growth. The dividend, however, has dropped from $2.90 per share in 2010 to $1 per share at present. The float has also more than tripled in this time frame, which means the dividend payment, despite having been cut twice since 2010, is higher now than it was 10 years ago.

From an affordability standpoint, free cash flow has generally been on the rise and almost surpassed $3 billion over the past four quarters. The dividend payments in this time frame totalled $1.1 billion. Suffice it to say, with a payout ratio of 37%, there is no issue here at present with respect to viability and affordability.

What we have looked at so far, though, is backward-looking. To get an insight on whether dividend cuts will continue going forward, we like to look at how shareholder equity and the debt-to-equity ratio have been trending. Also, the interest coverage ratio and projected earnings growth offer insights as to how the dividend will fare in the future.

Although revenue, for example, has grown at Lumen by 16% on average every year over the past ten years, it has come at a cost. Book value has decreased from $23.5 billion to a current $13.46 billion. Furthermore, the debt-to-equity ratio has increased from 0.76 to 2.33 over the past decade. Although the firm has been making inroads in its debt in recent years, interest-bearing debt still surpasses $31 billion at present, and total liabilities total $50.7 billion. High debt levels means it is more difficult to raise the dividend, as a sizable piece of the firm's EBIT must go towards paying interest on the debt. We see this adverse trend from the interest coverage ratio.

Just under half of the firm's operating income ($897 million) needed to be diverted to interest-bearing debt ($414 million) in the most recent quarter. The trend, though, with net interest expense is on the decline, which is encouraging for future stability.

In terms of future growth, analysts who follow this company expect earnings to remain flat over the next few years, not because of rising revenues but due to growing profitability. When picking dividend stocks, we also like to see top line growth, as this trend acts as another pillar to support the dividend. In effect, management is banking on operating margins to continue to improve in order to support the dividend. Suffice it to say, if expected margin growth does not materialise as expected, we may see the dividend come under pressure once more.

Therefore, to sum up, although Lumen's dividend is well-covered at present by free cash flow, there are some worrying trends on the balance sheet, as well as with respect to revenue growth. With shares trading well under book value (0.81) and boasting a sizable dividend, the stock is bound to attract attention. We note, though, that the firm's 5-year average book multiple (0.94) also comes in under book value, so shares may not be as cheap as some may believe. Let's see what Q3 earnings bring next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.