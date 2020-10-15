We think that so long as pricing holds up, this Q2 was the near-term bottom in performance.

Gold, silver, and related investments should do rather well with the pressures from another massive spending bill set to come out of Washington.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a silver mining stock that we have traded many times. Perhaps the title of this column should be that precious metals and derivatives will get a boost from stimulus. To stimulate or not to stimulate, that has been the question the past few weeks. The market has traded daily on news related to this front. Here is the deal. More stimulus will be bad for the dollar and good for precious metals. With that, miners will do well.

Pan American Silver is a name we like, but we would really love for one last dip under $30. It is probably going to take some real anxiety in markets to make that happen though. So, it is probably ok to buy some in the low $30s and add if the chance occurs. The general thesis here is much like we saw with prior stimulus in the spring. There is unprecedented pressure on the dollar coming with more fiscal stimulus set to come out of Washington. All of the Fed's moves to backstop the economy comes at a cost.

Inflation is likely to come around, and the Fed is targeting such inflation at 2%. We think the fundamental setup continues to be solid for gold and silver, but silver is our preferred buy here as it is likely to get a boost from pressures that benefit precious metals, as well as impacts from economic activity. Strong silver miners will be a strong beneficiary, and we think PAAS gets a bid. In the present column, we will discuss demand for silver, price action, and several ways to invest to capture this strong rise in silver. In the present column, we review the critical metrics you should be aware of from Q2, which you should be watching for when Q3 is reported in a few weeks. Further, we offer our projections for 2020.

There were some interesting production trends

We liked what we saw on the production front, though the headline numbers might confuse some. In Q2, the global COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on results, with all of Pan American's Latin American operations placed in care and maintenance mode for long periods of time during the quarter.

This was reflected in all lines of performance. Pan American produced 2.8 million ounces of silver.

This is down 57% year-over-year from the 6.4 million ounces in Q2 2019. So what happened? Well, we were expecting declines because of COVID-19-related mine closures. Here is a look at mine-specific production:

Consolidated gold production was 96,600 ounces in Q2, which is down sharply year-over-year from the 154,600 ounces a year ago.

What is going on? The issue here was the uncertainty surrounding mine closures thanks to COVID-19 shutdowns. We knew the impact would be dire. The market wrote this off, as it did for many companies. It looked ahead.

With Q3 being reported in a few weeks, keep in mind that the results will be much better, as nearly all mines are back online. The restart of operations has commenced, but the one risk would be a massive resurgence in COVID-19 which leads to more shutdowns. Let us turn to the cost side of the equation which is something we will really be closely watching when Q3 is reported.

Costs rose quite a bit in Q2, be sure to watch these in Q3

We have to tell you that one of our primary concerns in the last two years has been the costs to do business in the mining space.

With a lower silver and gold price compared to several years ago, the only way to survive was to lower costs.

That all changed in 2019 when metal prices began their resurgence. Some miners have seen big cost inflation as metal prices rose, which we still think is ridiculous. Miners with huge cost increases right now for production should be avoided. PAAS has maintained strong fiscal discipline, but costs rose in many areas in Q2:

We saw elevated costs in several areas this summer. While some mines saw increases, others saw decreases, but the overall story here was that total costs did rise from last year.

The "Silver Segment" cash costs fell, while All-in Sustaining Costs (or AISC) in Q2 2020 were $6.23 and $12.54 per silver ounce sold. This was most disappointing in our opinion.

The "Gold Segment" cash costs and AISC also rose from last year. They came in at $905 and $1,015 per gold ounce sold, respectively. Gold Segment cash costs were negatively impacted by mine sequencing at the La Arena operation, resulting in less ore tonnes at lower grades, and mining lower grade extensions to reserves at Timmins.

We will be closely watching these results in a few weeks

Gold/silver/base metal prices were mixed

There were mixed results for metal prices. The average realized price of silver rose to $16.58 per ounce, up from $14.90 a year ago. However, gold prices were also up nicely to $1,708 per ounce versus $1,312 per ounce a year ago. This is stellar pricing and exactly why this miner, along with so many others, saw its stock skyrocket off the March bottom. With that said, zinc, lead, and copper prices were all down heavily, with zinc seeing the largest decline of 37%.

Revenue fell heavily though earnings remain positive

For Q2 2020 we thought $240 million in revenues was within reach. Analyst consensus was about $220, and Pan American Silver saw revenues that surpassed these estimates, thanks to higher metal prices. The company saw $249 million in revenue. Net income was $19.4 million or $0.10 per share. This reflects mine operating earnings of $48.4 million, with the impact of COVID-19-related suspensions reducing both revenue and the impact on the cost of sales. Net income included $47.5 million of investment income, primarily relating to gains on the sale and fair value measurements of certain equity investments owned by Pan American, offset by $52.2 million of mine care and maintenance costs, the vast majority incurred from the COVID-19-related suspensions.

Adjusted earnings were $58.4 million or $0.28 per share after backing out $46.5 million of COVID-19-related mine care and maintenance costs.

Let us be clear. We think that so long as pricing holds up, this Q2 was the near-term bottom in performance.

Final thoughts

Mining operations bottomed in Q2. The only big risk we see is a massive resurgence and shutdowns related to COVID-19. We continue to watch the global picture in that regard. You can buy the stock in the low $30s, but we think it would be a great buy if you can get shares in the high $20s. It will not be easy. That said, the outlook for metals is still strong. Silver and gold prices have surged and may consolidate, but the outlook is still bullish. The balance sheet is relatively strong and the dividend is still being paid. We like the prospects here as the stock pulls back especially since we see gold and silver catching a nice bid once the next stimulus bill passes.

