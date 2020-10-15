When asked how to handle the gains, I told our members I am scaling out, but to be clear, I am bullish here.

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock we have traded several times in the last year plus. We had a Bullish rating this summer, and shares have appreciated 30% since that call. Earlier this week, we were asked at BAD BEAT Investing in the trading chat room what the plan was for GBX stock after this massive move. Speaking about my personal holdings (as Tara, senior analyst at the team), I am actually using the strength to start scaling out, but I have a long view of my exit plan after massive trading gains here. As you know, the stock has been volatile in recent months, but, of course, took it on the chin in March and April with global markets. Many of our members followed us into the trade in the spring and again in the summer. It has been a winner. We added heavily into GBX in our long-term portfolio in early April, and I added more in the summer myself. Just as we teach our followers how to scale into a stock, I am now scaling out, even though I remain bullish. This is just prudent money management. Never leave trading gains on the table.

What I am doing

So, I was asked about GBX last week, and rather than explain it, here is the view from our exclusive chat room:

As you can see, I advised that I am starting to scale out, selling in $1 increments, from $31 up to $50. If it does not get that high, I will continue to hold. If it drops back to the low $20s, I would probably buy again. But why? Well, Q4 looks like it has been decent data-wise for transports. Let me go over some of the key metrics to watch for when Q4 is reported, using Q3 data.

Data from the third quarter was decent, but watch these metrics in Q4

Q3 was very well-received by the Street, and the stock action remains positive. Much like in the last two quarters, Greenbrier's efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation to drive performance are starting to materialize. Based on headline results, it may appear that these transition efforts were not reflected in the results.

While it is true that there remains work to be done to reduce merger integration expenses and boost operational efficiency, with the global economy slowing thanks to COVID-19, pressure was felt. Event at this juncture in the crisis, the outlook is somewhat cloudy.

There remains positive momentum in the COVID-19 death rate and weekly news on progress with vaccines. That is good for reopening. We expect the stock to do well over the next year, and I plan to sell into the strength. I am still bullish, to be clear.

Keep an eye on commodity demand and industrial output, as these are often associated with higher rail data.

Let us discuss the metrics we will look for going forward using Q3 results as a guide.

Revenues dipping, but likely to stabilize in 2021

Sales fell, but revenues were $100 million above our expectations. We expected revenues to fall much more heavily. Our expectations were based on the trends in Q2 carrying over to Q3. A lot of pressure did continue on existing orders and anticipated deliveries. Revenues came in down 10.9% year over year to $763 million. We see some strengths that emerged in the quarter, as well as some notable weaknesses. The company is still doing all it can to strengthen its core North American market, continuing international diversification, and growing the business.

The company has been working hard to complete the integration of its massive acquisition in North America. We are seeing Greenbrier's international expansion contributing to each quarterly result and helping make up for a weak North American freight railcar market, but make no mistake, the virus is impacting things obviously beyond the States. That said, this is temporary. A spike in cases here in the fall as we are seeing could be a headwind if things get real bad again, but we think the lockdown scenario is unlikely again. Vaccines are coming, and treatments now also appear effective.

Order activity was decent in the quarter and comprised of a broad range of railcar types. The company entered Q4 with relatively decent railcar order activity. Deliveries were 5,900, while in the quarter, just 800 orders for new rail cars were received, and this impacted the backlog, which is still strong.

The backlog will be key to watch

While the company delivered 5,900 railcars, order volume, which can be tough to predict, was 800 in the quarter as we noted. Demand will not return overnight, but there is a solid backlog.

The backlog is a key indicator and reflects future cash flow generation and earnings. With Q2 2020 activity, we saw an expansion to 30,800 units. In Q3, with lower order volume, new railcar backlog was 26,700 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion. Looking ahead, you must watch for trends in new orders. What about profitability?

Margins are of interest

Let me be perfectly clear. Gross margin erosion had been an issue in recent quarters, but recently began expanding, thanks to cost savings initiatives. Gross margin increased to 14.1% from 13.8% in the sequential quarter. It is also up from 12.0% in Q1.

There was nice improvement in the manufacturing segment versus the sequential Q2. Gross margin was 13.8% in the manufacturing segment, which matched Q2. This is still well above the lows of 6.9% in Q2 2019. Operating margin improved to 10.5% from 9.4%.

There were higher deliveries here and increased syndication activity. For a few years, the wheels, repairs, and parts segment has been burdened with high costs but saw an 8.57% margin, up from 7.5% last quarter. Operating margin also improved here to 4.6% from 3.6%. This was the third quarter in a row of strength for the segment profitability-wise, although there were lower volumes in wheels and wheelset parts. Finally, leasing and services saw margins rise from 27.8% to 37.4%, because Q2 had a lot of syndication volumes which are lower-margin.

All of this is what you need to watch going forward.

It all led to Q3 EPS beating our expectations by $0.70 and consensus by $0.91. The EPS came in at $1,05, up nicely from $0.46 last year.

Take-home

Here is the deal. The third quarter was better than expected as a whole, and we are expecting a Q4 that shows improvement from Q2 and Q3. The market is pricing this in a bit.

The COVID-19 slowdown in orders and activity is temporary.

The stock is going higher, and I am personally scaling out but have a long way to go after some serious gains trading this name again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.