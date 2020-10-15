Rewards will go to patient investors as the company will unlikely reinstate the dividend until at least 2022 at current prices.

The company will likely get dangerously close to blowing leverage covenants in the near term however with lack of oil price hedges in 2021.

VET is currently priced for bankruptcy at $3.5/share on the TSX despite the fact that Vermilion’s global crude oil portfolio realizes an approximate US$1.75 discount to WTI.

Please note all figures are in CAD unless otherwise indicated.

Introduction

As far as Canadian E&P companies go, I have been a long-time fan of Vermilion Energy (VET) mostly because of its operational and geographic diversity relative to many of its Canadian E&P counterparts. VET is currently priced for bankruptcy at $3.5/share on the TSX and US$2.70/share on the NYSE, despite the fact that VET’s global crude oil portfolio realizes a meagre ~US$1.75 discount to WTI as most Canadian E&P companies complain about the discount they receive on their sales.

This low discount has enabled VET to report higher operating netbacks and funds flow from operations that many of its Canadian E&P counterparts as shown below. Most notably, the Australia Business Unit which in 2020 Q2 realized the highest funds flow operating netback at ~$29/boe and although it only represented 5% of 2020 Q2 production it represented 21% of FFO. VET has a 100% operated working interest in the Wandoo field, located approximately 80 km offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia. Vermilion’s Australian crude was sold at an average premium of US$19/bbl to Dated Brent in H1 2020

VET has historically been less leveraged as well which has been a large reason they have been able to maintain a higher dividend yield in recent years than their peers.

The only thing VET could have been faulted for at the onset of the crisis was their lack of a hedging strategy, which has proved extremely costly amid the pandemic which saw commodity prices crater across the board as VET's realized price per barrel of oil fell almost 50%, NGLs by 21% and natural gas by 40% due to the ensuing supply glut. 2020 Q2 FFO fell to nearly a third of its 2019 Q2 level. There hasn't really been a whole lot of good news for VET since the onset of the pandemic aside from the fact that the commodity prices have recovered from their spring lows and 2020 Q2 FFO actually beat consensus analyst estimates. However, VET has lost 80% of its market value since March 2020.

In light of the IEA's forecast of global demand outpacing supply sooner rather than later, we evaluate whether we are at an attractive entry point for VET and whether investors can expect a juicy dividend anytime soon.

Financial Condition

It is well known in the investor community that the deterioration in commodity prices has severely impacted the company's financial results YTD and led to the dismissal of the CEO Anthony Marino and suspension of the dividend to strengthen the balance sheet.

VET has confirmed as per a BNN interview with President Curtis Hicks that the company will be focused on reducing leverage at the expense of growth CAPEX and shareholder distributions via dividends or stock buybacks. The 2020 Q2 MD&A has suggested an all-out war target of 1.5x net debt/FFO as a means to minimize price volatility amid the pandemic before serious consideration to growth CAPEX and shareholder distributions will be entertained.

2020 Q2 TTM net debt/FFO sits at its highest level since 2016 at 3.16x but is well within its debt/EBITDA covenants. That being said, if not for the Q2 hedging gains at $6/boe which added $55 Billion to FFO, the leverage covenant very well could have been tripped.

We outline the assumptions for our projections below as a means to determine when we can expect the leverage target to be reached and when shareholders can expect to see a dividend again.

First, we assume flat production and $40MM in CAPEX per quarter as these figures have been confirmed by management. Note that ~$275MM in CAPEX has been realized in 2020. This level of CAPEX spending will unlikely be sustainable indefinitely to keep production even flat.

Production Crude oil bbls/d 45,041 NGL bbls/d 9,588 Natural gas mmcf/d 247,420 Total boe/d 100,366 CAD/USD 1.35 CAD/EUR 1.53 CAD/AUD 0.92 EUR/GBP 1.12

Source: Author's Tables

The major observation from the below projections is that leverage will likely get worse in early 2021 if oil prices stay at ~$40/bbl. As shown above, VET has little in the way of oil price hedges for 2021 but is still well-hedged as far as natural gas is concerned and will likely end up being a larger part of their revenues if oil prices stay low. However, with realizing less than $45/bbl on oil there is going to only be $60-$150MM in debt reduction per quarter on $2 Billion in debt. The below results not only show an unlikely reinstatement of the dividend in 2021 but also show that VET may even struggle to stay within their Debt/EBITDA covenant on the revolving OLOC throughout 2021 and may require concessions from the bank.

****Figures in thousands of dollars and in Canadian dollars.

Source: Author's Tables

Now if you're an investor like me who bought the stock for the income which seemed very safe at even $50/bbl and $6/MMBTU, keep in mind FFO is very sensitive to changes in WTI as management and myself estimate an FFO delta of $20:1MM and therefore the market is greatly ignoring the upside. Even returns to $50/bbl prices by Q3 2020 which is very possible would greatly accelerate the deleveraging process and could be as low as 1.30x net debt/FFO by 2022 Q2 and we could see a possible reinstatement of the dividend by that point. Source: October 2020 Investor Presentation ****Figures in thousands of dollars, except prices and ratios

Source: Author's Tables

Valuation

The stock has traded at a valuation of 4-6x FFO the past four years. Using management forecasts for FFO at the various commodity prices shown above and a 4x price/FFO multiple still shows tremendous upside in purchasing this stock at $3.5/share on the TSX. The field in yellow is what is most likely attainable within the next year. Even with the absence of the dividend, this stock is easily 70% below fair value. For those like me who bought at $15/share, there is still hope of breaking even on this in the next year.

Conclusion

This stock is likely unsuitable for dividend investors in the near term unless there is an immediate rise in oil prices to $50/bbl. That being said, the current share price of $3/share on the TSX could be a fantastic entry point for substantial returns. However, leverage will likely get worse in the near term if there is not an immediate rise in oil prices and might get into some trouble with their senior lenders which will likely mean a reduction in the limit on the OLOC which is currently 82% utilized or an increase in the interest rate.

