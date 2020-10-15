Regeneron reports positive outcome for Phase 3 trial of Dupixent

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced the positive data from a pivotal Phase 3 trial of Dupixent for children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. More than 90 percent of the participants had at least one concurrent type 2 inflammatory condition including atopic dermatitis and eosinophilic esophagitis. Regeneron is collaborating with Sanofi (SNY) for developing this program.

The primary endpoint of the trial involved evaluating the annualized rate of severe asthma attacks in two primary pre-specified populations. These groups were patients with baseline blood EOS ≥300 cells/μl and patients with markers of type 2 inflammation. George D. Yancopoulos of Regeneron said, “These impressive Phase 3 data in children with asthma show Dupixent significantly reduced annual severe asthma attacks and also improved lung function consistently across patients with markers of type 2 inflammation."

For broad type 2 inflammatory asthma patient population, Dupixent in combination with standard of care brought about significant reduction in asthma attacks. It also improved lung functions and the improvement was visible as early as two weeks after the first dose.

The data showed the safety profile of the drug candidate to be in line with the known safety profile of Dupixent in patients aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe asthma. The overall rates of adverse events observed over one year were 83 percent for Dupixent and 80 percent for placebo.

LIBERTY ASTHMA VOYAGE Trial is a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in addition to standard-of-care maintenance therapy. The trial enrolled 408 patients and primary analyses was done on 259 patients with baseline EOS ≥300 cells/µl and 350 patients with markers of type 2 inflammation. The participants were administered subcutaneous injections of Dupixent 100 mg or 200 mg every two weeks, based on weight or placebo every two weeks for treatment period of 52 weeks.

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody and it works by controlling the signaling behavior of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins. These proteins were developed by Regeneron using its proprietary VelocImmune® technology. The data from various clinical trials shows that IL-4 and IL-13 are main components of the type 2 inflammation.

Dupixent is already approved in the United States for treating patients aged 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Outside of the U.S., Dupixent is approved for specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and certain patients with asthma.

Analysis: The global asthma therapeutics market was $16.6 billion in 2018 according to Verified Market Research. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% to reach $19.23 billion by 2026. According to another report, the global anti asthma drugs market is expected to reach $28.3 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.94% from $18.9 billion in 2015. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAI) found in 2016 that about 8.3% of children in the U.S. have asthma. Major players in the asthma market include AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Investment Thesis: This premium stock is an all time favorite for long term investors. In the wake of its recent success in COVID-19 segment, it is likely that the stock price may see considerable upside.

Voyager slumps as FDA puts hold on Huntington’s disease program

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) reported that the FDA has sent feedback for its Investigational New Drug submission for VY-HTT01 program. The submission was made in September 2020 and has been put on clinical hold due to certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters. The company plans to work with the FDA to resolve the issues and initiate the clinical evaluation of VY-HTT01.

Voyager’s investigational gene therapy aims to instill AADC enzyme into brain cells. These enzymes help brain cells in converting levodopa to dopamine. For this purpose, AADC gene is put inside Adeno associated viral vector or AAV, a transporter. Voyager conducted Phase 1b trial of the drug candidate for assessing the safety and efficacy of its escalating doses. The trial involved 15 patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

The Phase 2 trial called RESTORE-1 aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug candidate in a specific patient population. RESTORE-1 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center and double-blinded trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is ON time without troublesome dyskinesia or good ON time. The measurement of this time will be done by self-reported patient diary at 12 months. Secondary endpoints include diary OFF time and other motor function. The quality of life measures will also be used for this purpose.

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It mainly aims to develop life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. The company strives to advance the area of AAV gene therapy by focusing on vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. The company has strong development pipeline consisting of fully owned and partnered assets. Voyager aims to develop treatments for wide range of ailments including Friedreich’s ataxia, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and several other neurological conditions.

Investment Thesis: Despite this major setback, the company seems to be on track in the long run. It consistently posts revenue growth and has strong development pipeline.

Athenex boosts TCT-T cell therapy program with PharmaEssentia collaboration

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) announced striking a new deal with PharmaEssentia Corporation with focus on developing, researching and commercializing T cell immunotherapy. The collaboration will also work on developing T cell Receptor (TCR)-T therapy (based on the proprietary TAEST (T cell receptor Affinity Enhancing Specific T cell therapy) technology platform.

As per the terms of the agreement, the companies will work towards conducting an initial clinical study of Axis Therapeutics’ TCRT-ESO-A2 therapy. The main thrust of the study is to target solid tumors that are NY-ESO-1 positive in HLA-A*02:01 positive patients. PharmaEssentia will have the responsibility for conducting all activities related to the clinical development in Taiwan.

Athenex has entered this collaboration through Axis Therapeutics Limited, a joint venture between Athenex and Xiangxue Life Sciences Limited. Dr. Johnson Lau, CEO of Athenex, and CEO of Axis Therapeutics, stated, “PharmaEssentia represents an important long-term partner of Athenex. We are excited to expand our relationship beyond the Orascovery and Src Kinase platforms to include a collaboration with Axis Therapeutics for the development of TCR-T therapy.”

Axis Therapeutics is a cancer immunotherapy company. Its main area of focus is T cell therapies. The company is currently working on developing innovative TCR-T therapies aiming to utilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancerous cells. Using its TCR-T technology platform, Axis has produced engineered T cells with higher binding affinity and specificity.

Investment Thesis: Apart from this positive news, the company had another strong performance with its drug candidate TCRT-ESO-A2 receiving the FDA allowance for the IND, providing one more impetus to its stock price.

