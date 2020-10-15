Investing is a fascinating experience. When the world tells you, through a company’s share price, that a business represents a particular value, that is often more or less right. But not always. Sometimes the market misprices something and leaves assets on a firm’s books that are, in fact, worth far more than the market anticipates. From time to time these companies come to the public’s attention, but often only after some development that allows the business in question to realize the value they seek. Such is the case today with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX), a provider of healthcare services and data tools. The business recently announced a sale of a minor part of its operations that will bring in gross proceeds to it and its shareholders nearly equivalent to Allscripts’ pre-announcement market capitalization. This development is incredibly bullish for the company, but it is important that management really put this capital to use if it wants to optimize shareholder value.

A look at the deal

According to a press release issued by Allscripts, the company has struck a deal to sell to WellSky Corp its CarePort Health operating unit. WellSky is a jointly-owned enterprise controlled by two private equity firms: TPG Capital, and Leonard Green & Partners. In exchange for CarePort, WellSky will pay to Allscripts a sum of $1.35 billion. This represents nearly all of the $1.38 billion market cap Allscripts was worth as of the time the announcement was made. Actual net proceeds will be some number lower due to taxes, but until management gives us what that figure is, we will be left in the dark. We shouldn’t have to wait long, though, because the expectation is for the deal to close later this year.

CarePort falls under Allscripts’ Provider segment. This segment also includes other core operations of the firm, like its Hospitals and Health Systems business, its Ambulatory operations, FollowMyHealth, EPS, EIS-Classics, and 2bPrecise. The segment as a whole provides integrated clinical software applications, financial management, and patient engagement solutions, while Allscripts’ other segment, Veradigm, offers data insights with tools for clinical workflow, research, analysis, and more. Digging in more deeply, CarePort itself offers a wide array of services. These include discharge planning, transitional care management, the facilitation of payer-provider communication, patient management tools, and more.

Exactly how large CarePort is, from a footprint perspective, is unknown to anybody who is not a company insider. On its website, Allscripts states that CarePort has covered services for 14 million people, that it is involved in 40% of the post-acute transitions to occur within the US. It also has operations throughout 43 states. All of this sounds large, but in the press release announcing the sale, the company said that CarePort serves only hundreds of hospitals and thousands of post-acute survivors.

One might think that CarePort, to be worthy of such a high price relative to Allscripts’ market cap, would represent a significant portion of the company’s operations. This is not the case in at least one sense. According to management, CarePort accounted for just 6% of the company’s revenue during the trailing twelve months. This works out to about $104 million or so in sales from the company’s $1.72 billion over the same period of time. This implies a price/sales multiple on CarePort of 13. What’s more, it works out to a price/adjusted EBITDA multiple of about 21. It is important to put this in context though. While CarePort is not significant for Allscripts from a revenue perspective, the implied EBITDA works out to $64.3 million. For the company as a whole, EBITDA over the twelve months ending in June of 2020 was $39.3 million. So while the unit is not all that important for Allscripts’ top line, it is important for its bottom line.

This brings us to the one thing that is critically important moving forward: that management allocate the capital it’s receiving from this deal intelligently. Allscripts as a business has not been doing well in recent years. In four of its five most recently-completed fiscal years, for instance, the business generated net losses. Its loss in 2019 was $182.18 million. Between 2017 and 2019 operating cash flow at the firm declined, dropping from $279.42 million to $46.25 million. This occurred even as revenue grew 18.3% over the same timeframe.

2020, in some ways, has been better for Allscripts. Revenue in the first half of the year totaled $822.94 million. This is down 6.1% compared to the same time period last year. Its net loss, however, narrowed from $157.48 million in 2019’s first half to $27.96 million this year. Meanwhile, its operating cash flow turned from a negative $1.91 million in 2019 to a positive $18.94 million so far this year. These improvements should be viewed as more significant than the drop in sales, but they also underscore just how mediocre the company’s performance has been. Add to this that it has gross debt of $1.04 billion compared to cash and cash equivalents of just $205.20 million, and it’s clear that Allscripts could use the cash.

It is because of the company’s poor financial condition that its market cap was so low, but now management has the opportunity to address its concerns. In its press release announcing the sale, the company said that it wants to use the cash for a mixture of investing in its other operations, paying down debt, and buying back stock. I am a fan of buying back stock when possible, but given the firm’s financial condition, something needs to change fundamentally first. If management has reason to believe that investing in its other operations will help the firm moving toward being earnings positive and cash flow positive for the long haul, it would be best to allocate most, if not all, of the proceeds in that direction. If there is any doubt about its ability to get far by investing capital in this manner, then paying down debt would be the next best solution. After all, with debt reduction there’s a guaranteed savings associated with interest expense.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that Allscripts made an excellent choice in selling off CarePort. On the top line, the unit is virtually insignificant to the business, but on the bottom line it does appear to be important to the firm. If the capital from this sale is used optimally, it has the potential to drastically improve the rest of the enterprise, but if management squanders this opportunity then the transaction could ultimately cause the business more harm than good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.