Despite the negative reaction to Q3 results from Bank of America (BAC), the large bank stock remains a perfect rotation play. The banking business generated billions in profits during the worst of the virus crisis, while BoA is poised to benefit from an economy rebound and higher interest rates down the road. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock and the sector due to cheap valuations.

Image Source: BoA website

Not Perfect

The Q3 results of BoA were far from perfect. The bank saw a higher efficiency ratio and revenues dipped due to COVID-19, but BoA still managed to generate $4.9 billion in net income and grow tangible book value.

The stock continues to trade as if another financial crisis is about to destroy the bank. In reality, BoA has already survived the worst of the crisis with provisions for credit losses in excess of actual net charge-offs by $4.4 billion in the last two quarters alone.

Revenues even took a $2.0 billion hit from the prior quarter due to lower interest rates. BoA saw net interest income dip $740 million sequentially and over $2.0 billion since Q1 due to net interest yields collapsing to 1.72%.

The bank still generated Q3 pretax, pre-provision income of $5.9 billion. The number was down $3.0 billion from the prior quarter, but the amount is still rather large considering the economy is in recovery mode here.

Source: BoA Q3'20 presentation

After years of improving efficiency ratios, BoA has taken a hit in the last couple of quarters. The lower revenues, combined with higher expenses related to COVID-19, caused the ratio to technically jump to 71% in the last quarter. Part of the increase was $600 million in litigation expenses, but the other part was just higher compensation expenses as the bank fought to keep business going.

Source: BoA Q3'20 presentation

A lot of these costs will normalize with revenues again growing in 2021. Revenues will rise as interest rates rebound on an economic recovery and BoA strips out some of the increased COVID-19 costs.

The CFO guided on the Q3 earnings call to Q4 noninterest expenses of $13.7 billion, which includes ~$200 million in merchant services expenses:

With respect to expense in Q4, we don't expect to have a similar amount of litigation expense, and we don't expect a repeat of the Q3 activity with respect to processing unemployment insurance claims. Therefore, we believe absent other unexpected changes, our Q4 expense number should be in the neighborhood of around $13.7 billion.

Credit Issues

The biggest risk with BoA is likely concerns that the company hasn't taken enough provision charges. The bank only took a $1.4 billion charge in Q3 after $5.1 billion in Q2. It took a $4.8 billion charge in Q1 for total provisions YTD of only $11.3 billion.

As with other banks, BoA has dealt with customer deferrals due to COVID-19 issues that have kept some net charge-offs lower than expected. The bank only took a $972 million net charge-off in Q3, only up a meager $161 million from Q3 last year. In fact, the consumer banking division had a $0.3 billion reserve release due to an improved economic outlook and lower card balances.

Now though, active consumer deferrals are down to only 100K accounts and $9 billion in deferral balances. The major issue are commercial loans, with criticized utilized exposure soaring $10 billion from Q2 to $36 billion.

The amount is 6.6% of commercial loans, but once the company looks under the hood of areas under stress such as CRE, it isn't scary. The $60 billion loan balance includes mostly collateral loans with low LTVs. The actual risk of loan losses to BoA is rather low, which explains the low nonperforming assets of only $4.6 billion and a meager 48 basis points to loans.

While the market is concerned about bank credit quality with the stock falling 5%, CEO Brian Moynihan was clear BoA is unlikely to build more reserves:

Having said all this around credit, we don't expect to see a meaningful increase in net charge-offs to mid next year. And we expect that the reserve builds are behind us, which means the P&L impact of those losses should be in our financials already.

BOA already has $19.6 billion in reserves, suggesting it will report limited loan provisions going forward. The large bank is likely to release reserves going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that BoA shouldn't be trading so close to TBV of $20.23 per share. The stock isn't the cheapest in the large bank sector, but BoA doesn't have the same risk and regulatory issues of Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC), while it's trading at a far better valuation than JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Data by YCharts

The quarterly results this year haven't been perfect, but BoA has proven resilient during the virus crisis. The bank has plenty of capital to survive and now offers investors a nearly 3% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.