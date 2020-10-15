Will 5G Supercharge Telecom Performance?
Summary
The value created by telecom networks were mostly captured by tech companies.
5G could improve revenue growth over time from applications like IoT and wireless broadband.
Deploying 5G could see telecom providers benefit from declining costs of sending data.
As the 5G technology race heats up, the U.S. telecom sector has struggled to keep pace. Anthony Okolie talks with Andriy Yastreb, Telecom and Media Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the rollout of 5G and the implications for the telecom industry.