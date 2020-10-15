Second, I am projecting AGNC will report a modest decrease in interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter.

First, I am projecting AGNC will report a minor decrease in interest income for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter.

This series projects AGNC’s income statement for the third quarter of 2020. These projections help readers understand how most of the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector performed (valuable insight).

This series projects AGNC's income statement for the third quarter of 2020. These projections help readers understand how most of the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector performed (valuable insight).

This three-part article is a very detailed analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income"). I continue to perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC's ever-changing mortgage-backed securities ("MBS")/investment portfolio and risk management strategies. The accounts/topics discussed within this series of articles are also valuable for any investor that has an interest within the fixed-rate agency and broader mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020. Prior to results being provided to the public in late October (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which impacted the yield curve and the overall market “across the board”. Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC’s decision regarding the Federal (“FED”) Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Due to the length of the material covered, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into three parts.

Side Note: Predicting a company's accounting figures within the mREIT sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are multiple assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC's actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. Such variances could occur because management deviates from a company's prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware of these possibilities. This especially holds true due to events that occurred towards the end of the first quarter of 2020 (liquidity concerns/margin calls) and subsequent strategies that may deviate from historical patterns. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor's buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "outperformance" in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "underperformance" in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "three-months ended" (quarterly) timeframe.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the third quarter of 2020, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC); and 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Overview:

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020 (ESTIMATE column). Table 1 also provides AGNC’s comprehensive income (loss) for the prior four quarters (ACTUAL columns) for comparative purposes.

Table 1 – AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC’s net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue reference next to the September 30, 2020 column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 2 of this article will include an analysis on the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net.

1) Interest Income:

Estimate of $395 Million; Range $345 - $445 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “1” in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

AGNC’s interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 2 are derived from AGNC’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. As such, there will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC’s cash interest income for the third quarter of 2020. First, I am projecting AGNC’s “average securities, at cost” balance increased by $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($72.8 billion versus $71.8 billion). I would consider this a minor increase. This would continue to be modestly below AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio balance prior to the market’s “COVID-19 pandemic panic”. Nearly all of the 21 mREIT sector peers I currently cover experienced either margin calls from debt counterparties or voluntarily reduced leverage in order to raise cash/liquidity during March 2020.

During the first quarter of 2020, AGNC reduced the company’s investment portfolio by approximately (25%) based on fair market value (“FMV”). This was a less severe decline when compared to an average net decrease of (40%) for the 9 agency mREIT peers I currently cover. For AGNC, this should actually be seen as a positive catalyst/trend (a less severe decline directly results in more net spread income being generated). In this instance, AGNC’s historically higher cash position benefited this particular fixed-rate agency mREIT peer. Partially offsetting this decline, AGNC increased the company’s net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position (which will be discussed in PART 2) during the first quarter of 2020 (which likely remained elevated through the third quarter of 2020) which is an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing generic agency MBS.

Second, I am projecting a minor decrease to AGNC’s “weighted average coupon” (“WAC”) for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter (3.63% versus 3.77%). This projection factors in AGNC’s TBA MBS position, portfolio reinvestment, proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS versus 30-year, and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. While I believe management wanted to “hold on” to most of the company’s higher coupon specified pools, continued elevated prepayments will continue to negatively impact AGNC’s portfolio runoff to some extent. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, when combining the two factors discussed above, I am projecting a cash interest income decrease of ($22) million for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($630 million versus $652 million).

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. During a falling interest rate environment, generally an increase in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have higher interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance increases. As a result, prepayment risk generally increases while extension risk decreases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally shortens. This would directly lead to a higher quarterly premium amortization expense. The exact opposite generally occurs during a rising interest rate environment. In addition, seasonality trends should also be considered when analyzing/projecting this account.

During the third quarter of 2020, mortgage interest rates slightly-modestly net decreased while long-term U.S. Treasury yields slightly net increased. This was a bit of a “de-coupling” from historical trends as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields typically have an extremely similar, direct relationship. Through research, I have determined a majority of AGNC’s MBS holdings continued to experience an elevated “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentage during the quarter. This includes considering intra-quarterly strategies executed by management to combat an increased prepayment environment (higher coupon specified pool MBS and lower coupon generic MBS).

However, contrary to the first quarter of 2020 when AGNC projected a very “cautious” lifetime CPR percentage as of 3/31/2020 (an extremely large “true-up” adjustment), I believe the company’s lifetime CPR as of 9/30/2020 will remain around its 6/30/2020 level. As such, I am NOT projecting another extremely large “spike” occurred during the third quarter of 2020 (adjustment already occurred during the first quarter of 2020).

Using Table 2 above as a reference, including the assumption of a slightly larger average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio balance (minor positive factor), slightly higher weighted average purchase price (minor negative factor), a continued much greater proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS versus 15-year (positive factor), and a relatively unchanged lifetime CPR adjustment (neutral factor), I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense increase of $12 million for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($235 million versus $223 million).

When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest income to decrease by ($34) million for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($395 million versus $429 million).

2) Interest Expense:

Estimate of $60 Million; Skewed Range $30 - $110 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Boxed Blue Reference “2” in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 3 are derived from AGNC’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC’s interest expense account.

Table 3 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC’s quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate. Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected in PART 2 of the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure. There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC’s interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure for the third quarter of 2020. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly “average repurchase agreements” balance. Based on an earlier calculated figure within AGNC’s interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company had a quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $72.8 billion for the third quarter of 2020. If one takes this figure and divides it by the quarterly average of AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated “ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements” is projected. This ratio has been in a range of 1.03-1.06 during the prior four quarters. For the third quarter of 2020, I am using a ratio of 1.04. When calculated, this balance is projected to be $70.0 billion (purple shading; yellow font). This is a projected increase of $0.4 billion for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($70.0 billion versus $69.6 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly “average cost of funds rate”. I am projecting a decrease of (67) basis points (“bps”) regarding AGNC’s average cost of funds rate for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter (0.45% versus 1.13%). Simply put, this should be considered a large quarterly decrease (proportionately speaking). This is directly due to the FOMC’s “swift” action in reducing the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% back in March 2020 (a 150 bps reduction at the time). The impacts of this decrease take a bit of time when it comes to “rolling-off” previous repurchase agreements with higher stated interest rates. As mentioned earlier, all interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC’s interest expense regarding the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements is based on a small fixed-rate percentage and a variable-rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the third quarter of 2020, repurchase agreement interest rates had a largely similar fluctuation when compared to current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR.

AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements was 0.41% and 1.36% as of 6/30/2020 and 3/31/2020, respectively. This, within itself, was already a (95) bps decline. This was mainly due to the market’s anticipation that the FOMC would continue to indicate a much more “dovish”/cautious tone regarding overall U.S. monetary policy over the foreseeable future. As such, basically all U.S. short-term financial instrument interest rates once again moved towards historic lows (which has steepened the yield curve versus most of 2019-early 2020).

Now that we have determined AGNC’s average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company’s interest expense for the third quarter of 2020. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a projected reclassification of ($30) million in relation to the net periodic interest expense regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps (second consecutive quarter interest expense would be recorded/paid by the company; very important to understand as this partially mitigates the 2020 net decrease in borrowing costs), I am projecting the company’s interest expense decreased by ($74) million for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter ($60 million versus $134 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net:

Estimate of $200 Million; Range $100 – $300 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Boxed Blue Reference “3” in Table 1 Above Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management “should” act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an “exact science” each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company’s intended strategy regarding investment sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.

Therefore, this particular account is DIRECTLY tied to AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” accounts that will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. If AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in these two other accounts. As such, my COMBINED projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters over the past seven years. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net and unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net accounts have an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized accounts. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account’s analysis.

When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating a similar amount of activity within this account during the current quarter. As such, I am projecting an “investment sold, at cost” amount of ($8) billion for the third quarter of 2020. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of investment securities sold but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly sales. As of 3/31/2020, AGNC had an accumulated other comprehensive income (“OCI”) balance of $561 million. This balance increased to $764 million as of 6/30/2020. As such, the vast majority of sales should result in a GAAP net realized gain.

The total amount of AGNC’s net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular investment securities were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred. When taking all factors above into consideration, I am projecting AGNC will report a net realized gain on the sale of investment securities of $200 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the third quarter of 2020 (look back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article for quick reference):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $395 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $60 Million

3) Quarterly Net Gain on the Sale of Investment Securities of $200 Million

First, I am projecting AGNC had a minor decrease in interest income when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($34) million in this account due to the following factors regarding AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2020 (when compared to the prior quarter): 1) minor increase in the average securities balance (positive factor); 2) minor decrease in the WAC rate (negative factor); and 3) relatively unchanged net premium amortization expense (neutral - slight negative factor since prepayment risk remains elevated).

Second, I am projecting AGNC had a modest decrease to the company’s interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($74) million in this account due to the following factors during the third quarter of 2020 (when compared to the prior quarter): 1) minor increase in AGNC’s average outstanding repurchase agreements balance (slightly negative factor); and 2) notable decrease (proportionately speaking) to the weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements (notable positive factor).

Third, I am projecting AGNC had a modest net realized gain on the company’s investment securities sales during the third quarter of 2020. This projection is due to the following factors: 1) notable OCI balance as of 6/30/2020 (positive factor); and 2) quarterly price increases across most of AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio (including specified pools; positive factor).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 of this article so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company’s current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 3). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on ALL of my AGNC account projections, including accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 and PART 3. All I ask is to please be patient for PART 2 and PART 3. Subscribers of the REIT Forum have access to my 9/30/2020/CURRENT BV projections on all 21 mREIT stocks I cover prior to earnings/throughout the quarter).

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 10/9/2020), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $16.90 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $15.20 per share. Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover each week):

$16.90 per share or above = SELL

$15.21 - $16.89 per share = HOLD

$13.51 - $15.20 per share = BUY

$13.50 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the eight Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0%. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued). This also considers the recent early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

