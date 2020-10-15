BRIC: Composite Economic Activity Indicators Q3 Results

India Composite PMI remained in recessionary territory in 3Q 2020 at 45.9, an improvement on the 19.9 in 2Q 2020.

We covered in detail the strong recovery in BRIC Manufacturing PMIs and the fragile recovery in Services PMIs. Here is a summary chart:

Now, let's take a look at BRIC Composite PMIs for 3Q 2020:

Brazil Composite PMI ended Q3 2020 on a reading of 51.6 - an improvement on 31.8 in 2Q 2020. Brazil's Composite PMIs have run a sub-50 recessionary reading in 1Q and 2Q 2020, returning to growth in 3Q 2020, albeit at the levels not consistent with a V-shaped recovery.

Russia Composite PMI stood at a strong 55.9 reading in 3Q 2020, up on 32.6 in 2Q 2020 and signaling an end to 2 consecutive quarters of sub-50 readings. This marks the fastest pace of growth since 1Q 2017, but is also consistent with the levels of current activity being still below the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period.

India Composite PMI remained in recessionary territory in 3Q 2020 at 45.9, an improvement on the 19.9 in 2Q 2020. Overall, the Indian economy has suffered the sharpest hit from the pandemic, compared to all other BRICs. It is continuing to exhibit recessionary dynamics to-date.

China Composite PMI ended 3Q 2020 at 54.7, marking the second consecutive quarter of recovery (2Q 2020 reading was 52.6). The 3Q 2020 reading is the highest since 1Q 2020, and suggests that the Chinese economy is getting close to recovery in its activity levels to the pre-pandemic position.

Overall, BRIC block activity indices imply lagging momentum in the recovery in services, and the faster than the global pace of recovery in manufacturing. Statistically, BRIC growth momentum in 3Q 2020 is within the historical average, however, growth dynamics in 1Q and 2Q 2020 were significantly below historical averages, which implies that 3Q 2020 PMIs indicate incomplete or only a partial recovery in the BRIC economies post-pandemic so far.

