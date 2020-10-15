I believe the shares are attractively valued at present, and may see strong gains after the spin-off.

I see IBM as being on the cusp of a technology transformation, and believe the hybrid cloud represents a substantial opportunity.

IBM (IBM) has seen its share of challenges, with declining annual revenues over the past decade. However, I see reasons to be optimistic, as IBM has positioned itself to capture a substantial share of the sizeable hybrid cloud market. At present, I see parallels between IBM of today and Microsoft (MSFT) from a decade ago.

While Microsoft is undoubtedly a Wall Street darling today, those with a longer memory may note that this was not always the case. Back in 2010, Microsoft was seen as a legacy technology company, with stagnating revenues and trouble finding areas for growth. Both Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had already dominated the mobile operating system market at the time, and Microsoft found itself late to the game.

Microsoft made a number of missteps, not least of which was its ill-fated $7.2 billion acquisition of Nokia in 2013, which it subsequently sold for a paltry $350 million three years later. It did, however, eventually find its footing. With a new CEO and a robust public cloud strategy, Microsoft transformed itself into the darling that it is today.

I believe IBM is at a similar cusp of a technology transformation. While I cannot (nor should) promise the same result for IBM as that of Microsoft, I believe the hybrid cloud presents a similar opportunity for IBM as what the public cloud presented for Microsoft. In the following section, I evaluate what makes IBM an attractive investment proposition at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

Image Source

A Look Into IBM

IBM has been a disappointing investment for its investors over the past decade. As seen below, the shares have posted a total return of just 22%, compared to the 263% return of the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Source: Dividend Channel)

While the underperformance of IBM’s legacy product lines has been disappointing and likely will continue to be challenged, I’m optimistic about IBM’s future in the hybrid cloud. As the new CEO Arvind Krishna noted, the hybrid cloud presents a $1 trillion market opportunity. This compares favorably to the worldwide public cloud services market dominated by Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), which, according to Gartner, represents a much smaller $258 billion TAM (total addressable market).

Most recently, the company has announced its intent to split into two companies, by spinning off its legacy Managed Infrastructure Services unit, thereby enabling the core company to focus on the growing hybrid cloud business. I believe this makes sense from operational and investment standpoints.

I believe hybrid cloud provides an attractive value proposition for business customers. That’s because the hybrid cloud gives customers more flexibility and control, by enabling them to leverage on-premises computational infrastructure, while retaining the ability to utilize the public cloud for failover instances. In addition, in this era of cybersecurity, the hybrid cloud provides an added layer of security, by allowing enterprises to choose where to place their sensitive data in their interconnected environments. It also allows IT teams to standardize redundant cloud storage, which can augment disaster recovery efforts. I see IBM as being a key player in this space going forward, with its Red Hat offering.

This is supported by IBM’s second-quarter results. Although total revenue was down by 1.9% YoY (adjusted for divested businesses and currency), the total cloud and Red Hat revenue were up by 34% and 18% YoY, respectively (adjusted for divested businesses and currency).

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see continued growth in IBM’s cloud business, as it continues to ramp up. This is supported by the statistic that only 20% of workloads have moved to the cloud. The remaining 80% are mission-critical workloads that are difficult to move, and that presents IBM with a substantial opportunity to capture these workloads. Per the CEO, clients find that choosing a hybrid cloud approach is 2.5x more valuable than relying on public cloud alone.

In addition, I believe IBM’s vast software and middleware portfolio gives it a strong edge over its competitors. This is supported by management’s comments during the last conference call:

“Red Hat delivered strong results in the period with normalized revenue growth of 18%, driven by the synergistic effect of IBM and Red Hat. Last August, we talked about how Red Hat would benefit from IBM’s incumbency in large accounts and leverage our global reach to expand into new markets. We’re seeing that where IBM and Red Hat come together, clients are making larger scale architectural commitments and longer-term and more strategic purchases. This quarter we had a significant increase in the number of Red Hat large deals and expanded Red Hat’s presence in underpenetrated focus markets.”

Meanwhile, I find the current 5.2% dividend yield to be attractive, especially in the current low-yield environment. IBM continues to generate plenty of free cash flow, with $11.5 billion in FCF generated over the last twelve months. Based on the $5.76 billion in dividends that IBM paid out over the same time period, I arrive at a dividend to FCF payout ratio of 50%. This leaves plenty of room for IBM to pay down its $65 billion in debt and invest in growth areas. IBM maintains strong liquidity, with over $14 billion in cash and short-term investments, and has a ‘A’ credit rating from the S&P.

Turning to valuation, at the current price of $125.94, IBM is trading at a blended P/E of just 11.0. I see this as being another reason for why spinning off the slow/no-growth business makes sense, as Wall Street tends to dislike stocks that have complex growth profiles within its lines of business. I also see this as a reason for why it makes sense to buy the stock before the spinoff. I believe the core (non-spinoff) business is undervalued at present, when it is lumped together with the legacy business. In addition, I believe spinning off the legacy business would enable IBM to focus more attention on key growth areas, with the hybrid cloud sitting at the forefront.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

IBM has had its share of headwinds over the past decade, with an underwhelming total return performance to match. However, I see IBM as being on the cusp of a technology revolution, as it looks to capitalize on the sizeable hybrid cloud market, which I see as a natural evolution in cloud adoption. As such, I see parallels between IBM of today and Microsoft from a decade ago, as both have been regarded as legacy technology companies before transforming themselves.

I find the shares to be attractively priced at the moment, and see upside potential. I also believe this may be a good time to buy, before the spin-off. I find this to be a case in which the sum of the parts may be valued at less than the separated companies.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM,MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.