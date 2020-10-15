The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) invests in a basket of stocks that recently began trading following an initial public offering. The tracking index adds new companies every quarter while removing those that have been publicly traded for over two years. The idea here is that IPOs are typically in an early stage of growth with a new product or service disrupting the market with the potential to generate significant returns. The IPO ETF does a good job of providing exposure to stocks not yet widely held in broad market index funds, which can help diversify investors' portfolios. While we recognize the attraction of IPOs which have delivered strong returns in recent years, we raise concerns over the fund's high turnover and constituent methodology which adds to the risk profile. Investors buying IPO today will end up owning something very different by next year.

IPO Background

One of the important aspects of the fund strategy and tracking index methodology is that stocks are regularly added and removed quarterly. Companies considered 'IPOs' here are those that began trading within the last 2 years, after which point they become "seasoned equities" according to the fund manager.

The largest 80% of initial public offerings by market capitalization within the coverage universe are eligible for inclusion in the index quarterly, while there is some flexibility for major issuances to be fast-tracked in. The result is an exceptionally high +100% turnover as every stock is removed within 2 years, while some stocks are only included in the fund for a couple of quarters. Eligible IPOs include criteria for at least $100 million in market value and a minimum free-float threshold of at least 5%. Constituents are also weighted by a float-based capitalization.

Currently, the fund includes 48 holdings and relatively concentrated as the top-10 holdings represent 52% of the fund. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is the largest position in the fund with a 9.9% weighting. High-profile IPOs from recent years, including Uber Technologies (UBER), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Moderna Inc. (MRNA), and Pinterest Inc. (PINS) round out the top-5 positions in the fund.

The IPO ETF also has a tilt towards large-cap companies as 86% of the fund is distributed among stocks with a market cap above $10 billion. 54% of current IPO holdings are from the technology sector, but keep in mind there is some grey area here in terms of classification, and examples like consumer discretionary stocks are primarily involved with e-commerce or healthcare sector stocks that focus on industry-specific software technology. Overall, a theme is disruptive products and services.

IPO Performance

Year to date, IPO has returned 85% which represents a significant outperformance to the S&P 500 (SPY), up a respectable 10.4% and even the tech-heavy NASDAQ-100 (QQQ), up 40% in 2020. Indeed, one of the themes this year has been the resiliency of technology companies which, in many cases, benefited from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to trends like remote working and virtual learnings.

Several stocks among the top holdings in the IPO fund have defined the market's momentum this year, driving with spectacular returns. Notably, Zoom Video Communications, up 663% in 2020, Livongo Health (LVGO) up 492% year to date, Peloton Interactive (PTON) up 363%, and Moderna, up 301%, are among the best performers this year, boosting the ETF return.

While 2020 has objectively been a banner year for the fund, keep in mind that, since the ETF's inception in Q4 of 2013, the fund's cumulative total return of 194% has lagged QQQ, which returned 296% over the same period. From the chart below, it's visible that the IPO ETF underperformed SPY for much of its history before a turning point being the market lows of this year in Q1.

Challenges to Quarterly Index Reconstitution

The latest quarterly change of the underlying index occurred on September 15th, 2020, with 11 additions and 7 removals. Notable newcomers to the fund include Albertsons Companies (ACI) and Fastly Inc. (FSLY), while BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) and e-commerce platform Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) dropped out. Separately, cloud-computing service provider Snowflake (SNOW) was subsequently added to the fund in conjunction with its IPO on September 30th through the index fast-track criteria as the market value reached a sizable $42 billion.

We believe it's important for investors in the IPO fund to monitor these changes to the holdings to get a sense of what exactly is the underlying exposure. Across the current portfolio, several key stocks that have had an outsized contribution to this year's performance are set to be removed from the fund over the next year.

Tracking the IPO dates in the context of the fund's strategy to only include stocks within two years of its initial public offering, we highlight that all of the top-10 stocks in the IPO ETF will be replaced over the next year. Zoom Video Communications' initial public offering in April of 2019 implies the stock is set to be removed from the IPO fund by the June reconstitution of 2021.

Curiously, Q2 of 2019 was a particularly prolific period for high-profile IPOs, including Zoom, Uber Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Pinterest Inc., Chewy (CHWY), and Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), which will reach their 2nd anniversary by next summer. We also expect Moderna to be removed from the fund by the end of this year, considering its initial public offering was in December of 2018.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The IPO fund will look very different next year with a new set of companies gaining importance in the weighting through regular quarterly rebalancing and reconstitution. Investors should be aware that the corresponding risk and return profile will change and likely tilt towards smaller IPOs. While there is always a new crop of IPOs ready to join the fund, it's possible that some "vintages" are better than others, and the recent exceptional performance of the fund may have been more of an anomaly based on company-specific factors from the top-performers that may not be expected to continue.

In some respects, we could be entering a lull of major large-cap IPOs over the next year following what has been a historically strong year for the segment. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that 159 companies went public in Q2 either through traditional IPOs, direct listings, or a special purpose acquisition company "SPAC" reverse merger. This level compared to just 73 in the period last year.

While the IPO market has been "hot", keep in mind that not every example is a high-growth momentum stock capable of delivering massive returns. We expect the IPO market to cool off with fewer stand-out companies debuting in 2021. It's worth noting that the IPO ETF does not include companies that go public through the SPAC route as the index methodology considers that the merged shell company was already trading. The most recent IPOs going to market are debuting at high valuations with aggressive growth premiums based on exuberant expectations that may be difficult to match limiting the upside on the secondary market.

We sense that many of the best positioned privately held or start-up "unicorns", those with an estimated valuation of more than $1 billion, established over the past decade likely already took the opportunity to go public during the strong market environment in recent year with a premium valuation. While there are clearly exceptions, what is left are smaller companies with more speculative fundamentals essentially late to the game.

Takeaway

The IPO ETF is a unique fund that serves a purpose by offering exposure to a very specific market segment. The fund has delivered impressive returns by investing in high-growth companies that we're able to gain momentum during a historic bull market. While we recognize the value of the fund in adding a high-growth and momentum component to a diversified portfolio for investors, we take a cautious view at the current level and highlight the high-risk profile.

In the context of what continues to be an uncertain macro outlook and renewed concerns regarding the strength of the recovery out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect the IPO fund strategy to underperform going forward. High growth stocks may be sensitive to changing macro conditions. The risk is that weaker than expected economic recovery over the next year forces a revision lower to sales and earnings estimates for the underlying companies in the fund. Overall, we recommend investors avoid the IPO fund at the current level and consider waiting for a pullback to the $45.00 range, which may represent a better buying opportunity.