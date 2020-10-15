Despite a 36% increase in the stock price, we still remain bullish on Eldorado's prospects as an undervalued mid tier producer and potential takeover target.

Eldorado Gold has been trading at a significant discount to peers but has experienced a strong performance in its share price in recent weeks.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) finally appears to be turning the corner after years of underperformance amid permitting delays and operational issues at its core projects in Turkey and Greece. The share price has risen 36% versus a 10% increase in the gold miners index (GDX) since we first highlighted the company as an undervalued opportunity back on July 1st.

Eldorado has recently broken out from its peer group of mid-tier gold miners amid media reports and speculation that a resolution with the Greek government over the development of its large scale gold-copper Skouries project might finally be coming.

Share price performance since July 1st

(Source: YCharts)

Preliminary Q3 Numbers Largely Meet Expectations, with the Best Performance Coming from Lamaque

For the third quarter of 2020, preliminary production numbers released on Tuesday show output of 136,672 ounces of gold across Eldorado's four core operations. This total represents an annualized rate of 547,000 ounces, which aligns with management's 2020 full-year guidance of 520,000 to 550,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $850 to $950 per ounce. Management did not suspend guidance like many other gold producers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only a brief shutdown affecting its Lamaque operations.

This quarter's results translate to a 35% increase over the same period last year, although this jump was from a low base and largely expected. In the third quarter of 2019, production was materially lower at their flagship Kisladag mine in Turkey as they ramped operations back up after halting mining in 2018. After issues with heap leach recoveries, the company looked to transition to CIL processing with a new mill before changing their mind and sticking with heap leach due to the high capital costs of a mill expansion and higher than expected heap leach recoveries in the current pit area.

While output at Kisladag appears to be an improvement on paper, the performance is actually below expectations as solution inventories remain higher than normal. The company is budgeting for investments that will boost processing performance starting in 2021, although no specifics were detailed in the press release.

Another underperforming asset was the Efemcukuru operation, also in Turkey, which suffered from lower grades. Production came in at 23,642 ounces in Q3, 8% lower than the same quarter in 2019.

Olympias, Eldorado's smallest operation, increased production by 75% compared to a low quarterly output of 7,941 ounces in 2019. However, the mine's performance slipped quarter over quarter due to lower head grades and new COVID-19 protocols amid a recent surge in cases in Greece.

The Lamaque operations in Canada achieved record output this quarter, contributing to the company wide year-over-year increase with a 23% jump in production. Output was roughly 7,500 ounces higher than in 2019 as the company increased throughput at its mill after recently receiving a permit that allowed processing up to 2,650 tonnes per day (tpd) from the previous levels of 1,800 tpd. Underground development has also progressed into the C4 zone, which is higher grade and lower cost than the zones currently being mined. According to the 2018 technical report, gold recoveries in C4 were expected to be 95.3% compared to 93.8% in the C2 zone.

Comparing performance quarter to quarter instead of versus 2019, it's clear that the best performance is coming from the new Lamaque operations.

Production (oz) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change Kisladag 59,593 59,890 -0.5% Lamaque 39,525 33,095 +19.4% Efemcukuru 23,642 26,876 -12.0% Olympias 13,912 17,921 -22.4%

Eldorado's newest mine, the Lamaque operation in Canada's mining-friendly province of Quebec, continues to impress. The recent high-grade discovery of the Ormaque zone at Lamaque included drill results of 16.3 meters of 25.5 g/t gold and 12.3 meters of 26.8 g/t gold. The company is progressing the development of an underground transport ramp that will provide access to this zone and decrease operating costs across the site.

As Eldorado increases throughput at Lamaque to 2,200 tpd, with further upside to 2,650 tpd, we see growing production there offsetting expected lower output at Kisladag from 2021 onwards, maintaining the company's overall output around 500,000 ounces per year.

Anticipation Grows for a Long-Awaited Deal in Greece

After a September 2019 announcement that the company had received installation permits for their long-delayed Skouries project in Greece, investors may have expected that the resolution of a years-long standoff with the government might finally be coming to an end. Over a year has passed since, and while the investment agreement required to restart the construction of Skouries still hasn't been finalized, recent reports in Greek media seem to indicate that a deal may be imminent.

An article on September 21st hinted the sides were "close to an agreement", and these comments came just two days after the Minister of Development and Investment said in a speech that "in the coming days we will have good news from Eldorado Gold". On October 5th, Reuters reported that the company had received new exploration permits, in another sign that relations between the two sides were positive.

The current government in Greece, the pro-business New Democracy party that came into power last year, is grappling with the economic shocks of COVID-19 that have devastated the country that is typically dependent on a strong tourism sector. While there is no guarantee that a deal will ever actually be reached and the recent media reports may just be a negotiating tactic by the government, now would be an opportune time for the two sides to finally make peace, providing sorely needed investment and jobs for the country and the project's local communities.

With over 7 million ounces of gold, 1.8 million tonnes of copper, an NPV north of $1 billion and a 21-year mine life, Skouries has the greatest potential to re-rate Eldorado overnight. With a capital cost of over $700 million, however, Eldorado would not be able to finance the construction of Skouries on its own. Management is looking for potential JV partners to develop a mine that could be producing over 200,000 ounces of gold and 30,000 tonnes of copper annually within 3-4 years.

Concluding Thoughts

Eldorado's stock has been one of the best performers in the sector in the past few weeks, and while the initial Q3 production results are not that exciting, we expect the financial update at the end of this month to show a healthy quarter after generating $63 million in free cash flow in the second quarter. The price of gold averaged over $1,900/oz in Q3 compared to Eldorado's average realized price of $1,726/oz in Q2.

As global uncertainty continues into the US election season, we continue to view Eldorado as one of the best opportunities in the gold space due to a cheap valuation compared to peers and the re-rating potential of a resolution in Greece. As Lamaque continues to deliver and the company's balance sheet improves with further free cash flow generation, we also still see Eldorado as a takeover target for a larger producer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.