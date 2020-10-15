AppFolio (APPF) is priced for perfection despite facing 1) increasing levels of saturation in its core market, 2) growing competition, and 3) aggressive accounting practices that should, taken together, bring its valuation to far lower levels as these variables exacerbate.

According to the company’s 10-K:

Our real estate software solutions provide our property management customers (including third-party property managers and owner-operators who manage single- and mutli-family residences, community associations, commercial properties, and student housing, as well as mixed real estate portfolios) with a system of record to automate essential business processes, a system of engagement to enhance business interactions between our customers and their clients and other stakeholders, and a system of intelligence designed to leverage data to predict and optimize business workflows in order to enable superior customer experiences and increase efficiency across our customers' businesses. Our mobile-optimized software solutions are designed for use across multiple devices and operating systems. Our software solutions are all offered as a service for our customers and hosted using a modern cloud-based architecture. This architecture leads to rich data sets that have a consistent schema across our customer base and enables us to deploy data-powered products and services for our customers.

Its software provides features such as handling maintenance requests, marketing, rental applications, tenant screening, accounting and reporting, online payments, etc.

With AppFolio and other vendors’ historical success, the small and mid-sized market has become increasingly penetrated over the years. This can be seen even in AppFolio’s own disclosed data shown below.

Property manager customer growth has slowed over time as has property unit growth. AppFolio’s pricing is based on the number of units each client manages. As total growth equals property unit growth plus same customer sales growth, this bodes ill for future growth sustainability.

Our discussions with AppFolio customers support this thesis of saturation in the market. Even die-hard customers say that all of their peers have some sort of property management solution and are not just doing things on Excel spreadsheets. With its extreme valuation, I believe the market is not pricing in a saturation scenario for the company.

In addition to increasing penetration, new competitors are beginning to enter the small and medium sized customer segment. Yardi, a traditional high-end competitor, is now beginning to increase its focus on the smaller end of the customer universe with its Yardi Breeze product. Saturation at the high end is causing Yardi to look elsewhere for growth and it is now targeting AppFolio’s sweet spot in the market. Similarly modern in its look and feel to AppFolio’s product, Breeze is poised to take market share in the smaller end of the marketplace. Furthermore, RealPage, through its Buildium subsidiary purchased in 2019, is doubling down on this customer segment as well.

On its last conference call, RealPage CEO Stephen Winn said:

Finally, I’d like to give an update on our SMB strategy and the success we’re achieving here. As you will recall, this category includes smaller multifamily, single-family association and vacation rental operators. During the second quarter of 2020, the SMB category represented nearly $424 million of ACV, 9 million units and an ARPU of over $47. This represents year-over-year growth of 35%, 26% and 7%, respectively. It is important to note that not only is our unit presence growing, but we are also having great success cross-selling additional RealPage solutions into the SMB category. This is validated by the fact that while units grew significantly driven in large parts by Buildium, overall ARPU levels also actually grew year-over-year, highlighting our success in selling additional products into our installed base. Other integrations to RealPage products and services are progressing nicely, but we’re most excited about our open API architecture that is under development and we expect to start testing later in the year. This API essentially makes Buildium open to third-party applications that desire to integrate with Buildium. Both Yardi Breeze and AppFolio, which we compete with in this segment, are closed platforms, which we believe stifles industry innovation. At RealPage, we believe platforms should be open so that innovation from third parties can complement and expand the overall value of the Buildium platform.

You can see from Buildium’s disclosed numbers that it is growing faster than AppFolio and thus, taking market share. As competition from Breeze and Buildium increases in an increasingly saturated market, we believe growth will slow at AppFolio and the company’s heady valuation will decline.

In addition to its top line challenges, we believe that AppFolio’s earnings are overstated due to an aggressive capitalized software policy. The company’s software capitalization has exceeded its amortization for the past five years resulting in a capitalized software asset on its balance sheet of $35.2 million, as you can see here and in the company's latest 10-Q.

This accumulation of capitalized software was gradual in 2018, but then accelerated in 2019 and 2020. This high capitalization rate is rare amongst its SaaS software peers, which usually expense the vast majority of their R&D expenses. Examples of SaaS peers with zero software capitalization include Appian (APPN), Anaplan (PLAN), and SmartSheet (SMAR). If AppFolio had expensed its R&D instead of capitalizing it since its inception, earnings would be reduced by $35.2 million, basically wiping out the majority of its stated historical earnings stream. I emailed the company to discuss its capitalized software policy but received no response.

Finally, the company’s accounts receivable balance popped up in Q2, from $9.6 million in Q1 to $12.7 million in Q2, a 32% increase. While the company has not explained the phenomenon explicitly, it could be that some customers are not paying due to the financial stress the pandemic is imposing on their businesses. This issue bears watching in future quarters.

AppFolio currently trades at an enterprise value to revenue ratio of 18x 2020E revenue. This makes it one of the most expensive stocks in the small-cap universe. On an earnings basis, it trades at a 220x P/E ratio on 2020E earnings. While the company has shown good revenue growth historically, I do not think it has been scrutinized by investors as much as other SaaS companies have been. APPF trades 130,000 shares a day, far fewer than most of its peers. We believe this lack of scrutiny has created an opportunity to short a company whose growth should slow going forward and whose aggressive accounting may be not be given a pass by investors when held up to the light.

We believe a fair value for the company should be at 8x 2020E revenue, trimmed from current levels for slowing growth, which would translate to a share price of $70 or 58% downside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short APPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.