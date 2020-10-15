Patience has rewarded investors with very stable development in the company - and this is set to continue, with Tele2 as a 5G leader in its home markets.

As of 2Q20, guidance is reinstated, both dividend and extraordinary dividend are reinstated, and the company has yielded massive dividends for the year.

The time has come to look at Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY) again, and in doing so updating the company's prospects going into 3Q20. A few notable items and occurrences have happened during 2Q20 and after, with the more significant ones for dividend investors having happened as I write this article.

I view it as a good time to update my overall thesis on Tele2 and make sure investors go into the company with both eyes open and my opinions on where the company goes from here.

Let's look at the results.

Tele2 - How has the company been doing?

If you recall my last article on the company, or more in general, on dividends from Scandinavia, Tele2 was among the companies that canceled or postponed at least part of their 2019 dividend, payable 2020. Well, as of the publication of this article, the original dividend proposal, including the 3.50/SEK extraordinary dividend, has been paid out.

For investors who held the company through the worst of it, that means a dividend yield of at least 8-9% for the year, with my personal cost basis meaning a yield of almost 11% for the full year. Not a bad piece of return for a single year for one of the nation's biggest telcos.

(Source: Tele2 2Q20 Presentation)

In my more general articles, I've stressed that, while some companies are likely to not pay a dividend or a reduced dividend for the year, thereby breaking whatever dividend streaks they do have, many more companies seem likely based on financial trends to simply reinstate the original dividend proposals. As it turned out, Tele2 was one of the latter.

2Q20 came in decent overall.

2% YoY revenue decline on an organic basis, with end-user service revenue declining 2% also. Most of this was negative pandemic impacts, which the company calculates to around 135M SEK.

EBITDAaL, which includes the effects for financial leases under IFRS 16, was actually up 4% due to cost reductions and company activities to mitigate COVID-19 impact overall.

Net profit isn't all that comparable due to one-offs YoY but came in at an EPS of 1.29 SEK/share.

Capital position unchanged, with a net debt to underlying EBITDAaL of 2.4X, same as 2019.

During the quarter, the company launched Sweden's first public 5G network, making the company a market leader here as the only player able to currently offer "real" 5G speeds. Earnings were grown not only in Sweden but 8% in the Baltics as well, with synergies continuing to be realized on a 200 MSEK/quarter rate since 2019.

Sweden, the company's core market, remains an extremely mature and well-developed end market, with relatively little churn for any of the major three operators. The companies constantly try to outdo one another to capture the all-important B2B customers, all with relatively little fundamental success. Still, Tele2 managed a 3% organic growth in RGU YoY. The consumer segment in Sweden is more interesting since the integration of Com Hem. The company is implementing backbone improvements to improve speeds and, as of 1H20 and early 3Q20, has virtually eliminated all analog television transmissions across its cable base. As expected, the overall integration of Com Hem also offers unique TV/Broadband synergies, where customers seem more likely to bundle mobile and TV/broadband, thereby reducing churn. The company's customer stock grew with 242,000 in its FMC group (fixed-mobile convergence, removing the difference between mobile/fixed networks). Churn is extremely low in this segment, and due to Com Hem integration, the company is actually leading here.

Improvements also trickled down to the postpaid segment, driven by bundle offers and family plans for Comviq (one of the company's brands), but these improvements were offset by pandemic impacts. Improvements in the company's Baltic operations were mostly driven by customer migration from legacy discount plans to higher-cost plans, a step of the company's continued establishing in these geographic regions which, all things considered, seems to be going well in all of the nations. Estonia especially saw underlying EBITDAaL growth of north of 15% YoY.

With guidance reinstated, the company expects results to improve over the mid-term time period but expects FY20 results to essentially come in flat - which is what I would consider "good enough", given the overall trends and COVID-19 characteristics. Also, while the company has a 2.4X net debt/underlying EBITDAaL for 2Q20, the full payout of the company dividend plus the extraordinary dividend will dial the leverage up to around 2.64-2.65X at the end of 2Q20/going into 3Q20, due to the additional payment of around 2.4B SEK. However, even given this, the company expects to be able to meet its <3X net debt/EBITDAaL leverage goal.

Concluding 2Q20 - results were good, and the company is defending its market share. Holding all three telcos, including Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY) and Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) means that I'm really not interested in any one of the three gaining any sort of fundamental advantage over the other. Competition keeps the companies sharp, and they all have different strengths. These differences are highlighted anecdotally in my own choices insofar as services go. My TV/Broadband is Tele2, my B2B cellphone/mobile account is Telenor, and my private account is Telia. The different providers all have their strengths, and I switch to whichever offers the best.

I'm happy to stay invested in all of them, as long as they continue to provide competitive profits and shareholder rewards.

However, all of this needs to be put in relation to the company dividend.

Tele2 - What is the valuation

Unfortunately, Tele2 is the most richly valued of all the Swedish/Nordic telecommunications companies. It has been so for a while now, and I see that staying the same as they continue to provide good rewards and results. While the current yield would indicate a nearly 7% yield on the stock price, remember that this includes the 2019/2020 extraordinary dividend. While current dividend trends would be able to suggest that this could continue...

(Source: Börsdata, Dividend SEK/share)

...don't take this chart as meaning anything fundamental. Remember that what you see above are the results of many divestments, market exists, and returning sale net profits to shareholders in a one-off sort of manner. The company's actual, annual EPS capacity is, based on annualized, normalized earnings, closer to 5.20 SEK/share.

I bought my significant stake of Tele2 back in 2016 and 2017 when share prices were troughing. Since then, I've not only been able to enjoy the considerable fruits of the company's divestment and synergies and payouts but a significant appreciation of share price as well. My position, all things included, is up in the triple digits in less than 3-4 years. The point that I'm making, however, is that this success and these returns are in no way repeatable.

Future results for Tele2 will normalize more, and the company will hopefully institute a dividend policy that's somewhat more humane than providing above 95-110% of EPS - obviously, this isn't a sustainable policy.

Even targeting a potentially possible payout ratio of 75-85%, this brings us to at most a 4.4 SEK/share dividend, which would give us a current yield of 3.7%. Not only is this far more realistic, but it's also quite low for the sector overall - but this is where I believe the company is headed. Based on my cost basis, this would still be over 5% for the money I've invested, but we also need to ask ourselves what such an updated dividend ratio and earnings would do to the company's valuation, as Tele2 currently trades at what is essentially a 20.9X earnings multiple based on a 5.60 SEK EPS for NTM (source: FactSet). Again, for a Telco, this isn't what we want to see when international peers are available at far less.

Therefore, when looking at Tele2, I'm valuing the company at a 15-16X fair value multiple to its realistic earnings potential. That puts us in a price range of 84 SEK - 90 SEK/share, which makes Tele2 at least 23%, up to a potential 28% overvalued. Granted, I realize I may be underestimating synergies from the company's new, integrated operations, but I prefer to be on the safe side here.

Analyst estimates consider merger synergies to be far more important here and value the company at a range of 98 SEK - 170 SEK/share, a massive variance both internally among the 21 analysts (source: S&P Global), but also compared to my own targets. The mean here is 141 SEK/share, which would put the company undervalued here. However, bear with me. No analyst expectation actually forecasts significant earnings increases over the next few years. S&P Global expects Tele2 to net around 5.8 SEK EPS next year, which would put the fair 15-16X multiple within my target range. At NTM expectations, a 141 SEK target comes to a P/E multiple of 25X, and I don't see any situation for Tele2 where that sort of premium is warranted, not even with the broadband and TV integration fully in place. What's more, with the dividend not expected to increase from a base percentage of EPS, yield at such a valuation will be close even to 3%, which begs the question in what world such a return for a Telco would be considered acceptable.

In short, my answer is "No". Tele2 is a definite hold here.

Tele2 - Bulls & Bears

(Source: Unsplash)

The bullish thesis, although one I don't agree with, is fairly clear. Based on earnings expectations and forecasts as well as price targets, the market overall expects Tele2 to continue the relative outperformance delivered over the past few years when dividends have actually exceeded straight-line company recurring/normalized EPS. There is something to be said for the synergies as well - and the bulls expect these to materialize in the form of improved earnings potential, pushing EPS capabilities up well above 6.0-6.5 SEK/share in the longer term. Bulls would also point to the company's overall good capital shape in terms of debt, as well as it being one of the few telcos who "know" where it wants to be, as opposed to Telia which still seems to be debating its content strategy, and Telenor, which doesn't seem to want one.

Integrating Com Hem unlocks potential benefits in the form of churn-resistant subscription models bundling Cable/TV/Broadband/Mobile, which gives Tele2 a rather unique market position next to most of its competitors. A few years back, the future for the company was extremely uncertain, and the company traded below 15X earnings several times. However, the turnaround has occurred, and even in a pandemic, results dropped no more than 2%, attesting to the company's very conservative nature.

Bulls would argue that even the comparative lower yield would be a sign of utter safety here, making Tele2 an appealing investment even if you missed the 2-3 year rush.

(Source: Unsplash)

Bears here, such as myself (due to the valuation), would argue that, looking at the company's current valuation, the company has run its course for now. It's, of course, impossible to say whether the market will push the company higher for even longer, yet the company's near- to medium-term earnings trends don't justify the valuation some argue the company should be trading at.

With earnings set to normalize, it seems foolish to expect dividends to remain at the elevated, current level. Tele2 may seek to maintain its 5.50 SEK dividend and increase EPS to cover it - based on current 2021 estimates, it may even do so, resulting in a 94.6% FY21 payout ratio (source: S&P Global). However, even at today's price, this would be below 5% yield, and there are telcos trading at better valuations with higher yields. The company seeks to pay out "at least 80% of equity-free cash flow", which can be interpreted in a number of ways. Suffice to say, Tele2's dividend has been high for the past couple of years and will likely remain elevated in terms of EPS going forward. The difference is that there's very little room to raise it further at this time, and I don't see the potential for extraordinary dividends to be recurring going forward. The category of "other distributions" to shareholders has been massive over the past 8 years, and it has certainly colored, to investors, what Tele2 is and what they expect from the company.

Based on the expectation of a 5.5 SEK or less dividend from 2021 and forward, with a reduced EPS growth potential once synergies are achieved, I don't see the logic for a 20-25X premium multiple for the company, resulting in my bearish stance on the company's current valuation, and leading to my thesis.

Thesis

Tele2 is an excellent company, there is absolutely no doubt about that. One of Sweden's 3 largest telcos, and from certain perspectives, the one most far along in its development in an age of wireless connectivity, IoT, and streaming. Following its M&A with Com Hem, it's in a position to capitalize on some excellent potentials. That's why I own the company, and why, despite what I view as somewhat overvaluation, I'm not selling the company or taking home any of the profits - at least not at this time.

That doesn't mean it won't happen. We're currently in a situation where a lot of companies are trading above where they, according to me, should be trading in terms of their fundamental valuation. This opens up for bubble-type overvaluation, which really begs the question of selling at least part of the stake and reinvesting the profit.

However, even at a triple-digit profit in a few years, this isn't a bubble valuation to me. It's overvaluation. In a few days, I'll publish an article of a holding that's currently in a bubble-type scenario.

For now, Tele2 is a great company that's being expected by the market to continue to outperform in a way that I don't view as all that likely - which is why I stay away and caution you to do the same.

Tele2 is a firm "HOLD" here.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLTZF, TLTZY, TLSNF, TLSNY, TELNF, TELNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: .While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.