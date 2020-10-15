While the company's operational performance is uninspiring, at this valuation, there's still a clear path to strong returns.

However, the company's stock is at multi-year lows and the dividend yield is at 10-year highs.

Consumer staples stocks have had a strong 2020. Most of them anyway. Today, let's take a look at one of the laggards: Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) (BN-Paris)

If you were wanting to buy, say, Unilever (UL) or Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) but are annoyed that those are trading near their all-time highs, give Danone a look:

Data by YCharts



One of these hasn't caught up with the sector rally yet...

My broader argument for the company is that I view Danone as an improved version of General Mills (GIS). Long-time readers know I frequently use General Mills as my textbook example of a poorly-run consumer staples company. General Mills still trades below its 2016 peak, even in a booming market for many food companies, due to strategic errors.

General Mills' core problem -- that its cereals are a declining market that no longer hits nutritional or consumer trends -- is understandable. We've seen the same thing with soft drink companies, for example.

However, management also totally missed the Greek yogurt explosion, causing their dairy business to also stumble. And then General Mills' management, feeling panicked, issued low-priced stock to overpay for a pet food company. That came after they had levered up the balance sheet for years overpaying to buy back stock. Oops.

Danone has some similarities to General Mills, unfortunately. They're both yogurt giants, to get the obvious out of the way.

Danone also overpaid dramatically for its own big purchase. It bought alternative dairy company WhiteWave for $12 billion a few years ago when in reality it was arguably worth closer to half that. Since the takeover, WhiteWave has struggled and is losing market share. This arguably wasn't as bad a deal as General Mills' Blue Buffalo buy, but it's still not a good look.

While both are huge in yogurt, unlike General Mills, Danone was more clued into how the market was evolving, and thus has more on-trend brands like Oikos to deal with the consumer changes in that market.

It's clear that protein is the main growth vehicle in food right now. As science increasingly questions the cholesterol hypothesis of heart disease, protein and fat rich foods are increasingly back in fashion. While there are plenty of fads within the low-carbohydrate diet space, the core principle -- that humans should eat fewer sugars and starches and more protein -- appears to have increasing traction.

This opens the door for all sorts of meat, fish, and dairy products to surge. Hormel (HRL), for example, is riding this for all it's worth with its diverse line of ready-to-eat meat snacks, platters, lunch kits, and more, not to mention its various plays in nuts, avocados and other healthy non-meat options.

Danone has some exposure to this via yogurt (Greek yogurt is actually quite a healthy food if you don't add too much sugar to it). Unfortunately, Danone has gone heavy on faux "health" products such as plant-based milks that don't taste great and aren't particularly healthy either. Plant milk i.e. rice or soy product, water, and sugar isn't a compelling food offering for most people.

At least with Danone's current line-up of products, I expect the company will struggle to get much consistent organic growth. The brands just aren't really what's in with either Millennials or nutritional trends at the moment. And packaged food companies, in general, have been struggling unless they have products that are in-demand now or that dominate less competitive niches.

Product Line Isn't Compelling, But Financial Situation Is Good

Danone has struggled in recent years, like many consumer staples companies with gradually falling profit margins and profitability. To their credit, some of that is due to currency effects, and should pick back up for them sooner or later whenever the dollar weakens.

And Danone has been able to keep the overall EPS and net income picture moving forward with acquisitions and modest organic growth. Still, it potentially could fall into the secular stagnation that has tripped up other staples companies if management continues to head down the wrong course it's been on in recent years.

If I've given Danone faint praise by extensively comparing it to General Mills, why own it?

Answer: It's one of those consumer staples that you can own indefinitely and get a steady and increasing income stream from. Danone is BBB+ rated (pretty good) and has great access to funds. Want proof? Here are its latest two bond offerings:

Source

That's right. Danone issued paper at 0.6%/year for 7 years, and 9-year paper at 0.4%. I can criticize Danone all day long for buying a mediocre asset like WhiteWave at an inflated price.

But when you can get money at 0.4% a year, it hardly even matters. You can buy just about anything, as long as it is stable or growing slightly, and it will be hugely accretive to earnings when cash is essentially free.

You might say, yeah, but look how that turned out for Kraft Heinz (KHC). However, Kraft's balance sheet is junk-rated, and as such, it issued debt at 4% this year. The difference between 4.0% and 0.4% is tenfold.

Let's say you issue $10 billion of debt to buy WhiteWave or Blue Buffalo or whatever we're interested in today.

If you issue $10 billion at 4%, you're paying $400 million a year in interest. This could be a problem. For example, General Mills paid $8 billion for Blue Buffalo which produced just $300 million a year in EBITDA and much less than that in net income at the time of the takeover. Thus, it was inherently a cash flow negative purchase given General Mills' much higher cost of funds. And since Blue Buffalo has underperformed targets, there's a good chance it won't produce meaningful cash flow for an extended period.

Meanwhile, run a $10 billion deal through the Danone lending calculator. At 0.4% interest they only need to generate $40 million a year in income -- not $400 million -- for it to be cash-flow positive. Thus, even the lousiest of deals are still accretive to Danone. People complain about the Fed's (or in this case ECB's policies), and I get it. But as an investor, I'd rather spend my time asking "how can I tap into that flood of easy money?" rather than whining about it.

You get the idea. In any case, a lumbering giant like Danone is still a fine investment unless it either has way too much debt or its core lines of business are shrinking away. Since neither of those is the case at Danone, it's good to go.

Data by YCharts

DANOY stock (Danone U.S. Dollar ADRs) 10-year chart.

And with the share price (quoted in dollars) near 10-year lows, it's now offering a pretty strong income proposition. The dividend has ticked up to 3.8% now, which is quite nice in this market. The company is also a consistent dividend hiker, and the dividend has nearly doubled over the past decade:

This isn't blazing growth by any means, but a starting 3.8% yield with 5% annual hikes is still going to blow most fixed income alternatives out of the water.

Danone's leading positions in baby food, specialty nutrition, and bottled water also give you some nice diversification from the usual food companies. Danone's other products tend to have pretty different use cases than most grocery items, and as such are somewhat non-correlated.

Danone had a supremely messy COVID-19 experience because some parts of its business were up 50%, others were flat, and some went off a cliff. That's generally opposite most food companies that either saw higher sales across the board, or they saw sales plunge (i.e. soft drinks) because people stopped consuming anything in restaurants and public spaces.

For now, I see Danone as being worth a small position if you want a basket of consumer staples. The valuation (17x P/E, 10x EV/EBITDA) is on the cheap side for a packaged food company, but it's not so far off the mean as to stand out. And management's capital allocation strategy leaves substantial room for improvement.

Questionable capital allocation is fine if you're Hershey (HSY) and your core business is one of the best in the world. Danone is no Hershey though, so its dalliances into random stuff like overpriced plant milk are less appreciated.

Still as long as Danone keeps its balance sheet in fine shape and has access to virtually free capital, they're going to do far better than cash and probably provide reasonable annual returns. 6% earnings yield and 3.5% dividend growth with 5% annual improvements on both gets you double digit total returns and a rich income stream over time.

Danone is worthy of additional consideration if you have minimal exposure to continental European stocks in your portfolio.

Let's say the U.S. dollar bears are right and we go back to pre-2014 prices on foreign exchange. That'd mean the Euro goes up 25%, and thus DANOY stock goes up a similar 25% along with jacking up the yield-on-cost from 3.8% to mid-4s overnight.

There's also this:

Data by YCharts

U.S. stocks have outperformed European ones by an utterly absurd amount since 2010 (a quintupling of returns), breaking all historical precedence.

Now, to be fair, I think this chart is kind of misleading. The U.S. has most of the world's leading tech companies, and China has the leftovers; Europe has almost nothing in big-cap tech. So of course the U.S.' indexes are surging comparing to Europe in an environment where old economy stocks are being left behind.

When you look at prices of one company against another in the same industry, valuation differences are much more constrained -- Danone is moderately cheaper than American counterparts but it's not a night and day difference.

That said, it wouldn't surprise me if European stocks start to outperform American ones again sooner or later, and the media (and quant funds) will amplify that difference as a new narrative forms. In that environment, Danone could easily tack on another 25-40% to its performance, compared to U.S. rivals, thanks to passive funds and algo-based strategies that are blindly buying Europe and selling the U.S.

Danone Stock Bottom Line

Long story short - I can't really feign any great enthusiasm for Danone. But it's good enough if you want a buy and hold income stock out of Europe. The stock price, and dividend, consistently go up and to the right. In a decade it will be trading at 90 Euros or 120 Euros or whatnot and paying a 5% or 6% dividend yield on cost on today's price of 55 Euros. It'll get the job done.

It's not the fastest-moving company out there by any means, but in a world where bonds no longer pay interest and most stocks are overpriced, Danone at current levels is a fine way to beat cash and hedge against inflation/dollar decline with modest downside risk:

Danone's primary listing in France, quoted in Euros.

This is a classic buy it and stick it in the vault stock chart, as nothing much ever happens to Danone. It just relentlessly ticks higher. The 2020 correction offers us Danone stock back at 2014 levels while the dividend yield is near 10-year highs. I'll take it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DANOY,HRL,MKC,HSY,KHC,UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.