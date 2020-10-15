Challenges may be more than temporary.

Fastly's (NYSE:FSLY) stock price dived 30% after the content delivery specialist announced surprisingly disappointing preliminary Q3 results after the market close on Wednesday. Should shareholders worry about the company's long-term potential?

Disappointing preliminary Q3 revenue results

Management announced the company's Q3 revenue would land in the range of $70 million to $71 million compared to its previous guidance of $73.5 million to $75.5 million.

That means year-over-year Q3 revenue growth should drop to 41.6%, down from previous expectations of 49.6%, based on the midpoint of both revenue ranges. And revenue will decrease by 5.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Year-over-year revenue growth remains strong, though. But the significant underperformance in the context of shelter-in-place orders over the last several months seems worrying.

Indeed, Fastly's worldwide computing infrastructure improves the experience of Internet users by hosting websites and applications closer to them. Thus, the coronavirus-induced increasing consumption of Internet services should have boosted the company's business.

In addition, management withdrew its full-year guidance, which suggests the company's underperformance was not isolated to one quarter.

It explained the company's "largest customer did not meet expectations" because of "the impacts of the uncertain geopolitical environment". Put simply, that means ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok didn't spend as much as expected to consume Fastly's services.

During the Q2 earnings call, Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby revealed TikTok represented 12% of total revenue over the first half of the year.

Yet that development shouldn't worry investors. I had discussed in a previous article that Fastly's long-term potential wouldn't depend on one customer because of the company's attractive solutions in its large and growing markets.

More worryingly, management also mentioned the "challenges of a usage-based model". Because of increasing costs tied to consumption, some customers seem to have used Fastly's services with moderation during Q3.

That could indicate the company needs to adapt its business model towards more predictable and stable pricing, which would reduce its exposure to its customers' growth.

Besides, management expressed optimism about its $775 million acquisition of Signal Sciences to ramp up its cybersecurity offerings and differentiate it from competitors.

But the competition is intensifying, and its closest competitor Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) isn't standing still. It launched this week its promising cybersecurity platform Cloudflare One, which reinforces its larger cybersecurity portfolio against Fastly's.

Thus, besides the short-term distraction TikTok represents, Fastly may be facing more serious challenges with its pricing model in an increasingly competitive environment.

Priced for phenomenal growth

Despite these negative developments, Fastly is still poised to grow, thanks to its solutions in its growing content delivery and cybersecurity markets. In particular, it is developing innovative programmable edge computing services that will increase the flexibility, security, and performance of its computing infrastructure.

But, before the preliminary Q3 results, the stock price had increased by almost 500% over the last six months, which indicates investors had already priced in quite a lot of that growth - and probably more - going forward.

Data by YCharts

Back to its end-of-September levels, the stock will be trading at a still-elevated trailing-12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 35 (including Q3 preliminary revenue of $70.5 million).

That indicates Fastly's stock remains priced for strong revenue growth and improving margins over the long term.

Looking forward

Management will discuss Fastly's Q3 results in detail and provide its full-year guidance during the Q3 earnings call on Oct. 28.

In any case, given the company's disappointing revenue, pricing uncertainties, and intensifying competition, its valuation doesn't leave much margin of safety for prudent investors.

Thus, even after a severe 30% drop at the time of writing (during the after-hours), I still prefer to stay on the sidelines.

