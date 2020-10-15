We review the company's numbers below. Fundamentals are OK, not great - our anticipation of upside is based solely on a sale or similar catalyst resulting from the activist positions.

Spun out and IPO'd in 2018, the company counts a number of activist hedge funds in its shareholder base and we believe a sale could be in the works.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Get Some Perspecta?

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) was formed in 2018 following its spinout from DXC / Computer Sciences Corporation and subsequent IPO. The company is one of a number of federal government contractors focused on developing software systems and services; PRSP claims that around half of its staff are security-cleared. This alone can be a value driver, as we noted in our interview with the CEO of Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) a while back. There is a limited number of security cleared staff available in the market at any given time, which means that competition for the services offered by PRSP, or SAIC for that matter, is muted by the shortage of such staff. This is one of the reasons why this kind of services company tends to have better margins than the common-or-garden kind of consulting firm.

With margins in mind, let's take a look at PRSP's numbers.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The topline performance is pedestrian, as you can see. More or less flat revenues over the period since its IPO. That compares poorly to its peers, as we shall see in a moment. On the other hand, margins are good. EBITDA margins in the mid to high teens and, better, barely any difference between EBITDA and unlevered pre-tax free cash flow, a result of low capex and solid working capital management. So you might reasonably conclude that this is a sleepy business managed for cash flow not growth. The company is levered but in the absence of revenue growth (ergo cash flow growth), it isn't delevering, instead hovering around 3x TTM EBITDA. That's not a perilous level but the fact is that a company of this nature ought to be able to lever up, generate cash, de-lever, rinse and repeat, usually in pursuit of acquisitions that boost the topline. Our coverage of SAIC and ManTech International (MANT) illustrates this.

This, we expect, explains the activist funds joining the shareholder base. In recent months Jana Partners (the lead activist here) have bought on multiple occasions. The company also reports Renaissance Technologies as a shareholder.

It's no secret that Jana is pushing for a sale or other value catalyst. That alone doesn't mean it's going to happen, of course. Plenty such situations don't. But what caught our eye is the low valuation at which PRSP currently trades. Let's look at its multiples vs. peers.

PRSP vs. Federal Contractor Peers - Comparables

Source: YCharts.com

Revenue growth is anemic as we noted above. But margins are very strong and the valuation is way low vs. others. These things are not unrelated, of course. If you aren't spending money to grow, then your growth will be low and your margins high. And in this current market environment more than most, valuations are largely a function of growth. Also, as a buyer, you are generally much happier buying a company that is growing revenue but which has subpar margins. Because it's a lot easier to cut costs by layoffs resulting from de-duplication of people functions than it is to grow revenues by selling more things. However, the company is apparently for sale and you have a lot of folks in the shareholder base pushing to achieve a sale. Let's be cautious and say that because of the low growth, and the difficulty of moving revenue growth up, the company sells for say 10x TTM EBITDA, still very low for the peer group (that's particularly low on a cash flow basis by the way - MANT has a sizeable gulf between EBITDA and cash flow, as do most of the other peers save for SAIC). What would that mean for potential upside?

Here's the stock valuation analysis. We use the current price as the entry price and then run different EBITDA multiples as the exit price. The leverage means that there is an amplified relationship between EBITDA multiple and the resulting implied share price - when you buy a company you have to redeem the debt but you don't pay a premium on that. The debt is the debt. So any premium applies solely to the equity. (NB we just treat net debt as net debt below and we assume a cash sale. We haven't gotten into the detail of, is any of the working capital really net debt in disguise. We could do that as it's the kind of thing we like to do - even before the pandemic it was the kind of thing we liked to do, even on a sunny day. But this is just a quick analysis so it can wait for another day. Be happy about that.)

We also factor in a couple of guesses - sale fees we peg at 3% of sale EV, about $200m-ish in this case. Could be high or low, no idea of what lies inside the company's contracts with advisors, shareholders, etc. We also dilute the reported share count by 5% to take account of factors such as stock options and any dilutive contracts (with warrants attached or who knows what other stuff). Again, just guesswork in order to produce a reasonable estimate of outcomes.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So in short - if the activist shareholders succeed in their mission and are able to sell the company at a worthwhile premium to today's EBITDA multiple - but still at a much lower multiple than peers trade at - then there could be say 20-40% upside from here.

And if they fail? Likely the stock will encounter some weakness as, again, it's hardly a secret that the company is for sale. The stock chart provides for a little comfort perhaps - in common with many government-focused vendors right now the stock has consolidated into a narrow trading pattern in recent months which to our eye means that it could break to the upside, given how little federal contractor stocks have participated in the post-March market recovery.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Charts are, as everyone knows, a way to see any pattern you want to see. But there is a little hope in that chart above.

We rate the stock as an M&A Hit List name - which is to say, it's worth owning as a way to try to gain some quick upside. We take a portfolio view with such things - we're never going to call it 100% but by owning a range of names we think can be acquired, we hope to win more than we lose.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 October 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRSP, SAIC, MANT. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in PRSP, MANT and SAIC.