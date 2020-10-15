On the flip side, the tin business is unlikely to be sold, although the company is monetizing its land in Butterworth, Penang with the Straits City development project.

Straits Trading increased its stake in ARA Asset Management company from 20.95% to 22.06% in May 2020, and the planned IPO of ARA Asset Management remains a key re-rating catalyst.

Straits Trading's net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -87.1% YoY to S$5.5 million in 1H 2020, largely due to weakness in its hospitality and tin mining & smelting businesses.

I retain my Neutral rating on Singapore-listed conglomerate Straits Trading Company Ltd. (OTCPK:STTSY) (OTC:SSTVF) [STRTR:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on Straits Trading published on September 18, 2019. Straits Trading's share price has fallen by -30% from S$2.18 as of September 16, 2019 to S$1.52 as of October 14, 2020, since my last update. Straits Trading trades at 0.43 times P/B, and it offers a historical FY 2019 dividend yield of 3.9%.

Straits Trading's net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -87.1% YoY to S$5.5 million in 1H 2020, largely due to weakness in its hospitality and tin mining & smelting businesses. Straits Trading increased its stake in ARA Asset Management company from 20.95% to 22.06% in May 2020, and the planned IPO of ARA Asset Management remains a key re-rating catalyst. On the flip side, the tin business is unlikely to be sold, although the company is monetizing its land in Butterworth, Penang with the Straits City development project.

In a nutshell, Straits Trading's current depressed valuations are justified to a certain extent, due to its exposure to the hospitality sector, uncertainty over the timing of the IPO of ARA Asset Management, and a low likelihood of divesting its stake in the tin business. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Straits Trading as fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Straits Trading shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers STTSY and SSTVF, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker STRTR:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $100,000, and market capitalization is above $450 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Straits Trading shares listed in Singapore include Matthews International Capital Management, Moerus Capital Management, Acadian Asset Management, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Significant Earnings Decline In 1H 2020

Straits Trading reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 14, 2020, and the company experienced a significant earnings decline in the first half of this year. The company's net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -87.1% YoY from S$42.5 million in 1H 2019 to S$5.5 million in 1H 2020.

A number of factors contributed to Straits Trading's significant earnings decline in the first half of the year.

Firstly, Straits Trading's hospitality business segment saw a sharp reversal from a positive earnings contribution of S$930,000 in 1H 2019 into a loss of S$5.0 million in 1H 2020 which included revaluation losses for certain hotels. The weak performance of the hospitality business segment was mainly attributable to significantly lower hospitality demand as a result of international travel restrictions put in place to combat Covid-19. Straits Trading's 30%-owned associate company, Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd. was negatively impacted, as it owns and operates hotels in Singapore, Australia and Germany.

Secondly, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Straits Trading's 54.8%-owned tin mining subsidiary and the third largest tin producer globally, registered a net loss attributable to shareholders of -S$2.3 million in 1H 2020, as compared to a net profit attributable to shareholders of S$2.8 million in 1H 2019. In the company's 1H 2020 results presentation slides, Straits Trading highlighted that Malaysia Smelting Corporation has been hurt by "lower tin prices and temporary plants closure from mid-March to May."

Lastly, Straits Trading also saw a much weaker financial performance in 1H 2020 on a YoY basis, as a result of certain non-cash and one-off items. These include mark-to-market losses on investment securities, a decrease in valuation of the company's Malaysia shopping malls in 1H 2020, and one-off disposal gains in 1H 2019.

On the positive side of things, Straits Trading's in-house real estate investment business, Straits Real Estate (89.5% stake), and its associate company & real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management (22.06% stake) have been resilient in 1H 2020, despite Covid-19 headwinds. Profit after tax for Straits Real Estate and ARA Asset Management grew by +58% YoY and +79% YoY to S$23.2 million and S$24.3 million, respectively in 1H 2020.

Looking ahead, Straits Trading's tin mining & smelting business or Malaysia Smelting Corporation should stage a strong recovery in 2H 2020, since Malaysia Smelting Corporation's plants have re-opened since June 2020 and tin prices have also recovered. On the flip side, the outlook for the hospitality business in 2H 2020 and beyond is uncertain and will be dependent on the gradual lifting of international travel restrictions over time.

Increase In Stake In ARA Asset Management And Planned IPO

It was announced on May 26, 2020 that Straits Trading increased its stake in ARA Asset Management company from 20.95% to 22.06% for an acquisition cost of S$30.2 million. This implies that Straits Trading's 22.06% equity interest in associate company ARA Asset Management is worth approximately S$600 million (based on the price that Straits Trading paid to acquire additional shares in ARA Asset Management), which is slightly below Straits Trading's current market capitalization of S$618 million. Straits Trading should benefit significantly from any plans to unlock the value of its associate company ARA Asset Management.

Reuters reported earlier on September 17, 2019 that ARA Asset Management is planning for an IPO in the "next two to three years." In a recent media interview with Straits Trading's executive chairman Chew Gek Khim published in The Edge on August 7, 2020, it was noted that the key issue for the planned IPO of ARA Asset Management is "timing" and "ARA is aiming to achieve asset under management of $100 billion by 2021" prior to IPO. Notably, ARA Asset Management has already exceeded this target with assets under management of $110 billion as of June 30, 2020.

In other words, ARA Asset Management is closer to an IPO than it has been in the past, although volatile market conditions could result in the IPO of ARA Asset Management being delayed.

The Tin Business And Unlocking Value Of Land Bank

Most listed companies with multiple business lines suffer from a conglomerate discount, and Straits Trading is no exception. In fact, Straits Trading's conglomerate discount could potentially be wider than some other listed conglomerates. This is because Straits Trading has a 54.8% stake in Malaysia Smelting Corporation, and the tin business has limited synergies with the company's real estate and hospitality business.

In the August 7, 2020 The Edge media interview referenced above, Straits Trading's executive chairman Chew Gek Khim acknowledged that Straits Trading would likely not have entered the tin mining business, if it was not in the business in the first place due to historical reasons (Straits Trading was started as a tin smelting company in 1887). But executive chairman Chew Gek Khim emphasized in the interview that "the (tin mining & smelting) company has yet to realize its full potential" and sees no reason to sell the tin business as long as it remains profitable. Specifically, there is room for Malaysia Smelting Corporation to improve its profitability going forward with the relocation of its smelting operations to a new plant in Pulau Indah, and the use of digitalization.

On the positive side of things, Straits Trading is already in the process of monetizing approximately 40.1 acres of land (partly owned by the company and partly owned by Malaysian Smelting Corporation) in Butterworth, Penang. A new mixed-use development referred to as the Straits City project is currently constructed on this piece of land, with a new four-star hotel expected to be operating by the end of the first half of 2022.

Valuation And Dividends

Straits Trading trades at 0.43 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of S$3.56 as of June 30, 2020, and its share price of S$1.52 as of October 14, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 0.57 times and 0.60 times, respectively.

Straits Trading offers a historical FY 2019 dividend yield of 3.9% based on the company's FY 2019 dividend per share of S$0.06. The company pays out dividends once per year, and it has maintained a consistent dividend payout of S$0.06 per share for four consecutive years between FY 2016 and FY 2019.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Straits Trading include further weakness in its hospitality business assuming that Covid-19 fails to be contained for a prolonged period of time, and a longer-than-expected time taken for the IPO of ARA Asset Management and the unlocking of the value of its land bank in Butterworth, Penang.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Straits Trading shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

