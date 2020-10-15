This pandemic has been an extraordinary roadblock for the apparel companies of the world. There have been both supply and demand shocks to the industry. Most malls and shopping centers have closed their doors, until very recently. Consumers are staying at home and have no need to buy new clothes. Unemployment rates and uncertainty have resulted in less people ultimately wanting to spend. Because I can be a bit of a contrarian at times, I decided to look into this facet of the market briefly for any value plays. I decided that I would be looking for a company with solid brand equity with hopes that an exit of this pandemic would bring consumers back to the names they rely on. There was one company that caught my eye: Skechers (SKX).

Thesis

With footwear being more of a necessity, SKX is a little more buoyed than most companies on this spectrum. The pandemic has certainly not spared it, with second quarter sales declining 42% YoY. This resulted in a loss of 44 cents a share. While in a rough place currently, Skechers has plenty of bright spots. This looks to be the last loss they will swing, with analyst estimates looking out consistently increasing. SKX’s important China market even managed to swing to growth by the end of the quarter, coming in at an impressive 11%.

Feedback from many of our global partners has been that Skechers remains a go-to footwear brand in the markets as consumers seek casual, comfort and value during this challenging time.

Source: SKX Q2 2020 Earnings Transcript

The pandemic has drastically increased the popularity of their E-commerce platform, with growth pegged at 428% YoY. Although softening of stay at home guidelines and store re-openings will moderate E-commerce growth moving forward, the high margin international market and Direct to Consumer approach they are implementing will continue to provide further gross margin expansion in the future. This should equate to material earnings growth, along with potential multiple expansion/revaluation of the stock. The company also has a clean balance sheet that will provide it some cushion in the event of any more economic uncertainty.

Business

Skechers is a footwear brand that has been in business since 1992. It was founded in Manhattan Beach, California. In typical “Cali” style, founder Robert Greenberg wanted to appeal to his demographic and released a line of skate and grunge style shoes. The 28 years following brought much success, as SKX has grown to become a worldwide presence in footwear. Their last fiscal year resulting in $5.2 billion in revenue and has been growing at a near 16% CAGR since 2011. They have 31 brands of shoes along with over 3,000 styles to suit all needs and appearances in footwear.

Source: Skechers Home Page, Brand History

Story

The company is selling shoes in over 170 countries worldwide and has 3,615 stores as of Q2. While smaller than its rivals, Skechers has carved out a niche piece of the market with its saturation over every facet of the footwear industry. It has done extremely well internationally, with its international wholesale segment growing at a 22.5% CAGR from 2015 to 2019. The international segment as a whole is the main source of revenue growth from the company as its domestic business has stayed flat for the past five years.

Source: Author

Skechers’ direct to consumer segment has three types of stores: concept, factory outlet and warehouse outlet. Concept stores are higher profile and house their newest models of shoes, while providing a shopping experience that the brand can control. Most of these stores are located in higher profile areas with a huge concentration of tourists, like Times Square, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. These stores are crucial because they give the company a quick readout and review of the popularity of newest shoes they have on the market.

Factory outlet stores are the first line of defense for discontinued and overflowing inventory and give the company an opportunity to sell first line product at full retail cost. Warehouse outlet stores are the biggest in size and contain excess or discontinued inventory the company wants to liquidate as soon as possible.

At the end of 2019, Skechers had 109 concept stores in the United States. They have closed five during the year. They opened 32 warehouse outlet stores and finished the year at 217. On the international front, 2019 brought 15 new concept stores, with the total at 200. Compare this with the measly 10 warehouse outlet stores and you can see that the brand commands pricing power overseas. This is confirmed by the substantial 9% average spread in gross margin when comparing the international wholesale business to domestic. While the brand has become fashionable around the rest of the world, at home the Skechers brand plays second fiddle to others, such as Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY)

The future internationally is extremely bright for Skechers, and I believe their growth on the global stage will start to be more pronounced on the top and bottom lines.

Source: Author

SKX’s Q4 transcript states that international revenue was 58% of overall sales. Through some quick math, we can determine that international revenue only accounts for 37% of its direct to consumer ((DtC)) segment. Although management does not currently address the margin split between the international and domestic DtC business, there is reason to believe that the gross margin of the international business is higher. These assumptions are made based on the gross margin breakdown from the wholesale business. With SKX building more stores and distribution centers overseas, gross margin of the DtC segment should increase. Management has stated that the international business will be their leading growth engine going forward, so the higher margin business will continue to take a bigger piece of the pie, both on a wholesale and direct to consumer level.

Analysts expect revenue to rebound back to FY19 levels in 2021. If we expect that international will continue growing to 62% of sales (which isn’t unreasonable at all considering it has been consistently taking 3-5% share of revenue per year for the past four years) FY21 will have a gross margin of around 49%, against 47.5% in FY19. EBIT has been approximately 20% of gross profit over the past five years. Using that number and factoring depreciation and amortization brings EBITDA to 655, higher than analyst estimates by around 5%. This example is not intended to prove out an earnings beat for next year, as I have no idea what operating costs will be. It does however show that continued outperformance in the international market will moderately increase margins on the bottom line. Provided nothing amazing happens, EBITDA margins should start to rest comfortably over the 12% range. This is a feat the company has only accomplished three times in the last ten years. Because analyst guidance on the bottom line is fairly light looking forward, this should result in either updated revisions or potential earnings beats.

These numbers are also extremely conservative considering I have factored FY19’s 60% direct to consumer gross margin into my example. E-commerce and international growth going forward will almost certainly continue to improve that. The breakdown of FY20 shows us this from the 428% gain of E-commerce revenue coinciding with the margin of the direct to consumer segment growing to an astounding 64.5%. While the drastic E-commerce growth is likely short lived and coincides with the pandemic, stable growth should still occur over time, producing more margin upside. SKX should easily be able to produce recurring gross margins in the low 50% level in 2-3 years.

A major potential sell signal for this company would be international gross margins starting to trend down in a meaningful manner, showing signs that they are losing pricing power and ultimately popularity in their most important segment.

Balance Sheet / Valuation

From a balance sheet standpoint, Skechers is equipped to handle the current business climate. The company has $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents and has drawn down its credit line of $490 million in case of unforeseen risks. With the exception of this year, the company usually generates significant free cash flow, approximately $1 billion worth in the last five years. I believe their balance sheet is one of their biggest strengths in this environment. Management has rarely been a company to take on debt. The value side of me finds this quite admirable, as SKX has been able to grow quite handily over time without overleveraging themselves.

Source: Author

Skechers has never been a company that has received much investor interest. Despite revenue growth consistently being higher than its peers, and gross margins consistently better than NKE’s, SKX has never achieved a multiple like its competitors.

Source: Author

On a price to sales basis, the current valuation of 1x is low for a business that has been consistently growing revenues and taking market share for years. While SKX does not have the brand equity NKE does, I believe a price / sales multiple of 2x is justified, bringing fair value to roughly $62. Gross margin expansion over the coming years should bring increased investor sentiment and act as a catalyst for a potential revaluation. At the very least, this price warrants a decent margin of safety. While I do believe the valuation is compelling here, real positive asymmetric risk / reward would occur if the price retests the $25 support level, bringing EV / fwd EBITDA to an astounding 6.9x.

A DCF valuation brings some of the same findings, albeit more conservative. As previously stated in other articles, I am usually fairly conservative with my discount rate. Using a discount rate of 9.0%, I get a fair value of around $43, or 31% upside.

Source: Author

Risks

Skechers is certainly not without risks. The apparel industry as a whole is extremely susceptible to fashion trends and could change in a quick period of time. Other footwear brands could also potentially take market share and cause earnings growth to falter. SKX is unique in that while these risks are certainly possible, it is a little more insulated from them due to its diversity in brands and ability to have a “toe in” (pun intended) to every style of shoe. I am optimistic that they are well equipped for both scenarios.

I will also list the ongoing pandemic as a potential risk. A resurgence in the virus could be detrimental to the company, as we saw last quarter. Further stay at home ordinances and shutdowns around the world would certainly bring me back to the drawing board on this name. Store closures in crucial areas could have a material impact on sales and earnings. A situation like this would require a reexamination of my thesis along with my bullish stance on the company.

Conclusion

According to Joel Greenblatt, “The secret to investing is to figure out the value of something – and then pay a lot less.” SKX represents what I believe is good value in a market that is currently commanding a steep premium. The worst should be over for the brand, as they stated in the Q2 call that 90% of their third-party stores worldwide have reopened. Once the pandemic subsides, the company should continue back on their path of growth. While the road ahead could potentially have more volatility, my thoughts are this valuation will set shareholders up for outperformance on a long-term basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.