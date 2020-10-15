Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Alcoa (AA) has just reported its earnings, and it has been a volatile 24 hour period. Much of this stems from market action, with the averages whipsawing around stimulus rumors and the possibility of economic shutdowns to curb a resurgence in COVID-19. While we have covered a few companies' earnings this week, as you probably know, along with the banks, Alcoa also unofficially kicks off earnings each reporting season, and so now, we're off!

The question is what direction will Alcoa be headed following earnings. The stock is in an interesting spot. It has doubled off the March lows, but that is mostly with the market. However, the stock has been hammered since 2019 really, and we are still down 50% from average prices in 2019. While the commodities markets display weakness, which led to Alcoa having struggled, some of those pressures have started to subside. Let us discuss performance.

Tough conditions

We all know this long-standing bellwether company has been operating under some tough conditions the last few years. However, the company has worked diligently on cost management, and earnings have been on the mend from earlier in the year. Still, Aluminum prices are far from strong, but they are quietly at near a one-year high. They are improving. However, prices are down dramatically from several years ago, and share prices have followed:

Although the fundamentals are still under pressure, Alcoa continues to weather the storm and appears to have brighter days ahead, but we think you can get a better price here. We would be buyers under $12 right now given operational performance and current pricing.

Earnings negative but likely to improve moving forward

Alcoa was earnings negative and was significantly so. This year, it has swung to a sizable loss in Q3 2020. It saw a net loss of $49 million or $0.26 per share. Excluding the impact of special items, the adjusted net loss was $218 million, or $1.17 per share. The good news here is that it beat consensus estimates by $0.08. That was a small win, but the environment is tough. While the bottom line beat is great news, we need to dig a little deeper.

Sales tell a story

Let's discuss the sales figures, which have been consistently under pressure. Well, in this quarter, sales improved from the sequential Q2, but were down from a year ago. The company posted a revenue beat of $115 million against analyst estimates.

Revenue came in at a solid $2.37 billion, and this was actually up 11% sequentially and was down 7.8% compared to last year. Now, the key reason for this increase was of course rising alumina and aluminum pricing, as well as higher shipment volumes, which is a key indicator.

While things are certainly looking more positive and support the long case more so than the bear case, we need to watch cash flows and the balance sheet. In the third quarter, Alcoa's cash from operations was $158 million and free cash flow was $84 million. That was positive, considering the weakness earlier this year. Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.74 billion. However, it has $2.5 billion in debt, or net debt of $0.8 billion. What we like is that demand and end markets are improving.

Looking ahead, for 2021, we see relatively imbalanced global markets for bauxite and alumina with a modest surplus for aluminum, but an improving picture versus the COVID-19 impacted 2020.

Looking ahead

The 2020 shipment outlook may have disappointed some, despite record production being seen. Of course, that record production moves supply, which can offset pricing. Tough situation. Still, total annual bauxite shipments are expected to range between 48.0 and 49.0 million dry metric tons while aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.9 and 3.0 million metric tons. The company expects its 2020 shipment outlook for Alumina to improve by 0.2 million metric tons to between 13.8 to 13.9 million metric tons due to improved production levels. The stock was mixed on the report when we learned that for Q4, Alcoa expects flat sequential quarterly results in the Bauxite segment. In the Alumina segment, the Company expects lower sequential quarterly results primarily from higher energy costs and a change in the mix of customer shipments.

As we move forward, it is important to realize results are strongly driven by prices of alumina and aluminum. Further, volumes appear to be setting up to be positive as global aluminum demand is picking up. We like Alcoa long term for a bounce in 2021-2022 as the global economy comes back, and think you should be a buyer on nice dips into the $11 range.

