I wrote a bearish article on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in March 2018 here for reference. In the article two and a half years ago, I argued too much debt on the balance sheet would remain a problem, especially in a future recession. Sure, the company has paid a decent dividend since early 2018, and operating earnings have performed slightly better than I expected. However, the oil/gas bust of 2020, caused by the appearance of a pandemic recession, highlights the serious risk investors take owning businesses with excessive debt levels. Essentially, when sales sour (Q2 2020 sales fell -20%), margins implode alongside investor valuations and enthusiasm.

Horrible Long-term Investment Performance

Total returns have been abysmal for Kinder both before and after my first article's publication. Below I am graphing performance including dividends for the company, next to the equivalent returns from the other top four oil & gas pipeline companies by equity market capitalization including Enbridge (ENB), Williams (WMB), Enterprise Products (EPD) and TC Energy (TRP), plus the S&P 500 index and Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) of technology winners. The first chart is measured from my article dated March 1, 2018.

Kinder Morgan performed roughly in line with the overall market for investors until early 2020, when recession hit with a thunder. Not many readers agreed with my analysis years ago, and their explanation for ownership always came back to the dividend. What’s fascinating about this stock is investors tend to only consider the high initial dividend yield proposition in their investment decision process, not the 100% risk to capital when smooth sailing turns into an unexpected storm.

Believe it or not, Chairman Richard Kinder bought millions worth of stock in February, just before the stock quote cratered. His track record of purchases over the last decade is one of the worst of any insider trading his/her own stock. When he is buying in big numbers, my sniffer says trouble is coming for Kinder Morgan.

Below I have charted the group’s total returns including dividends from three months to ten years. You can see for yourself, Kinder has been a top investment capital LOSER for some time. Poor management and tremendous debt have not mixed well within a competitive industry during a span of stagnant oil/gas sector growth.

Weak Margins from High Debt Load

Kinder suffers mainly from the overuse of debt. New competition from pipeline builds is an ever-present problem. I have heard the argument for years that Kinder has some sort of monopoly pricing power, ignoring trains and trucks can transfer the same commodity product, or another pipeline company is constructing extra storage and delivery lines a few miles away. Truth is the oil/gas pipelines and storage industry is a relatively competitive space. And now, the 2020 recession in demand means less of the stuff is being moved nationally, with storage tanks topping out. Where is extra revenue and volume growth going to come from next year, if a prolonged recession or double-dip scenario plays out?

Below are some three-year chart examples that highlight Kinder’s finances are stuck without much potential for growth. The company’s profit margin is near the low for the industry, averaging a little over 6% the last 36 months. In addition, operating cash flow to debt is the weakest of major competitors.

Revenues per share peaked in 2014 at $14, and have fallen almost every year since to $5.40 presently. Regular debt and equity issuance has diluted stakeholders, especially before 2016. Management has consistently sold assets to shore up the balance sheet, while searching for capital to pay the common dividend. Competition and high debt levels have kept a lid on overall profitability.

Net interest expense as a function of total revenue is still crazy high for honest equity growth. As a function of $1 in sales, Kinder currently spends 14 cents on interest expense. This ratio tells us debt is extraordinary, with little room for execution error in the management plan. Then you get a recession. I have drawn a 10-year graph below. (In comparison, high-growth, low-debt technology stocks have seen sky-high revenue growth go straight to the bottom line, with almost no interest expense. On $1 in sales, relatively few tech giants pay more than 2 cents for interest expense).

Investor Overconfidence

Not only is interest expense vs. sales out of the ballpark for sound business growth, but total dividends paid (including common and preferred) are also extraordinarily high. Today, about 19 cents of every $1 in revenues is sent out the door as cash distributions. Such a ratio turns Kinder Morgan into more of a risky bond or REIT-like investment than a regular equity position with serious, long-term capital gains potential.

So, for every $1 in revenues, Kinder pays out in dividends and interest expense close to $0.33, leaving only cash flow crumbs to sustainably reinvest in the business.

The dividend cover rate is incredibly low. Kinder Morgan typically pays out a common cash distribution far greater than what the business is generating for profits. The last three years, earnings have failed to cover the dividend payment, and this situation is the worst setup of the largest five competitors in the industry. I have charted the idea below.

Despite rotten total investment performance for years, and a dividend payout that cannot be met by ongoing earnings, analysts and investors remain upbeat on the enterprise’s future. Seeking Alpha Authors and Wall Street analysts are far more optimistic than SA’s computer-driven Quant Rating pictured below. Based on earnings revisions, fundamental valuations, and technical momentum, Kinder Morgan scores as an average to worse than normal investment proposition.

Technical Momentum Remains Weak

After the 40% drop from its 52-week high, one can easily fall into a trap thinking a rebound must be next. Yet, momentum trading activity is not signaling a major move higher is on deck. Of course, Kinder Morgan could undergo a $1-2 up-move at any moment for a variety of reasons. Statistically speaking, weak momentum trends tend to continue in large-cap stocks, absent strong fundamental reasons for change. My worry is the oil/gas sector has not experienced a turnaround yet. If the economy was gaining traction and a growth spurt is nearing for 2021, Kinder would be performing better.

Below I have charted some technical clues about Kinder Morgan’s momentum position right now, and it’s not pretty. Price has underperformed the S&P 500 index by -42% the past 52 weeks, more than offsetting the 6% dividend yield available for purchase in 2019. The Accumulation/Distribution Line has been zig-zagging lower since June. It measures intraday buying and selling trends. If the line is falling, the stock is closing near the low trade of the session, day after day. The On Balance Volume indicator has also slid into a downdraft from the middle of summer. We are seeing bigger volume down days on a closing print basis vs. volume up days. In total, using the nine indicators I follow, Kinder has been scoring in the bottom 5% of S&P 500 participants for “momentum” strength over the past few months.

Final Thoughts

Is all hope lost for this stock? Of course not, but betting on superior gains from Kinder Morgan far into the future is an unlikely event to play out. Will the current 8%+ dividend rate continue in 2021? My guess is the dividend will remain intact, but capital gains through price appreciation will be limited going forward. Again, like my first article explained in 2018, Kinder is not a fool-proof dividend aristocrat. Investors in the company risk a dividend payout cut in future years if the U.S. economy cannot rebound in a normal fashion because of a prolonged coronavirus pandemic or today’s record/experimental debt level in the economy vs. GDP. The loss of upfront, invested capital through an extended price decline cannot be discounted either in Kinder shares.

Seeking Alpha reports normalized operating income per share close $0.62 per annum, as an average the last five years. Contrast this income level with the present $1.05 dividend rate. Given Kinder’s track record and debt level, it should be trading at the lowest P/E in the sector. However, the stock’s forward 14.4x number is industry typical, and based on earnings estimates of $0.90 a share that are way too high, in my opinion.

My fear is a double-dip recession into 2021 or an extremely slow ascent taking years to get back to a “normal” economy (basically the Federal Reserve’s forecast) will be problematic for Kinder Morgan. I rate the shares an Avoid or Sell today. Shorting the shares is not recommended, from the high dividend yield that must be repaid on borrowed shares, and the decent odds of a small price increase at some point the next 3-6 months. I am projecting Kinder Morgan will remain an “underperformance” selection against the general market until more clarity on U.S. oil/gas production and demand appears.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.