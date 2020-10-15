Between now and FY24, Box expects to raise its rule of 40 score by at least five points annually, which may be a big upside tailwind for the stock.

The company expects to hit the "rule of 40" by FY24, which Box defines slightly differently than other companies: revenue growth plus FCF margin.

Box recently hosted an investor day in which the company shared its viewpoint on the business through FY24 for the first time.

One stock that I've thought, for years, to be underappreciated by the markets is Box (BOX). The content management and collaboration software company has long been punished by investors for its slowing growth and the fact that it competes in a market versus high-profile competitors including Dropbox (DBX) and Google Drive (GOOG).

But this year, as high-flying cloud software stocks have taken off and left Box in the dust, the valuation disparity has become even more pronounced. In my view, this makes Box a great solution to maintaining exposure to the cloud SaaS sector without risking overpaying in a stock that may reverse a lot of gains if market sentiment turns south again.

Year to date, shares of Box are relatively flat, underperforming a ~6% gain for the S&P 500 and much more than that for Box's SaaS software peers.

Data by YCharts

To me, I think the key driver for Box to achieve a valuation re-rating from investors is its consistent execution. In September, Box laid out its vision for the business through FY24 for the first time, and the company is pointing to aggressive free cash flow expansion targets driven by clear, actionable drivers. The fact that Box's valuation still sits so low now is a signal that the market is skeptical that Box can hit the numbers it laid out - even though we've already seen tremendous progress on margin expansion in the year to date.

First, a quick update on Box's valuation - at the company's current share price near $18, Box trades at a market cap of $2.76 billion. After we net off the $271.9 million of cash and $70.0 million of debt on Box's latest balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.56 billion.

For the next fiscal year, analysts expect Box to generate $845.4 million in revenue (per Yahoo Finance). This represents just 10% y/y growth, which I think is a conservative target given that Box expects to be at 12-16% y/y revenue growth in FY24 (more on that shortly). Regardless, against that revenue view, Box trades at just 3.0x EV/FY21 revenue - far below most other cloud software stocks, even those growing at just the low teens like Box.

The bottom line here: investors who are willing to wait out Box's profitability execution have an opportunity to buy into a tremendous value stock. Despite all the criticisms levied against Box for playing in a competitive field, once installed, Box isn't going anywhere. A team's files that are neatly foldered in Box and afforded all the enterprise-grade security and data management tools that Box provides can't be uprooted to a competitor like Dropbox without some level of hassle and pain. That's why Box enjoys among the most reliable recurring revenue streams in the SaaS sphere, one of the early adopters of a "land and expand" business model.

Stay long here and look to add to your position on any dips.

The FY24 outlook

As previously mentioned, Box has charted out a new growth plus profitability trajectory through FY24 (February 2023 through January 2024) that, in my view, can be a driver to increasing Box's share price over time as long as Box can execute to this plan.

Box defines its "rule of 40" as revenue growth plus FCF margin (slightly different from many other companies that define it as revenue growth plus pro forma operating margin, but the concept is very similar). Last year, Box's rule of 40 score was rather low at 13%, but this year, the company expects to make a twelve-point improvement to 25% (driven primarily by FCF margin expansion, into which we'll dive into the drivers shortly).

Over the next three years, as shown in the chart below, Box expects to add at least five "points" per year until hitting >40% in FY24:

Figure 1. Box growth + FCF margin expectations over time

Source: Box September investor presentation

Naturally, Box expects most of this progress toward hitting the "rule of 40" to come from free cash flow expansion. In the very useful chart below, you can see the profile at which Box is operating now (in the FY21 guidance column) versus where it wants to be in FY24.

To me, the takeaway from this operating model is that Box expects a low-teens revenue growth rate to be its long-term baseline for growth (in other words, Box's growth has stabilized and hopefully won't decelerate any further), while the company hopes to drive 20+ points of FCF margin improvement and ~15 points of pro forma operating margin improvements through a combination of gross margin gains and operating cost efficiencies.

Figure 2. Box FY24 target operating model

Source: Box September investor presentation

Let's start with the growth piece first, however. To me, sustaining a low-teens growth rate through and past FY24 for Box is believable due to the sheer weight of Box's TAM. Box investors are aware that Box has faithfully expanded its product lineup over the years, most recently adding security tools like Box Shield as well as layering AI capabilities (Box Skills) over its entire product portfolio.

The result is that Box - which began solely as a content collaboration company with a ~$15 billion TAM - now addresses a $55 billion overall market. This implies that Box, at its current ~$800 million annualized revenue run rate, is less than 2% penetrated into its overall market. So yes - while the competition from other vendors like Dropbox is fierce, this space does offer a large enough market to have multiple high-profile vendors.

Figure 3. Box TAM segmentation

Source: Box September investor presentation

The other point that Box wants to stress on growth is that its existing customer base already has plenty of room for upward revenue expansion. Box, which prices on a per-seat basis, notes that its existing install base has room for up to 7x seat expansions already (roughly translating to a 7x revenue multiplier if all those seats were filled). In other words, even if Box were to struggle to land any new clients, its existing ones already provide enough opportunity for revenue growth to get Box through at least FY24, if not even substantially further than that. And as I've previously mentioned, once Box is installed, it's difficult to rip out - so once a company has invested into the Box ecosystem, it's likely committing to it for a long time.

Figure 4. Box expansion potential Source: Box September investor presentation

The meat of Box's rule of 40 ambitions, however, are to come from the margin side. You can see in the chart below that Box has made tremendous progress in its free cash flow over the years, with the most significant leap expected to be made this year. At the time of Box's IPO, the company was famous for being a "money losing house of horrors" - and with pro forma operating margins and FCF margins at -44% and -39% back then, it's not difficult to see why Box earned that moniker.

But in the five years since, Box has made tremendous profitability gains, with this year expected to deliver margin improvements in the mid teens:

Figure 5. Box cash flow/operating margin improvements

Source: Box September investor presentation

There are two key drivers of Box's expected free cash flow gains. The first is on the gross margin side. We'e already seen this year that Box's investments into infrastructure will pay off from a unit-economics standpoint as Box continues to scale. In Box's most recent quarter (2Q21), the company achieved 180bps of pro forma gross margin expansion to 73.5%. Box believes that its gross margin profile will top out in the ~75% range, so it's already not a long way off from its ideal state.

Figure 5. Box gross margin trends Source: Box September investor presentation

Of course, to hit a >40% rule of 40 score, Box needs ~25% FCF margins (versus this year's expected 15% margin) alongside its 12-16% revenue growth target. Roughly two of those points will come from gross margin expansion, but the remainder will come from operating cost efficiencies. Box has laid out clear drivers to get there as well:

Accelerating hiring in lower-cost regions. The exodus out of Silicon Valley (where Box is headquartered) has already begun, and Box's future employee footprint involves cheaper out-of-state workforces.

The exodus out of Silicon Valley (where Box is headquartered) has already begun, and Box's future employee footprint involves cheaper out-of-state workforces. Sales leverage. Box's continued focus on "expand" rather than "land" means that sales and marketing expenses have natural leverage, as renewals and expansions are far less costly (and require less sales muscle) than new business.

Box's continued focus on "expand" rather than "land" means that sales and marketing expenses have natural leverage, as renewals and expansions are far less costly (and require less sales muscle) than new business. Add-on products. Box's ever-expanding catalogue of products also means that the expenses and effort spent on landing a customer can go further when that customer chooses to deploy more than one Box solution.

In my view, Box's goal of hitting a >40% rule of 40 score is a highly achievable target, especially given the margin progress that Box has made this year.

Key takeaways

If we do a rough and simple extrapolation into the future and apply a ~12% revenue growth rate for Box each year through FY24, then apply a 25% FCF margin on the resulting FY24 revenue, we'd get to a ballpark ~$270 million free cash flow target by FY24, meaning that in addition to trading at ~3x next year's revenue target, Box is also trading at <10x its future free cash flow potential.

To me, Box has provided plenty of fundamental incentives to invest in this stock early on in its profit-acceleration plan. Stay long here.

