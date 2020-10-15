Revolve Group (RVLV) certainly has been one of the most volatile stocks throughout 2020. At one point in late March, the share price had fallen by over 60% (year-to-date) to $7.30. Since the late-March low, Revolve's shares have bounced 226% to $23.80 for a high point in mid-August, and they have currently hovered, without much significant movement, in the $17- $18 range for approximately the past three weeks. That being said, I strongly believe that there is evidence that Revolve's shares may be poised for a major breakout as 2020 enters the home stretch, and I currently have a year-end price target of $33.50.

Massive short interest is setting up a potential short squeeze

For an investor who is looking for a major short-squeeze confrontation, Revolve Group is a name to take significant note of. Currently, there is a 41.65 percent short interest (as a percentage of float) in shares of Revolve Group. Put it simply, almost half of the publicly traded shares of Revolve are being shorted. As a rule of thumb, when the short interest is above 10 percent, that is generally considered quite high, and when the short interest is above 20 percent, that is considered extremely high. This is setting up for one of the biggest potential short-squeezing events of 2020.

However, for a short squeeze to occur, the underlying company must perform well and produce strong fundamentals. There is reason to believe this will occur with Revolve.

Smart Business Model

The first thing to like about Revolve from an investor's perspective is that it has a very smart and efficient business model that allows it to operate with high margins. Revolve operates as an online high-end, fashion/clothing retail store that targets high-income Millennials, and Gen Z. What separates Revolve from its competition though, is its use of data and technology. Using its digital platform, Revolve is able to automate its inventory management, price targeting, and spot the newest trends in fashion before anyone else. This allows Revolve to forecast consumer demand, and it has essentially transformed the fashion industry from an artist abstraction to a science that is driven by data and analytics.

What makes this such a powerful tool is that it allows Revolve to market extremely high margin products with almost near certainty that they will sell. Contrast this process with the traditional fashion retail industry, which is constantly having to mark down extra inventory creating major inefficiencies within the established industry, and it is clear that Revolve is well ahead of its competition.

Additionally, along with independent clothing brands, Revolve also has its own line of 'independent' store-brand products, which actually account for most of Revolve's top-selling products. Having their own brand products being among the top-selling items on their platform furthermore improves Revolve's gross margins allowing them to enjoy a competitive advantage among their peers in the industry.

And lastly, Revolve has been able to take advantage of the new trend in influencer advising. Revolve has thousands of influencers, including some very high profile ones like Kendall Jenner, which allows them to gain significant market exposure/share despite having a relatively cheap advising budget. Not to mention they have a strong social media following with over 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Strong growth and fundamentals

The second reason to like Revolve is it has very strong fundamentals for a growth company. As previously alluded to, because of Revolve's remarkably efficient and effective business model, they have been able to enjoy extraordinarily high gross margins that are almost unheard of in the retail industry. With gross margins over 50 percent, coupled with low overhead and marketing, Revolve has been able to enjoy a cozy Adjusted EBITDA profit margin that is consistently in the 8-10 percent range throughout the past 2 years.

Using quarterly results that were provided, I took the liberty to construct a five-year growth model that seeks to capture the company's revenue, margin, and EPS growth, and give a year-end price target of $33.50 per share.

(Source: Self-created model)

Again, for a short-squeeze event to occur, the fundamentals for Revolve have to remain strong, and there has to be some justification for an increase in the share price. The above model takes into account Revolve's historic growth trends, profit margins, and industry-specific P/E ratios to justify the valuation/year-end price target for Revolve.

Market Trends and Addressing Concerns

Revolve should be able to take advantage of the following trends.

The shift from brick-and-motor retail to online. It is well-known that traditionally brick-and-motor retail was declining well before the pandemic. Since COVID-19, there has only been an acceleration of this trend with major retailers like Neman Marcus, J. Crew, Pier 1, JC Penny, and Stein Mart, all declaring bankruptcy. Former customers of these 'high-end' retailers are not disappearing, but instead, they are shifting their retail spending to online retailers like Revolve, which will act as a major secular tailwind for high-end online retailers.

Market Demographic trends. Revolve's target market demographic is young (millennial and Gen. Z), high-income women (the average order in 2018 was $279). It has an enormous total addressable market and Revolve currently only has between 3-5 percent market penetration. Currently, the primary concern for Revolve is that the COVID-19 has caused household incomes to drop, and as a result, people's discretionary spending for things like high-end clothing drop as well (especially since people, in theory, don't really care about their clothing when they are forced to social distance and quarantine). However, during Q2, which is when the economic activity bottomed, Revolve actually saw an increase in the number of customers and shoppers. Now the average purchase per order decreased which makes sense because there was some rotation into lower-priced categories (ie. beauty), but this is actually very encouraging news because it is evidence that during the pandemic Revolve is continuing to take market share, and when the pandemic and recession roll over Revolve will be able to rotate their new customers into their higher-margin products (ie. fashion attire).

Adaptability. What might be the most encouraging long term sign for Revolve is that the pandemic has proven that it is adaptable and that its business model can thrive in any economic condition. As mentioned, Revolve was able to completely shift its product categories on a dime, and it speaks volumes that Revolve was able to report record inventory turns (which is the life-blood of any retail store) during one of the unpredictable time periods for all retail. Not to mention, reporting record-setting earnings (by every earnings metric) during the middle of a pandemic is another sign that Revolve is doing something right.

Quick Technical Note

Despite the volatility that Revolve has experienced through the year, it appears that as late Revolve has been establishing a technical floor with its 100-day simple moving average. This is a sign that the stock is consolidating and that it could be on the verge of a major breakout.

(Source: Self-created chart from BarChart)

Final Thoughts

I strongly believe that there is evidence that Revolve's shares may be poised for a major short-squeeze induced breakout as 2020 enters the home stretch, and I currently have a year-end price target of $33.50. Revolve's shares over the past month have primarily bounced around $16.50 and $18.50. Two events to focus on for the next couple of months. First, if Revolve breaks through its 50-day Moving Average (approx. $19.00) then we might see the shorts begin to panic and close their positions inducing the short-squeeze event. The second event is Revolve's quarterly results, which is expected to be November 11th. If Revolve is able to exceed expectations (which it has been able to on an EPS basis the past 4 quarters and on a Revenue basis 3 of the past 4 quarters) then we could see another huge pop in its share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.