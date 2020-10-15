You've got to think about big things while you're doing small things, so that all the small things go in the right direction. -Alvin Toffler

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) may be a household name, but it isn't so in the US stock market. It is not well-known and not well-traded, given its pink sheets status. Pink sheets or over-the-counter (OTC) market is a stock quotation service that allows trading of company shares not listed on any major stock exchange. Most stocks traded in the OTC market are penny stocks, but PCRFY is considered large-cap with a market cap of around $20 Billion. However, its American depository shares (ADSs) form only a small fraction of Panasonic's total shares. Thus, it became unjustifiable economically to maintain its NYSE listing. PCRFY eventually withdrew in 2013 and moved to the OTC market. Many large foreign companies such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) trade in the OTC market to avoid filing with the SEC. That doesn't mean, though, that they are not correctly reporting financial results. PCRFY prepares financial statements according to international standards, initially reporting in US GAAP but switched to IFRS in 2016 for better comparison with other Japanese companies. Let us dig deeper into PCRFY's investment appeal.

Figure 1. PCRFY 12-month Share Price

Operating and Financial Performance

Panasonic has a wide range of product offerings, from home appliances to media entertainment, mobile solutions, and automotive batteries. PCRFY's revenue-generating operation is divided into five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Connected Solutions. The biggest segment is Appliances accounting for 31% of the total sales, followed by Life Solutions at 23%. Life Solutions products include lighting and energy systems, air purifiers, interior and exterior finishing materials, and ventilation. Automotive comes third at 18%, then Industrial Solutions at 15%, and Connected Solutions at 13%. Panasonic is a major supplier of batteries for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric vehicle.

The company has seen a steady increase in sales and net profit from 2017 until the last fiscal year's decline. Sales for the year ended 31 March 2020 decreased from 3% to 10% for each business division. The decrease is mainly attributable to the COVID-19-induced downturn. Overall net profit declined by 29%.

Figure 2. PCRFY 2016-2020 Financial Performance

Source: Panasonic 2020 Annual Report

Figure 3. PCRFY Fiscal 2020 Net Sales Composition

Source: Panasonic 2020 Annual Report

Dividends, Valuation, Forecasts

With a P/E of 12.6x and a dividend yield (latest declared) of 3.4%, PCRFY can be an interesting stock pick. However, dividend payments have been volatile for the past ten years, even if they are well covered by earnings. 12-month price forecasts have a median target of 9.18, representing around 8% increase from the current share price. Analysts expect earnings to grow by about 20% in the next 1 to 3 years. PCRFY exceeded analyst earnings forecast since 2017.

Mid-term strategy

PCRFY management recalibrated its strategy intending to break away from the low-profitability structure. The plan includes expanding core growth businesses and breaking away from money-losing products. For one, the company plans to end the production of its LCD business in 2021. The mid-term strategy also includes enhancing management structure, which will contribute to company-wide profit through fixed-cost reduction.

Summary

PCRFY can still be considered cheap. With a high dividend yield and promising earnings growth, it may be worth adding into investors' portfolios. The deal with Tesla signed in 2014 is starting to pay off early this year as the company quickly expands production. The ongoing restructuring, including the termination of losing businesses, seems to move the company in the right direction.

