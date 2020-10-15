Yet, the potential target is up double digits, and this just doesn't feel like a situation where the upside is asymmetrical to the upside.

Source is credible. It would probably be a solid buy. Management is incentivized to let go.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is reportedly in talks to buy Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), reports Bloomberg. A deal could materialize as soon as the next few weeks. Conoco's CEO has been very interested in M&A for a while. Both companies were up, and Concho initially as much as 15% on the rumor. This indicates the market believes there's a high probability a deal comes to fruition or is cheering the validation of value within Concho Resources amidst a challenging environment. The rumor is coming from a credible source. There are arguments for and against a deal coming to fruition, but on balance, I've decided against speculating on this rumor.

The companies have some adjacent acreage in the Permian (thanks Fugacious Nature), and that's something that's valued by shale producers. This is a plus and why energy companies are unlikely to be interested in just any random Permian assets.

COP CEO Ryan Lance has also been vocal about his interest to buy in the low oil environment. I looked up his comments on the last earnings call, and here's what he says (emphasis by me):

Yes, no. Thanks, Neil. Yes, I think the M&A, I think we tried to describe in probably nauseating detail in November, kind of how we're thinking about the business, how we think about cost of supply both from an all-in looking perspective and from what the acquisition cost needs to include and what the ongoing development needs to be to be competitive for capital inside the portfolio. Again we've got a 15 billion barrel resource base. Its average cost of supply is in the 30s. And it has to fit our financial framework has to be accretive to the business. So we're patient, we're persistent. We're watching the market every day. We're looking at both asset deals. We're looking at corporate deals. We're looking across the board. And I think we're encouraged today when you see the Chevron Noble deal and the kind of premium that Chevron paid for that, I think is encouraging because market changing or the large premiums of the past couple of years just don't work in this business going forward. So we're certainly encouraged by what -- by what we see there because I think that's going to help drive some of the actions that's necessary in the market today to take some of the G&A out of the business. So yes we're watching. We're looking at both assets and other kinds of deals but it's got to fit the framework that we described out there in November.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) bought Noble at a ~12% premium. But CXO is already up that amount just on the rumor.

Rumors coming out can spurn deals. The target is trading well below its 12-month high, and boards do not like to sell under these circumstances. In a good sign, COP traded up on the news as well.

If they want to acquire at ~$30 per barrel, that doesn't work if they go much higher, unless they get a lot of synergies out of the deal. I can see COP remaining disciplined here.

It is also a bit problematic the CEO is on the record to be bargain shopping. That makes it very hard for Concho Resources board to accept a deal. At end of '18, this company was near $160.

Data by YCharts

If I look at Concho's financials, trading at 3x cash flow, 4x EBITDA, and where its bonds trade, it's hard for me to see Concho's board eating humble pie like this. Except the board implemented noteworthy compensation changes in 2019.

Noteworthy Compensation Actions for 2019 and 2020

During 2019, the company implemented the following changes with respect to its executive compensation program, including these paragraphs:

adopted new forms of award agreement for both our time-based restricted stock and annual performance unit awards that provide for double trigger vesting acceleration in connection with a change in control of the company and implement pro-rata vesting upon certain terminations of employment outside of a change in control; adopted a new Executive Severance Plan, which replaces existing individual employment agreements with the named executive officers and provides for a uniform severance policy applicable to the executive team; and

The qualifying termination payments are pretty sweet:

Source: company's latest proxy statement

That's a really strong positive indication the company is probably open to a deal.

Given the intraday jump and the post-market jump, the target is up like 11%. But it may have run a little bit before that. That means there is about 10-12% of downside. But I just don't see the asymmetric upside here. I mean, I guess an activist could come in and try to get a bump. Overall, I just don't get the sense that this is a great opportunity to chase here.

The acquirer has said it wants to remain disciplined. It's looking for low-cost barrels and, unfortunately, there are lots of energy companies that are available to pick up on the cheap. I don't think this is a must-have situation at all. It is certainly possible I'll look foolish, and the golden parachute packages should make sure the executive team won't be fighting deals tooth and nail.

