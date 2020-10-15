China Is Back And Solidly So

China has recovered as far as we can see. Therefore, even in the absence of a vaccine, recovery must be possible.

If we can point to somewhere that has then clearly it is actually possible. Maybe we won't do it but it must actually be possible.

We want to know whether it's possible for an economy to fully recover from the coronavirus. Both the lockdown and the virus itself.

The recovery question

It's entirely possible, as we've discussed before, to think that the coronavirus is something that the economy just never will recover from. Just today we're getting a story that a young guy is now on his second dose - ooops, that means immunity won't be possible. Sure, this happens with everything and most only ever get measles or chicken pox once even if the occasional second case exists but still, not news we really want. If it really does come back often rather than extremely rarely then that's bad news for vaccines.

We can also think that while GDP is getting back to close to where we started from (most recent estimate has us 3% short by the end of Q3) we can think that there's an awful lot of pain stored up in the economy out there which will start to be felt as companies run out of capital or struggle under the new debt loads.

It's also possible to take the opposite view that modern economies are robust things and that even if we do face problems we'll be able to work through them. It's possibly to be a bit too optimistic on this side of things but I'm largely in this camp. I expect the more free market economies to get through this and I'm only truly worried in the medium term for the more corporatist and planned ones. So, as I've said, I'm more dubious about the eurozone than I am the US and UK.

However, beliefs and stories are all very well but it's reality that actually disposes. So, we'd like to know whether there's an economy out there that has actually come through this. Got to where it would have been in the absence of the coronavirus.

The China case

China is a couple of months ahead of the rest of us in their experience of Covid-19. They got it earlier, closed down sooner, opened up before we did and we can regard their economic performance as being a possible path for our own. Or, at minimum, if they can do it then we possibly can. No, not that we will follow their path but that it is a possible path that could be followed.

It's necessary to note something here - the Chinese economy is rather more free market than anything in the west at present. Sure, the place is run by a communist party that claims to be planning everything. But actually on the ground, in that working reality, it's much more free market than we are. It's possible to decide to build a factory, to build it and be producing inside the time it takes us to hire the environmental impact engineers let along get their report finished. This is not in fact a joke nor an exaggeration. I've actually seen this happen with a rare earth extraction plant.

So, what's been happening in China then? We're interested for two reasons, only one of which is the description of that possible future path. The other is that it's the second largest economy on the planet currently and so increased demand there will aid in boosting our own economies. They may run a trade surplus but they do still buy stuff from us.

China industrial production

Industrial production isn't even the majority of a modern economy let alone everything but it's still a useful guide for China as the sector is proportionately very much larger than it is in our own economies:

(China industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

OK, so it's nice to know that their industrial production is up:

The recovery of China’s industrial production accelerated in August with the total output growing at 5.6% y/y, up from 4.8% in July.

But here's the important thing to note:

y/y

This is not a month on month caclulation, where we see that production is rising from the post-coronavirus or lockdown depths. This is the rise on a year ago. And this rise is around and about the same as the rising production was a year ago.

So, the Chinese economy has lost the production from lockdown, obviously, that's dead and gone. But it has recovered to not only the previous rate of production but also added the expected growth we would have looked for without that lockdown. That is, in the medium term of 10 months and counting, the coronavirus has made no difference at all to Chinese industrial production.

Yes, yes, industry isn't everything and I don't expect us to match this performance either. But it is possible, even in the absence of a vaccine or an cheap and effective treatment, that the coronavirus is something an economy can simply shrug off in a period of less than a year. Again, not the emphasis on that "possible" there.

The importance to us here is simply that we now have proof - real world, empirical proof - that the more negative forecasts are not necessarily the only possible ones. We have not proven that the negative forecasts won't be what happens to us, but we have proven that they'll not necessarily be the ones that happen to us.

China trade

We can also note that economies do have to add up. If this then that is a necessary part of the analysis. So, China trade:

a 9.9% y/y rise in exports, while imports surged 13.2% thanks to higher domestic demand

The size of the trade balance, either way, doesn't really interest us here. But it's obvious that trade is increasing on both the import and export side. This is an economy that really is growing, not some chimera of a communist statistics department.

We've done a little check sum there.

Please do note this isn't an attempt to evaluate China as a place to invest, nothing so complex. It's only and purely what it says at the top. Are there examples of places fully recovering from the coronavirus out there? If so it is possible - and only possible, not a sure thing at all - that we too can recover.

My view

As I've been saying all along I expect a V shaped recovery in the UK and US economies at least. I'm not sure I believe this latest GDP forecast for the US but at least one set of observers think the US will be down only 3% year on year in the next set of GDP numbers. Which is quite a lot like a recovery to me.

Yes, there're still further outbreaks to be negotiated, more stimulus or not and so on. But the existence out there of a major economy that has recovered, fully, not just to the starting point but making up the lost 6 months of growth, tells us that it is indeed possible.

The investor view

Our markets and indices are priced for that recovery. One that is full, to where we would have been without this mess, is not priced in as yet. But the absence of a recovery, or a fall back in it, are also not priced in. Current general stock levels are about right for the recovery the current US numbers show us. To get back to close to where we were with some more work to be done on that last few percent.

At which point it really becomes a matter of opinion. Your opinion, obviously, as it is your investment strategy. If you think we're going to manage what China did - that is, be up 2 or 3% in GDP by, say, end of December - then the markets are underpriced and so you should be bullish on the market in general. If you think there's going to be a fallback, or policy hasn't and won't allow that sort of recovery, then you're bearish.

I'm bullish here, although think markets currently about correctly price the risks either way. Your opinion on this should be informing your investment stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.