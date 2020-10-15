Twilio's strong competitive position, pandemic acceleration, and developer love are just some of the reasons I continue to stay long this business.

Irrespective of the business's strong share price growth thus far, there will be more growth to come.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has been on a tear over the last few months, and year to date, the company has more than tripled in price. In spite of the massive appreciation, I believe Twilio still has a long runway of growth ahead of it, and I have resisted cashing in any chips and taking any profits. Here are the five reasons that I remain long on the business.

A toll taker on digital economy

I've long had an interest in investing in toll takers. These are the essential pipes for commerce which benefit from an increase in growth in their various areas. I think of Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) as toll takers in the payment sector. Similarly, I view Moody's (NYSE:MCO) as a toll taker in corporate debt issuance.

In the same vein, I view Twilio as a toll taker in the digital economy. Twilio's suite of APIs provide the fabric and building blocks that act as a bridge between the digital and physical world, allowing users to have offline interactions when they are engaged in a digital experience.

Chances are that the text message that you receive notifying you that your food delivery is on route, or that click to chat with an agent when you are navigating company's website, is powered by Twilio.

Generally speaking, each of these interactions or transactions that take place triggers an API call which Twilio helps broker and leads to a small 'transactions tax' and payment event to Twilio each time such an event takes place. As the digital economy continues to flourish, and as these types of transactions increase, Twilio will be a major beneficiary of such events.

Digital transformation is a strong tailwind from which Twilio will benefit

While digital transformation has been meaningfully increasing over the last few years, the pandemic has served to propel this trend from a steady trickle into a tsunami. Enterprises large and small have realized the sudden urgency and the need to be able to reach their customers and engage them in a digital-first environment. Twilio is the backbone powering many of these interactions and enabling the communications fabric embedded within these digital experiences.

Source: Twilio 2020 Investor Day

The extent to which this acceleration is occurring is evident from Twilio's own commentary, where the company notes that projects which were otherwise due to be completed in years are now being done in months. In fact, research produced by Twilio suggests that, in a majority of cases, the pandemic has accelerated digital strategy for a majority of businesses by an average of 6 years!

That’s extremely supportive of enduring tailwinds for the business which led the company to recently upgrade long-term revenue guidance to at least 30% over the next four years. Personally, I believe that the business will do even better than this over this period.

Source: Twilio 2020 Investor Day

Dominant competitive position

The nature of the market in which Twilio operates is very much a winner-take-most opportunity. Switching costs are high, with developers generally reluctant to rip and replace embedded APIs unless there is compelling value to do so, either from a cost or a functionality perspective.

Twilio's dominance of the space is illustrated by its strong market share and relative growth as a $40B+ business growing at 45% + compared to the earlier stage and slower growing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) that is only a $5B business growing at just 35%. It can be seen that Twilio continues to gain market share against even earlier stage competitors.

While Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure has recently made noise about a Twilio-like capability which will include voice, video, and SMS APIs, I don’t believe that this will meaningfully influence Twilio’s growth trajectory either near term or longer term.

Price, API depth, and ease of development and programmability are all factors the developers look at before choosing to develop on a given platform. Further, the ability to be cloud-agnostic is also of significant value to developers, with a preference to not be beholden or tied to any particular cloud platform.

Integrating core communications capabilities from a cloud platform into any application services only strengthens the dependency on a specific cloud platform. Thus, I don’t believe the Azure announcement will impact Twilio in any meaningful way.

Exceptional management team with great strategic vision

I’ve been very impressed with the leadership and vision of CEO Jeff Lawson. Lawson cofounded Twilio and has meaningful skin in the game with a roughly 5% stake, that is worth several billion dollars. Much as Lawson has managed to build an impressive and valuable core business simplifying, delivering and scaling core carrier APIs, it’s been some of the product expansion moves that he’s made which have been most impressive.

Lawson realized early on that a heavy dependency on the carriers was a potential constraint on Twilio's business potential as it grew. Carriers could place artificial constraints on Twilio's growth through pricing changes and other decisions which could cap Twilio's flexibility and long-term profitability.

While this risk still exists, Twilio has made some impressive moves to diversify its products while still looking for synergies with its core platform strengths. Twilio first introduced its Flex product, a fully customizable call-center built off the Twilio platform. This has met with extremely strong demand and filled a key market need while also enabling Twilio to improve margins in the process. Flex now has over 600 unique customers and grew more than 184% year over year in the first half of 2020.

Source: Twilio 2020 Investor Day

Twilio‘s acquisition of SendGrid, which delivers email notifications, also helped the business round out its course set of platform notifications while also diversify the platform away from carrier APIs and improving margins in the process. Twilio has managed to increase the rate of growth of the SendGrid platform from acquisition by the low 30% range to mid 30%, with existing customers meaningfully increasing their rate of spending.

Source: Twilio 2020 Investor Day

Most recently, Twilio's acquisition of Segment will also help the business deepen its relationships with enterprises and fulfill a key gap.

Segment helps Twilio overcome a blind spot that the business had with respect to an application activity. With Segment, Twilio can now have a single view of a customer across all channels, whether they be in app or other digital channels. This unified view allows customers to engage with the brands in a way that offers the most convenience and makes the most sense. Segment will expand Twilio's addressable market by as much as $17B and will now allow Twilio to address incrementally more marketing and customer service use cases via Twilio's existing communications notification platform.

Large and engaged developer ecosystem

Twilio has cultivated a large and growing developer ecosystem by virtue of the fact that it's done several things right. On the one hand, it has the broadest range of APIs across voice, messaging, video and email. It has global breadth with its APIs, offering developers coverage across the largest number of global carriers for the broadest reach.

Most importantly, it’s enabled API functionality to be surfaced to developers in an easy to implement way that abstracts much of the complexity of the underlying carrier SMS and voice protocols, allowing developers to innovate around the communications plumbing and focus on what they do best. The combination of all these things has provided Twilio with an ecosystem of over 10M developers, which is up from just 2M developers in 2017.

This is a major competitive advantage for the business, which allows Twilio the ability to harness this external developer ecosystem to generate new innovation and use cases that ultimately result in additional use of the Twilio platform. As other developers and customers hear about new use cases that are enabled by Twilio to solve critical problems, this will act as a viral word-of-mouth to help increase Twilio use and adoption, providing the business with in-built growth drivers to propel long-term growth.

Concluding thoughts

Twilio has rallied long and hard throughout the year and particularly since the pandemic lows in March. However, the business continues to innovate courtesy of a sharp management team that's had success extending Twilio's already strong competitive position. Twilio's developer base continues to grow and continuously finding new and novel use for its platform. I see Twilio as having a long runway of 30% plus revenue growth over at least the next five years, which will provide opportunities for long-term wealth creation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.