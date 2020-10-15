Within the context of our culture increasingly being accustomed for many centuries to seeing a constant march towards more financial sophistication and increased complexity, one might feel justified in assuming that Gold (GLD) can never revert back to its role as a store of value and medium of exchange. For many people, it would feel like a regression, not unlike the suggestion that we should return to a feudal social and economic system. Recent events may nevertheless lead to a return to asset-backed fiat currencies around the world. Gold will not replace fiat, but it will act as a backing mechanism, perhaps together with silver and other tangible assets.

How and why to invest in gold.

I currently hold some physical gold, which is an investment I expect to hold for the very long term. The main alternative to physical gold is to invest in GLD, which mirrors the price of gold. There are some concerned voices out there pointing to the possibility that such funds may not have the gold volumes necessary to back the number of issued shares. There are also those who simply don't like the idea that the fund will never exchange the paper claim on the gold for the actual physical gold. In my view, it is a great way to invest in gold for shorter durations of time. Once the complete cycle of buy and sell is performed, it does not matter whether the fund is 100% backed by physical gold in the vault. It also doesn't matter that the fund will not exchange the paper claim for the actual gold. One can simply cash out and buy physical gold.

I consider gold to be a safety buffer in case that the global financial system or the local financial system breaks down. By breaking down, I mean a range of possible scenarios that could arise. It could be hyperinflation due to excess debt and monetary stimulus, combined with supply issues for certain indispensable goods. It could be a banking crisis issue, where most of our paper or electronic assets might cease to exist. There are a number of factors that can render fiat currency and other paper assets worthless. For such times everyone should strive to have some gold & silver as a hedge.

Before we reach the point where fiat currencies around the world will simply collapse, governments will take preemptive action and come up with a fiat currency backing mechanism, where fiat currencies will be backed by scarce commodities. For instance, Saudi Arabia may choose to back its currency with oil. In other words, a set amount of oil will always be available to be exchanged for their currency. Russia may do the same in order to back the ruble. Ukraine may choose to back its currency with wheat since it enjoys an enhanced capacity to produce it, while many countries are dependent on such imports. For net exporters of crucial commodities, this may be a way to shore up their currency in the event that we will experience a breakdown in trust in the fiat money system. For all the countries that do not have the ability to cover their fiat currency held abroad with anything but the promise to exchange it for more fiat currency, gold may become a viable alternative.

The global increase in debt is staggering.

A return to a system of currencies backed by commodities may seem far-fetched. For some, it may be impossible to even ponder a return to what can be cataloged as a primitive, archaic financial system. The rapid rise in global debt or debt/GDP may force us into such a move, despite such views prevailing.

Source: Institute of International Finance.

The level of debt we accumulated up until the current COVID crisis was already arguably dangerous. A four-decade trend of declining interest rates not only in the US but across the world, helped to increase our collective capacity to shoulder the burden of ever-increasing debt/GDP ratios across the economy, whether it is consumer, corporates or government debt.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The constant trend of declining interest rates in the past four decades helped the global economy to enhance its debt-servicing capacity. So while the constant increase in debt in the past decades may seem outright reckless, the truth is that up until recently it was a sustainable trend, thanks to constantly declining interest rates. The problem is that there is very little left for the global economy to gain in terms of debt-carrying capacity going forward. Interest rates are already increasingly ridiculously low. For instance, Germany and other sovereign debt issuers have been getting paid to borrow money, in other words they are experiencing negative rates on their sovereign debt. It is an unnatural situation that is not by any means a sustainable one.

I have no doubt that interest rates will remain low for a long time to come. The latest comments from the Federal Reserve suggest that low-interest rates as well as continued QE measures will be maintained even in the case that inflation rates will surpass the longer-term target of 2%. The harsh reality of the debt loads we accumulated throughout the global economy is that we cannot afford higher interest rates. As for the threat of inflation rates going higher in the future, such a trend would most likely be welcome as a means to keep runaway debt levels under control, even if we risk losing control.

For this year we are looking at a US federal government deficit of well over $3 Trillion. For next year it might be around $2 Trillion according to some estimates. All around the world governments, corporations, and other entities are resorting to debt accumulation as a way to make up for the massive shortfalls in revenue and in many cases increased costs due to the crisis. It is impossible at this point to provide an accurate estimate of just how much debt is being accumulated, but it is accurate to state that it is happening on a massive scale not seen since WW2. While there is still a great deal of expectation of a quick return to normal, I believe that the current trend of debt accumulation at a furious pace will continue for many years to come. The secondary damage that has been done and will continue to be done to the economy will demand continued fiscal infusions into the economy, while the business sector will continue to see a lack of demand, with some sectors worse hit than others.

Why Gold is likely to play an increasing role as a currency and transactions backer.

When China opened its yuan-dominated oil exchange it decided to make the proceeds from the sale of the oil convertible in gold. The idea behind it is that not all sellers of oil contracts may want to hold on to yuan proceeds. At the same time, there are plenty of countries that are net oil exporters that are looking to cut their dependence on the US dollar-dominated global financial system of transactions. A number of nations used gold as a way to conduct transactions outside the control of the global financial infrastructure recently, including Iran which had to do it in order to circumvent US sanctions.

The continued deterioration of the post-WW2 world order is one of the factors pushing the world to adopt more and more gold-backing for financial transactions. The one thing that is currently missing from the equation, which will trigger a more wide-spread move towards using gold as a financial backing mechanism is an inflationary environment. In other words, we have to reach a point where fiat currency will lose its store of value function. Based on the experience we had since the 2008 crisis, expectations of deflation, in other words, a trend where fiat's role as a store of value has been enhanced, fear of inflation has become almost non-existent.

Because this was the result of the last crisis, expectations are for more of the same following this one. A number of factors however are likely to lead to a different outcome this time around. For one thing, the precipitous drop in interest rates from 2007-2008 into the economic recovery led to deflation, because the savings that firms achieved from the lower interest rates were passed on to the consumer. Low interest rates also helped to fuel the shale boom, which kept global energy prices in check. This time around the shale boom is not likely to be repeated, in fact, there is a risk of a shale rout, while corporate bond yields are unlikely to see the recent plunge in rates last going forward. Between continued debt levels growth and a difficult business environment, I do not see a lot of room for further declines in corporate debt yields.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Aside from the environment not being ideal for corporate and other interest rates to see significant declines going forward, we also have to consider the reality of interest rates being already so low that there is simply very little room left for them to decline. In other words, there will be nothing for them to pass on to consumers in the form of interest savings.

Once the toilet paper, disinfectant solutions, and other recently famous Covid-related shortages were resolved, we regained the perception that the business sector is now once more adequately providing us with goods the same as before the crisis. Some anecdotal evidence however suggests otherwise. Certain stores seem to be short on some products. For instance, I noticed bicycles and skateboards are often missing from inventory at my local Walmart. In some cases, certain products are available but at a much higher price compared with months ago. Trade frictions, as well as recent production disruptions throughout the global supply chain, are most likely to blame. It is currently assumed that Covid related disruptions will not occur again.

There may be other factors that are likely to cause shortages or inflationary pressures, including shortages of certain raw materials. Add to all these factors the constant dumping of money into the economy through increasingly massive fiscal deficits, backed by central bank action across the world and I do believe that this time around we will see a spike in inflation within a few years at the latest.

Gold miners can act as liquidity providers.

One final aspect of this big-picture outlook for gold is the role that mining will play in the gold market. I used to take the more simplistic view that scarcity is the best thing that gold can have on its side, therefore a decline in mining production can only benefit gold's value relative to other assets. I now see things differently.

Source: Statista.

As we can see, mined gold production did not see a decline in the past decade or so. In fact, a higher price seems to have had its expected effect in stimulating production higher.

This may be bad news for gold bulls if gold will fail to carve out a larger role in global finance. It may actually be a good thing if as I expect gold will play an increasingly important role in backing financial transactions or will start fully facilitating them. Miners can act as liquidity providers, with some limited and much-delayed capacity to react to market demand for more of it, which will be signaled to the miners in the form of rising prices. Some liquidity will be needed if gold is to become an integral part of the global financial system.

Cryptocurrencies will not replace gold.

There have been many suggestions that Cryptocurrencies may replace gold and fiat as a store of value and a means of exchange due to scarcity built into the system, as well as the fact that it can be used in transactions far easier than physical gold, or even arguably gold-backed notes. The problem with cryptocurrencies is that while there is in-built scarcity value in each currency, there is absolutely no way to limit new currencies being launched. In other words, the thousands of cryptocurrencies out there can easily become millions of different currencies. This is why in my view cryptocurrencies fail the scarcity test.

It was revealed earlier this year that Judy Shelton, a nominee for the Federal Reserve board of governors believes that the US and the global economy would benefit from some form of return to the gold standard. The idea is not so much a return to an archaic system, but rather a futuristic one which may employ some cryptocurrency components as a way to adapt it to current and future realities. Some people may dismiss such views as just fringe outliers, no different from many other such ideas being expressed occasionally in past years and decades. Given the unprecedented times we are living, I don't believe it is wise for us to just dismiss the idea. We have no way of knowing how the current unprecedented monetary and fiscal experiment will play out, since there is no precedent for it to relate it to. It is therefore reasonable to assume that there is a very good chance that we are headed for some sort of fiat and perhaps debt crisis. Going back to tangible assets backing fiat currencies may be the only way to stabilize the situation, meaning that gold as well as perhaps other precious metals will see demand skyrocket, making gold a must-have asset in everyone's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical gold.