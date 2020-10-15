It is our opinion that traditional banking weakness will continue for a few quarters and will not strongly rebound until rates rise in a few years.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a bank stock that we like if you can acquire shares under $50. This comes after a solid Q3 earnings report. Make no mistake, our recommendation to buy this stock in April generated solid returns, but bank stocks have largely underperformed the market. It is just a tough sector to be in. While we expect choppy trading in the coming months, we think the stock moves higher beyond 2021. It is our opinion that traditional banking weakness will continue for a few quarters while the consumer economy is rebounding and interest rates are so low. Eventually, the COVID-19 crisis will be behind us. Some days, it does not feel that way, but rest assured that we will get there. While small businesses are feeling the pinch, Morgan Stanley is more of an investment bank, and investment banking has been excellent in the last few months with market volatility. Morgan Stanley's stock looks attractive here. It is especially attractive if the market pulls back overall, which we expect it will in the recent choppy trading we have seen. Let us discuss performance and the outlook for the name.

Headline numbers strong

We have to tell you that we were unsure of how bank earnings would look this quarter, but we expected investment banking would continue to perform well. That said, the type of banking (investment vs. traditional) had a big impact across the sector as we have seen in Quad 7 Capital's earnings coverage of the financials. Morgan Stanley reported net revenues of $11.7 billion in Q3. This was massive outperformance, which we simply had not expected (until seeing other bank reports). It was a 17% increase from last year's quarter.

While a slight increase was expected on our end and by analysts, we were looking for $11 billion, which we thought was a good target, though no one really knew how it would look, and we felt analysts were conservative in their expectations. Well, year over year, the increase crushed consensus analysts' consensus by $1.1 billion. The top-line beat was a driver which led to a bottom-line beat as well. On top of the solid revenue performance, we saw moderation in loan loss provisions which also gave the bank a boost.

Margins were up despite increased operational expenses in the quarter. Expenses rose for compensation mostly. Consolidated pre-tax margins were 30%, up from 27% a year ago, though down from 32% last quarter. The top line and improved margins from last year led to a noticeable surge in net income to $2,7 billion, or $1.66 per share compared with net income of $2.2 billion, or $1.27 per share, last year. The business segments shed some light on strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Closer look at revenue sources

So, what went into these revenues and earnings? As we said, this is an investment-style bank. With that, trading activity is a major driver of Morgan Stanley's results. There were some interesting patterns in the divisions. The "Institutional Securities" skyrocketed vs. last year, way above what we thought it would be. The reported revenues of $6.06 billion were over a $1 billion increase from last year. They rose from $5.02 billion last year.

Over in sales and trading, revenues were up 200% from a year ago. They came in at $4.15 billion, versus $3.45 billion a year ago. This was driven by equity sales and trading net revenues. Fixed income sales were down too with lower merger activity and loan issuances. Over on the "Wealth Management" side of the business, there was a slight increase. The segment reported net revenues for the current quarter of $4.65 billion compared with $4.36 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.1 billion in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax margin of 24.0%, a touch lower. We should point out that this segment also is vulnerable to changes in interest rates. With rate cuts in 2019 and in response to COVID-19 in 2020, net interest income actually was flat despite higher revenues.

Efficiency matters

As we have said in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is important to watch. We continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Morgan Stanley's efficiency ratio, in part because of their operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency ratios above 70%. That said, the bank saw a much better efficiency from last year's Q3. The efficiency ratio had continued to improve each year, and in Q3, it came in at 70%. This was much improved from the efficiency of 73% in Q3 2019.

Dividend held firm

The bank raised its dividend another 17% this year, increasing the payout from $0.30 quarterly to $0.35 quarterly. That has been maintained once again. With the recent decline in shares, the forward yield is now 2.7%. That is not stellar, but is still respectable.

What we think is more important is that the dividend itself has grown every year since we began following the name in 2013. We expect the dividend growth to continue moving forward, and prior to COVID-19, we had projected a raise to $0.40 quarterly in 2020. We think there will be another raise.

Take home

We see earnings remaining positive, though we do believe that the level of trading activity we have seen in 2020 will likely continue slowing, unless we get immense volatility again. That said, the dividend yield is respectable, the bank is operating well, and we like the management here. Consider shares under $50.

