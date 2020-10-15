10 Most Popular Dividends Stocks: 4 To Buy, 2 To Hold, 4 To Avoid

The core idea is that a good company is not naturally a good buy. Price and future potential matter, a lot.

After going through the list, there are some I'd recommend buying now, other I'd hold onto, and some I'd avoid at all costs.

Seeking Alpha recently published a list of the 10 most popular dividend stocks on the platform.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Seeking Alpha recently published an article in which they highlighted the 10 most popular dividend stocks among readers.

They shared their assessment of each of these 10 companies dividend safety and dividend growth.

As a dividend investor, I am always interested in divergent opinions.

Source: Open Domain

And when I look at the following list of stocks, I believe there are 4 which are strong buys, whereas 4 should be avoided at all costs at current prices:

AT&T ( T

IBM ( IBM

Bank of America ( BAC

JP Morgan Chase ( JPM

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ

Cisco ( CSCO

Microsoft ( MSFT

Intel ( INTC

Verizon ( VZ

Exxon ( XOM

This also means that there are two stocks which are in between.

It is commonplace on Wall Street to rate stocks either “buy”, “hold”, or “sell”. This recognizes that there are certain stocks which while you wouldn’t purchase more at current prices, don’t warrant to be sold.

I find the idea that if you’re not buying you should be selling to be comical. If a stock can be undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued; it would make sense to buy it when it is undervalued, hold it when it is fairly valued, and sell when it is overvalued.

Some investors buy when undervalued or fairly valued, then never sell. If this is your approach, fine, but you are likely leaving some cash on the table.

I’ll first cover the two “holds”. Then I’ll cover the stocks which I suggest dividend investors avoid.

This list will be compiled based on a “Dividends First” approach. Robert recently described such an approach:

“A Dividends First investment strategy, is one where you plan on dividends alone to allow you to meet your financial goals, maximizing your chances of success by all means necessary.”

I suggest you read the article I linked just above if you need more color on the approach.

2 stocks to hold: JNJ & CSCO

Let’s start off with Johnson & Johnson. I love this company. If you were to talk about a company which consistently increases its dividend while maintaining stable payout ratios, JNJ would surely come to mind.

Look at the following chart & table.

03/07/2016 02/07/2017 01/07/2018 30/06/2019 28/06/2020 Dividends $3.0500 $3.2400 $3.4200 $3.6500 $3.8600 Net Income $5.31 $5.97 $0.51 $6.03 $5.69 Payout Ratio 58% 55% 671% 61% 68% Cash From Operations $6.42 $7.55 $8.10 $8.17 $7.77 Payout Ratio 48% 43% 43% 45% 50% Free Cash Flow $4.93 $6.13 $6.42 $6.57 $6.46 Payout Ratio 62% 53% 54% 56% 60%

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the past 5 years, dividends have remained between 43% and 50% of operating cashflow, and between 53% and 62% of free cashflow. This has happened while the dividends have grown at a 6% CAGR.

JNJ’s dividend safety is top notch. That is not in question.

The problem comes from the fact that 6% dividend growth might not be enough to fuel its current yield of 2.66%.

If you were to invest $10,000 into JNJ at current prices and reinvest the dividends once per year at the current yield, while the dividend grows 6% per year, you’d expect to receive about $600 in 10 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com (blue shows dividends from reinvestments, red from initial $10k investment)

While this isn’t awful, it isn’t great. My rule of thumb for a great dividend investment is one that would produce dividends worth 10% of the initial amount invested in 10 years.

8% is good, 10% is great. I will soon write an article about this, as it is a good way for dividend investors to quickly estimate

As you could see, for JNJ, you would only get 5.93%. Since the company has been growing the dividend at a 6% CAGR for the past decade, it seems unlikely you’ll get more dividend growth moving forward.

The only thing you can do to improve your lot is to purchase at a better price. For JNJ this means purchasing when it yields 3.1% or more. If you don’t think a few basis points makes a big difference, it definitely adds up as you compound it throughout the years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Look at the MAD Chart above, JNJ’s yield has been high and it has been low. But based on a decade of data, its fair range of yields is 2.65% to 3.17%. As you can see, the current yield is at the very low end of the fair range.

As such, while it is not overpriced enough yet to warrant a sale, it wouldn’t be prudent to add more at current prices.

Let’s move to Cisco. The stock was once a tech darling, now is looking extremely run down.

The dividend is well covered, and looking at the MAD Chart, the price is well below the fair range.

Source: mad-dividends.com

A note concerning the reading of the above chart: CSCO yielded very little when it initiated its dividend at the turn of the previous decade. The dividend was then ramped up, which increased the dividend yield faster than the price. This is why you see a large red area above. As CSCO’s dividend matures in upcoming years, the range will narrow, as the low yields of the first two years fall off the chart.

As you can see reading the chart, the top of the pink “slightly overvalued” range has been strong resistance for Cisco. The top of the pink range implies a yield of 2.67%. The bottom of the light blue range implies a yield of 3.23%. So the current yield of 3.57% looks well undervalued relative to history.

Undervalued relative to history is one thing. How does it fair relative to its future dividend growth?

That is where it gets complicated. Last year, CSCO deviated from its 5 year CAGR of 11%, increasing the dividend by a meager 2.9%. The previous year the company had increased by 6%.

It seems that the years of double digit dividend growth are in the rear-view mirror. But what will the dividend growth be in the future, and how does this change the dividend growth profile? Let’s look at two scenarios, one in which the dividend grows at 3%, the other in which it grows at 6%.

Scenario 1: Invest $10k in CSCO at a 3.57% yield and reinvest dividends at the same yield once per year. Dividends grow at 3% per annum.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In 10 years, you’d expect $655 of dividends in total, of which $177 come from reinvested dividends.

Scenario 2: Invest $10k in CSCO at a 3.57% yield and reinvest dividends at the same yield once per year. Dividends grow at 6% per annum.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In 10 years, that amount would shoot up to $869, a 32% increase in income. This would be decent, especially for a blue chip like CSCO.

As of now, unfortunately, I am uncertain on whether CSCO will be able to increase its dividend at the former low rate or the latter more reasonable rate.

CSCO could definitely afford to increase it at the faster rate. After all, even if free cashflow remained totally flat over the next 10 years, the dividend would still only amount to 77% of FCF.

Therefore, it is in management’s hands. I don’t have an opinion yet, but will hold my position in CSCO until I get more confirmation, and would not add more at current price.

4 stocks to avoid at all costs: MSFT, INTC, VZ, & XOM

Ah! Here we find ourselves: the part of the article which will make me no new friends.

To avoid violent comments telling me how incompetent I am, I must always provide some lip service.

I do not say these stocks are bad investments, or bad companies. My statement is that for those following a “Dividends First” approach, they might not be appropriate.

Microsoft always comes up as an example here. Yes it pays a dividend. Yes it grows the dividend every year. Yet you shouldn’t care. Nobody should buy MSFT for the dividend.

Microsoft yields 1%. It has been growing the dividend at 10% per annum.

But this hasn’t always been the case. Just look at the MAD Chart for MSFT:

Source: mad-dividends.com

The fair range, suggests a yield between 1.79% and 2.79%. The stock has taken off, with no real regard for its dividend.

If we look at the dividend growth simulation of $10K invested in MSFT at current yields, assuming 10% dividend growth, we get quite underwhelming results.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Fantastic company, love the products, but the stock is not for dividend investors.

The same can be said about Intel. Intel’s price has dropped hard from its highs, and its yield has gone up as a consequence.

However, the 2.45% yield is not yet attractive relative to INTC’s history, nor is it relative to INTC’s dividend growth profile.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above shows a fair yield range of 2.59% to 3.4% over the last decade. The current yield is below that range, placing the stock in historically overvalued range.

This just doesn’t cut it with the stock’s decreasing dividend growth rate. The dividend grew at a 7.5% CAGR over the past 10 years, 6.6% over the past 5 years, and 4.8% last year.

If the dividend continues to grow at this lower rate, the future income profile doesn’t look too great:

Source: mad-dividends.com

For that reason, INTC will likely only meet your needs if you have a very low required threshold for dividend growth.

Moving on to Verizon. VZ has a higher yield than the two previous stocks, yielding 4.21%.

However, relative to the stock’s historical range of yields this is quite low.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the past 10 years, the fair range has been between 4.29% and 4.9%.

Relatively to its historical range, VZ is overvalued.

By now you probably have realised that with a Dividends First approach, the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth is important. The problem with VZ is that its low dividend growth means the company comes short on our income expectations.

If you were to invest $10K in VZ at a 4.2% yield and the dividend grew at 2% for the next 10 years, a decade from now, you could expect $737 in dividends per year.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While this is not awful, and is actually quite close of a decent 8% in 10 years, it is not fantastic. Want to know what is fantastic? The stock’s competitor which comes up later and will give you more dividends next year than VZ will in 10 years.

Finally, there is Exxon. This one is more nuanced, and we agree with the SA team who said that “while XOM looks okay on some of its other metrics, its Dividend Safety scores a D+”.

Now if XOM can maintain its dividend, the 10% yield will grow your income fantastically, even if the dividend doesn’t grow. Reinvesting a 10% yield at a 10% yield is an attractive proposition. Just look at the numbers below.

If you invest $10K in XOM and reinvest dividends once a year at 10%, while the dividend doesn’t grow, you could expect to receive an impressive $2,361 in a decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

And relative to its historical range of yields, it goes without saying that Exxon yields way more than it historically has.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The price is now as bad as it was following the crash in March. Surely XOM is a buy right? Not so fast. The big question is whether or not the company can maintain its dividend. If you look at the 2020 numbers, covering the dividend would be a struggle. If the dividend is cut, this bargain picture goes out of the window.

This article focuses mostly on the dividend potential of the stocks on the list, but our methodology places dividend safety before dividend potential. Sure if XOM can maintain its dividend it will be a bargain investment, but that is a big IF. Not one I’m willing to bet on. In the Energy space, a safer bet is Chevron (CVX), which will still get you a 7% yield, and an ability to continue paying and growing the dividend.

4 Strong Buys: BAC, JPM, T, IBM

Here, the fun starts.

On this list, I believe the two bank stocks are great buys. The Fed has put a cap on these stocks dividends until the end of the year. This has created an opportunity for you to buy these stocks at great prices. Don’t be discouraged by the fed’s ban, JPM and BAC are nothing like the banks they were in 2008-2009. This time around, they are well capitalized, have large reserve, and plenty enough cash to cover their dividends.

Reading the MAD Chart for JPM and BAC comes with the same complication as for CSCO: a decade ago the yields were super low.

This is because these companies messed up big over 10 years ago. They were forced to cut their dividend, but were not allowed to fail. They were given new restrictions, new regulations, and as a consequence have become quite bullet proof in the process. Look at the MAD Chart for JPM.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see the maximum yield is still set from the 2011 dividends in which only $0.05 per share was paid. Yet the fair range remains a good reflection of the rest of the period: between 2.3% and 2.9%. The current yield of 3.5% is way below that level.

During the past 5 years, JPM grew the dividend at a 15% CAGR, and a 12% rate last year. I believe it can probably achieve 8-10% over the next 5 years.

At the lower end of that range, the dividend profile of JPM looks great. It would generate $1,022 in 10 years on a $10k investment reinvested once per year, assuming 3.5% yield and 8% dividend CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The same goes for BAC.

The MAD Chart is even more nonsensical, because the stock traded at such a low yield for the first 4 years of the past decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If we remove those first 4 years to establish the fair range, effectively using the range of yields since BAC moved away from its $0.01 per quarter dividend, we’d get a fair range of 1.3% to 2.09%.

BAC has been aggressively ramping up its dividend over the past five years, at a CAGR of 29%. I believe there is still some good dividend growth ahead, and that although the growth rate will decline in the second half of the next 10 years, the company should average 12% dividend growth.

This would also be enough to hit that 10% rule of thumb. A $10k investment at the current yield of 2.8% reinvested once per year, assuming 12% dividend growth, would lead to $1.1k in income in 10 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

BAC and JPM are both great buys right now. A fantastic opportunity to add some of America’s best financial institutions to your portfolio.

Next up is IBM.

The tech giant is controversial, because of years of being poorly run. But the new CEO is a lot better. And the proposed break up makes sense. This will likely unlock value for investors. When VF Corp (VFC) spun off its struggling brands, this led to more shareholder value. IBM can do the same. And while the impact on the dividend isn’t yet clear, it will likely end up in a higher yielding heritage business, and a lower yielding but high growth dividend cloud play.

In the meantime, the current price is a great point of entry into IBM.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The yield of 5.13% is well below the fair range of 2% to 4.2%. As is, I don’t believe the business should yield as little as 2%. But at 5.13%, assuming 2.5% dividend growth throughout the decade, it is a great investment.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The $1,000 in 10 years on an initial investment of $10K won’t come to pass, because of the breakup. Nonetheless, it still shows that IBM is an attractive proposition at current prices, and following the break up, we will have to decide whether to keep both parts, or one but not the other, or even neither. Nonetheless, locking in the current price is a great deal which investors should capitalize on.

Finally, there is AT&T.

Such a controversial stock. Yet I keep scratching my head when I see T yield 7.4%. Sure it has a lot of debt, but you know what? AT&T can handle it. The dividend only takes 33% of operating cashflow, or a higher but still manageable 83% of FCF.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Despite the struggles, I don’t believe the stock should yield a whole 2 points below its fair range of 5.13% to 5.9%.

Let’s suggest AT&T grows its dividend by 1.5% per annum for the next 10 years, a feat it should be able to achieve.

In 10 years, if you invest $10K and reinvest once per year at the current yield, you could expect an impressive $1,609 in dividends, of which $753 would come from reinvested dividends.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Even if T’s price never moves, there is no way you’ll loose investing in this blue chip when it yields this much. T is a layup at these prices.

Conclusion

A Dividends First approach gives investors a tangible benchmark: either the dividend policy is attractive to you, or it isn’t.

High dividend yields can pack a strong punch when reinvested, even with very low growth. But beware, this often comes at the cost of capital gains. And capital gains can be used to increase your income, like I explained in this article: “ Shift To Value And Supercharge Your Income: 5 Overvalued Dividend Stocks Vs. 5 High-Quality Alternatives”. For this reason, My portfolio includes medium yielding high dividend growth stocks and higher yielding low dividend growth stocks. My mix is different than Roberts, because of our difference in age (After all, I am 30 years younger than the old man).

It is important to highlight that a dividends first approach doesn’t discard capital gains, rather, it does not rely on them. Regardless of the crowds opinion of your stocks, you’ll meet your financial goals.

One last word.

Enjoyed this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button to be notified the next time we publish articles covering lists of dividend stocks, analysis of individual equities, monthly updates of the All Weather Dividends portfolio, or even dividend strategy articles here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CVX, CSCO, JNJ, BAC, JPM, IBM, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.