With that being said, Zendesk remains undervalued and investors could easily generate double-digit annual returns over the long term.

The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact Zendesk's top-line growth rate. Moreover, recent management commentary indicates that this near-term pain should persist throughout 2020.

Zendesk offers a cloud-based service-first CRM solution to nearly 160,000 enterprises (most of them small to medium-sized businesses).

Investment Thesis

Zendesk (ZEN) provides support, sales, and customer engagement software to small, medium, and large businesses. Zendesk's primary products include the Zendesk Support Suite, Zendesk Sell Suite, and the Zendesk Sunshine platform. These solutions enable enterprises to improve customer service experience through the unification of multiple communication channels and user data into a single software. Zendesk's service-first approach to customer relationship management differentiates its offering from traditional CRM software. My investment thesis for Zendesk is based on the following points:

As enterprise digital transformation accelerates, the need for customer engagement software increases. Since Zendesk's solutions can help businesses in enhancing their customer relationships, I expect the demand for Zendesk's products to go up. Additionally, Zendesk seems to have predicted the direction in which client relationship management software would trend, i.e., towards customer experience and customer data-centric relationship management. Zendesk has significant momentum in this regard, though the market appears to be missing this trend.

Zendesk's revenue growth rates are decelerating; however, long-term growth story is intact. With an improvement in global macro-economic, I expect higher growth rates to return in 2021.

A vast total addressable market and potential expansion into adjacent markets via product innovation give Zendesk a long growth runway.

In this article, we will explore Zendesk's business in greater depth, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to ascertain whether we should buy the stock today!

What is Zendesk?

Zendesk offers a portfolio of cloud-based customer engagement software solutions via single-application products like Support suite, Sell Suite, and the Sunshine platform. In comparison to traditional CRM products, Zendesk's offerings are uniquely differentiated by the unification of customer communication and data across multiple channels and business units, which eventually results in simplified and enhanced customer engagement across self-service, messaging, chat, phone, and email.

Source: Zendesk Investor Day Product Presentation

I think of Zendesk as a next-gen CRM company due to its extensive focus on the enhancement of customer experience using the latest technologies in AI/ML and data analytics. In 2020, Zendesk is slated to achieve $1 billion in ARR for the first time in its history. This is a significant achievement for the company considering revenues of just $83 million in 2014 (at IPO). Since its IPO, Zendesk has managed to grow its revenues via rapid product innovation, and I expect the company to continue in a similar fashion over the next decade as it evolves into a complete CRM platform and becomes a multi-billion dollar revenue business.

Product Innovation Can Move The Needle For Zendesk

Source: Introducing Zendesk Sunshine

The Sunshine Platform is Zendesk's next-gen service-first CRM platform. Sunshine enables businesses to get a holistic view of a customer with varied data points like customer interactions, user profiles (multiple channels), and custom objects/assets all accessible through a single application. This platform can provide superior customer experience compared to legacy CRM solutions for several use-cases like onboarding, order management, IoT applications etc. Here's a must watch demo of Sunshine:

Source: Zendesk Sunshine Demo

A more comprehensive demo of Sunshine's offering is available here. For now, let's learn more about the platform and how some of its customers are using it directly from Mikkel Svane (Zendesk's co-founder and CEO):

Source: Zendesk CEO on Sunshine CRM platform launch, future of messaging

Now, I hope you can see the value that Sunshine is bringing to Zendesk's customers. However, we must analyze what Sunshine could do for Zendesk.

According to Zendesk's management, Sunshine could have boosted Zendesk's 2019 ARR by 15-40% if the platform was monetized at the time. However, as we know, Sunshine was still in Beta in 2019, and only became generally available in March 2020. Hence, we should see an uplift in Zendesk's revenues due to Sunshine going forward.

Also, just 2500 of Zendesk's 160,000+ user base tried the Sunshine platform. Hence, the opportunity for broader adoption of Sunshine among Zendesk's customers shall serve as a critical driver of growth.

Source: Zendesk Investor Day CFO Presentation

Other than Sunshine, Zendesk has a lot of revenue upside from additional features/products like Talk, Chat, Guide, Messaging, Explore, Sell, Answer Bot (AI/ML), and Sunshine Conversations. Zendesk estimates that with its new multiproduct and platform approach, it could yield 3.5x of support revenues via additional products.

Source: Zendesk Investor Day CFO Presentation

Zendesk's offering has come a long way and evolved into a compelling service-first CRM solution. However, the CRM software market is a highly competitive arena with long-reigning heavyweights like Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP), and Oracle (ORCL). So, let's assess Zendesk's market opportunity and gauge its market position.

Zendesk's Total Addressable Market

Source: Zendesk Investor Day CFO Presentation

According to Zendesk's self-estimation (using IDC projections), it could have a total addressable market opportunity of more than $25 billion by 2023. Moreover, Zendesk could very well enter into adjacent markets through product innovation to expand its TAM further. Furthermore, all of these four markets are still growing, albeit at varying rates. The enterprise digital transformation shall continue to increase demand for CRM products as businesses reinvest some of the cost-benefits of going digital back into enriching their customer's experience.

Source: appsruntheworld.com

As per this report, the global cloud CRM application market grew by 17.5% in 2019 to $25.5 billion. In terms of market share, Zendesk contributed only 3% of the total market; however, that gave Zendesk the sixth-largest share in a market dominated by Salesforce and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zendesk's position also signifies the fragmented nature of the CRM software market, and I believe that new-age companies like Zendesk and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) do have the potential to compete for higher market share with companies like Salesforce.

Source: zendesk.com

Zendesk's position as a leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center solidifies my belief that Zendesk could win a higher market share despite operating in a challenging market.

Source: Zendesk Investor Day CEO Presentation

So far, in this article, we have seen why Zendesk's future looks bright. To recap, Zendesk is expanding its TAM through rapid product innovation, and demand for its solutions is strong among both enterprise and SMB clients.

Now, let's turn our attention from the future to the present, which has many Zendesk investors worried about potential share price decline.

Near-Term Headwinds

Zendesk is well-positioned for long-term growth; however, the global COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected Zendesk's business in the first half of 2020, and it is now expected to roll into the next quarter too. As consumer demand dropped off in several industries like airlines, travel, and hospitality, Zendesk's customers cut back on spending. This demand problem accelerated Zendesk's growth deceleration trend that started in the second half of 2019.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From YCharts

Now, this sharp deceleration is scary for Zendesk's shareholders as the stock is priced for high growth rates. Additionally, Zendesk's management expects the near-term pain to continue for the rest of 2020. The mid-range of revenue guidance ($252.5 million) for Q3 indicates y/y growth of only 20%. This figure represents another sharp drop off in revenue growth rates. Any further slowdown could affect the stock price negatively. However, the long-term story remains intact, and Zendesk's performance should improve with macro-economic recovery. I would like to point out that near-term earnings could lead to significant sell-offs, but long-term investors should utilize those events as buying opportunities.

Source: Zendesk Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter

Source: Zendesk Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter

Historically, Zendesk's Net retention rate has remained above 115%. However, in Q2 2020, the NRR declined to ~111%. Now, this figure shows that Zendesk is unable to extract much higher revenues from its existing customers, even with the full launch of Sunshine. Thus, I believe that Zendesk's customer base is under severe pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Zendesk Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter

Now, we know that Zendesk's primary customer base is made up of small-medium sized businesses and weakness from that segment was more or less expected. However, the RPO figure (a proxy for large customers) was also disappointing. During the earnings call, Zendesk's management attributed this slowdown to conservatism from large enterprises in the face of an uncertain economic environment and simultaneously expressed optimism for the large enterprise segment in Q3 and beyond.

Financial Analysis

In this section, we will dissect the long-term trends in Zendesk's financial statements to decipher the strength of its underlying business. Let's start with a study of revenue and margin profile.

As you can see in the chart below, Zendesk's revenue has grown from $184.66 million to $924.49 million at ~38% CAGR. During the same period, Zendesk's gross margins have improved by 800 basis points from ~67% to ~75%. Further, operating margins went up from -34% to -12% (nearing breakeven). This metric shows that Zendesk's operational performance is improving with scale.

Source: YCharts

According to estimates from YCharts, Zendesk is expected to grow its revenue to $1590 million by 2022 at a CAGR of ~25% for the next two years.

Source: YCharts

As we discussed earlier in this article, Zendesk is operating in a vast market and simultaneously expanding into adjacent markets with product innovation. Moreover, Zendesk has multiple growth drivers like wider adoption of Sunshine, higher penetration of the Enterprise market, the potential to leverage a growing partner ecosystem, and a rise in international markets.

Source: Zendesk Investor Day CFO Presentation

Hence, Zendesk could surely become a multibillion-dollar revenue company by 2030. In fact, my revenue projections set 2030 forward revenues at $5 billion, which would indicate a CAGR of ~17% for the next decade.

Now let's assess Zendesk's balance sheet to analyze its financial stability.

Source: YCharts

At the end of last quarter, Zendesk had cash and equivalents of $700 million and financial debt of $1043 million. We can see that Zendesk has a negative EBITDA of $103.29 million, which means the company is losing money. Furthermore, Zendesk's business operations do not adequately cover the interest expense of $11.99 million. Now, such a financial situation is commonplace for high-growth software companies, but investors must not disregard the possibility of shareholder dilution.

For the last twelve-month period, Zendesk reported a cash burn of ~$52.59 million, with the previous two quarters pushing FCF from neutral to negative. However, Zendesk's management attributed negative FCF to delay in collections and a 30-day adjustment in cadence. Thus, I expect Zendesk's FCF to return to a neutral or slightly positive state in the upcoming quarters.

Source: YCharts

Zendesk's robust cash position represents adequate growth capital, and I think the recent debt raise should allay fears of a cash burn out. However, to compensate for any potential shareholder dilutions (due to SBC), I will assume a 20% dilution in my stock valuation process.

Estimating Zendesk's Intrinsic Value

To estimate Zendesk's intrinsic value, I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Zendesk's intrinsic value:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As can be seen above, Zendesk is undervalued according to a rather conservative discounted cash flow model. Considering the company just grew at about 27% during an absolutely vicious recession, and considering the company is projecting 27% growth annually for the next few years, 22% average annualized growth is reasonable, if not conservative.

Furthermore, I used a long-term free cash flow margin of 35% and shares outstanding of 115M. I diluted those 115M another 25% over the coming decade to account for stock based compensation that will likely not get mopped up by excess cash (excess cash will likely go into growth initiatives).

Even with this level of conservatism, the stock still makes a great deal of sense today, as I will further demonstrate in the next section.

Projecting Total Expected Return

To determine the expected returns, the LASV model calculates a projected FCF per share value by year ten (grown at the assumed rate in the DCF portion of the model, i.e., 22%) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2030 price target. Using this price target, the model further deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As can be seen above, Zendesk offers very compelling returns of about 17%, and this is based on rather conservative assumptions for growth, which I very much expect Zendesk to achieve under the leadership of its original, visionary founder.

Risks

Here are some of the most significant risks to Zendesk:

An uncertain macro-economic environment is hurting demand at SMBs (Zendesk's primary customer base), and conservatism from large enterprises could adversely affect near-term revenues at Zendesk.

Before the pandemic struck, Zendesk drastically increased its marketing and sales headcount. This move seems to have backfired as the Zendesk's market is leaning towards contraction. The near-term earnings could be weak, and subsequently, the share price could go lower.

Zendesk operates in a highly competitive market; thus, a failure to innovate could result in faster growth deceleration and loss of market share.

Conclusion

Zendesk's customer engagement software solutions unify various communication channels into a single application. Thus, agents and customer service executives can leverage Zendesk to provide a better experience to their consumers. Zendesk's CX solutions are well-received and trusted by more than 160,000 businesses (up from ~125k a year ago). The San Francisco-based CRM-software company has a history of product innovation, and its latest product, 'Sunshine' will very likely continue to supercharge growth going forward.

For now, the macro-economic environment is weighing heavily on Zendesk's business (evidenced by the rapid deceleration in its net retention rate). However, the long-term story remains strong, and I expect growth to return to higher levels once the macro-economic environment improves.

The stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value and offers potential double-digit returns. Hence, I am bullish on Zendesk.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

