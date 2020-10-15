The company completed a transformational acquisition in May this year, which gives the enlarged company access to new markets, scale and synergy, which will grow profitability.

Recent first half financial results were resilient despite Covid-19, showing the defensive nature of the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCPK:PDYPY), the casino and gambling company formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair is on a run. The stock is up 70% in the previous year yet the market is only now waking up to its growth potential.

The completion of the company's £10 billion all-stock acquisition of The Stars Group of Canada back in May is proving transformational and The Global Investor is kicking himself for not recognizing the potential of this deal when it was announced in October last year. This one transaction has turned Flutter into the world's largest gambling business by revenue through acquiring famous betting brands including Fan Duel, Fox Sports, Sky Betting and PokerStars, to add to its strong booking-making brands of Paddy Power and Betfair. This global scale brings attractive opportunities to cross-sell to each company’s customers, provides streamlining cost-saving synergies worth an estimated £140 million a year, and helps consolidate positions in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

This bullish thesis is not based on the regret of having missed this initial rally, but instead a recognition that the stock's momentum can continue as the market is starting to recognize the growth potential of Flutter in particular and in the UK betting sector in general. With UK rival William Hill now in play through private equity buyout interest, the sector looks set for a further re-rating.

The Stars Group deal importantly gives Flutter a 40% market share of the fast-growing American online sports betting market. The US market is a massive growth opportunity after regulations eased to open up the market by legalizing sports betting in 2018. The deal also diversifies Flutter further from its home UK market which is facing increasing regulatory constraints, although the company is taking actions to improve how it deals with problem gambling in an effort to improve its image and fend off greater regulation.

The US business is lossmaking for now but Flutter's pro-forma half year results in August showed the importance of The Stars Group for revenue and EBITDA.

Half Year results

Unadjusted, Flutter's half-year earnings per share dropped 81% as the business assumed nearly £200 million in costs connected to the merger. Flutter was also hit hard by the disruption caused by the pandemic to the sporting calendar as Covid-19 caused betting shops to close and sports fixtures to be postponed.

On the other hand however, Flutter’s PokerStars brand, which was declining prior to lockdowns, experienced a 40% revenue boost over the first half, as the temporary absence of sports betting drove punters to online poker for entertainment. PokerStars' average daily gaming customers shot up 70% in Flutter’s second quarter. Flutter will invest an additional £50 million on marketing to help push PokerStars as the expectation boost would otherwise prove temporary.

On a pro-forma basis, taking into consideration TGS, like-for-like revenues rose 22% in the six months to June. Adjusted earnings per share, on the same basis, rose 56%.

The interesting takeaway from H1's results is that while Covid-19 initially caused fears that betting revenues would be decimated, punters actually substituted their regular sports betting to more exotic markets in the absence of traditional markets such as UK horseracing and European soccer. Part of the bull market in gambling stocks in recent months has been the realization of just quite how defensive this sector is, even when major betting events are cancelled or postponed.

Group expansion

Flutter was rolled up through a series of mergers and acquisitions, most recently through the merger in 2016 of the Dublin-based firm Paddy Power and the UK's Betfair, which started out as an innovative online betting exchange. In 2018, Stars Group bought Sky Betting & Gaming in the UK for $4.7 billion and acquired William Hill's Australian franchise for $234 million.

Peter Jackson, Flutter’s CEO, believes the US market could reach more than $12 billion within a few years and Flutter is better placed than its UK peers with its early and aggressive entry into the US.

However, the business is not without risk. Mr. Jackson warned in August's half year results that:

The second half of the year has started well, benefitting from condensed football fixtures, favorable sports results and the ongoing resilience of gaming. However the outlook remains highly uncertain, due to potential further Covid-19 related disruption and potential regulatory change in various markets.

According to Mr. Jackson, regulation actually brings more clarity in the long run although it can also slow down growth and increase costs. Flutter incurred a one-off charge of £65 million to bring The Stars Group's standards on responsible gambling up to Flutter’s level in H1 which should make Flutter more resilient going forward.

Risks

Given the relentless expansion of the group over the last few years, any actuary will tell you that the law of large numbers works in Flutter's favor in terms of reducing betting risks. So the risk lies in regulation and also managing the consumer brands. But Fan Duel, PokerStars, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair are all strong brands, associated more with fun and entertainment than shady gambling.

Increased sporting activity as the pandemic eventually comes under greater control and the benefits of Flutter’s new gaming customer base should further the stock's momentum.

Valuation

Given Covid-19 distorts 2020 and likely 2021 earnings, The Global Investor sees this investment mainly as a momentum trade based on fast growth ahead. However, falling back on price/book ratios shows that Flutter is not expensive at 1.9x relative to main peers William Hill plc (OTCPK:WIMHY) at 3.8x and GVC Holdings PLC (OTCPK:GMVHF) at 2.2x.

Summary

The Global Investor says it's wise to bet with this house, not against it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PDYPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.