Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc's (HCCI) CEO Brian Recatto On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Recatto - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark DeVita - Chief Financial Officer

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Michael Hoffman - Stifel Financial Corp.

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners

Generally, the words aim, anticipate, believe, could estimate, expect, intend, may plan, project should, will be, will continue, will likely result would, in similar expressions, identify forward looking statements. Statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control. These forward looking statements speak as of today, and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future, we undertake no obligation to update these statements.

After this call, please refer to our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our earnings release posted on our website for a more detailed description of the risk factors that affect our results. Copies of these documents may be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the investor relations section of our Web site. Also, please note that certain financial measures we may use on this call, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or even and adjusted EBITDA, are non-cash measures like our website for Reconciliation's of these non cap financial measures to get. For more information about our company, please visit our website at www.Cristol Dash Queen dot com. With us today from the company are the president and chief executive officer, Mr. Brian Recatto, and the chief financial officer, Mr. Mark DeVita.

Brian Recatto

[00:02:13] Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This morning, we will begin with a quick update on the impact of the pandemic, discuss our third quarter results and cover our fourth quarter outlook. During the third quarter, we continue to execute in the company's pandemic response plan to combat the covid-19 outbreak in this business downturn and remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of all of our employees and their families, as well as those customers we have come in contact with to safeguard the well-being of our employees and decrease the spread of the covid-19 virus.

[00:02:52] We continue to execute the following steps during the third quarter. Provided additional personal protective equipment and sanitizers. Utilized staggered work schedules to increase social distancing. Allowed high risk or impacted individuals to work from home when possible. Thoroughly cleaned and disinfected our facilities as needed, closed facilities temporarily as needed to prevent contagion.

[00:03:24] These steps, along with the cooperation of our employees, have allowed us to limit the number of confirmed or suspected cases of covid-19 amongst our employees during the third quarter, total lost time from employees off the job due to code 19 related health issues was approximately thirty seven hundred hours company wide. Increased activity at our customers locations during the third quarter compared to the second quarter to provide us the opportunity to exceed our expectations for the quarter. The sound execution of the pandemic plan, along with the support of our hardworking employees, allowed us to take advantage of this opportunity and produce very positive results in both of our reporting segments. Compared to our performance in the second quarter in the Environmental Services segment, we saw strong sequential growth led by our waste and antifreeze businesses, which both posted double digit percentage revenue gains compared to the second quarter. And our banking services business grew by eight point four percent, or almost one million on a sequential basis during the quarter. This growth, along with the full quarter's worth of cost control measures such as employee furloughs, the elimination of certain positions, management, wage reductions and reduced travel expense allowed us to produce operating margin above our expectations for the third quarter. I would now like to spend a little time talking about our logos. During the third quarter, the demand for crude oil and finished lubricants began to recover from the lows experienced in the second quarter. However, overall demand for finished lubricants and the Basle required to manufacture them are still below prior year levels. This oversupplied market continues to put pressure on the selling price for our base oil. While pricing is strengthened compared to the second quarter during our fiscal third quarter, the netback for our base oil was down sixty two cents per gallon compared to the same quarter last year.

[00:05:38] The pandemic continues to push vehicle miles driven lower as they were down double digits on a percentage basis, year over year for the majority of our third quarter, similar to last quarter. This may be challenging conditions in the used oil collection market, which led to a decline of approximately 13 percent and the volume of used oil we were able to collect during the third quarter. However, this volume did represent a twenty nine percent increase in U.S. oil collection compared to the second quarter. From a pricing standpoint, we experienced increased pressure on our charge to collect used oil that's previously idle refining capacity, came back online and other outlets for used oil reopened this increased demand for used oil feedstock during the third quarter and contributed to a decline in our street price of 15 cents per gallon compared to the second quarter. However, our charge for oil during the third quarter did represent a significant 32 cents per gallon increase on a year over year basis, with the rebound in activity off of the pandemic induced lows of the second quarter. We are happy to report that we are able to run our refinery at capacity during the third quarter and produce eleven point four million gallons of base oil, which was slightly above our expectations. As we move forward, we estimate that in the fourth quarter, the environmental services segment, we'll see a very slight revenue growth on a normalized basis compared to the third quarter.

[00:07:10] From an operating margin standpoint, we believe the fourth quarter will continue to be challenging, but we are hopeful margins will be consistent with Q3 levels, despite the fact that we have furloughed workers returning in the fourth quarter from an oil business segment perspective, we're experiencing lower seasonal demand for basil and the beginning of the quarter.

[00:07:32] These factors will limit our ability to raise our base on that back in line with recent posted increases from Burgen producers. However, we expect our that back during the fourth quarter to remain in line with the third quarter results. From a used oil standpoint, we expect to experience a slight deterioration in our charge for used oil, which reflects typical seasonality. While we believe we have seen the worst of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on our financial results, we are monitoring the situation closely. We are aware that daily covid-19 infection rate in the US has spiked over 50000 thousand new cases several times over the past week or to increase covid-19 infection results. Good rates could result in or additional shelter in place orders which could negatively impact the demand for our services, the health of our workforce and our results of operations, financial conditions and cash flows. Even though we have found stability in our business, our results for the remainder of twenty twenty and into twenty twenty one are still hard to predict at this point.

[00:08:44] However, based on our performance over the past seven months, the one thing I'm confident of is knowing all of our employees are determined to continue to provide the high level of service our customers have come to expect from us and a safe manner as possible.

[00:08:59] I'm also pleased that we were able to maintain a strong balance sheet, what we believe was a low point of the pandemic induced downturn, not in a good position to take advantage of the current market conditions with that Mark will take us through our third quarter financial results.

Mark DeVita

[00:09:16] Thanks, Brian. Good morning, everyone. Revenue for the third quarter was eighty seven point one million, compared to one hundred four point eight million for the same quarter twenty nineteen, a decrease of sixteen point nine percent. Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was four million compared to net income of six million in the year earlier quarter, diluted earnings per share were 17 cents compared to diluted earnings per share of twenty five cents in the year ago quarter. As Brian mentioned, we saw significant improvement in our business during the third quarter. We are encouraged by the sequential growth rates in both of our segments, resulting in an increase of revenue and seven point six million or nine point six percent from the second quarter of twenty four. Moving on to environmental services for the third quarter, segment revenues were sixty two point four million, compared to sixty nine million in the third quarter of twenty nineteen nine point five percent. Decrease was primarily due to covid-19 related volume declines in most of our product and service lines, partially offset by favorable pricing variances in our cleaning and CONTAINERIZE when flying the business on a sequential basis. We saw four point four percent increase in revenue from the second quarter as our customers began to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Environmental services profit before corporate expense is fourteen point six million, compared to seventeen point eight million in the year ago quarter, but was eight point two million dollars higher compared to the second quarter of 2014. Operating margin for the quarter came in at twenty three point four percent, compared to twenty five point seven percent in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. While we didn't quite equal last year's performance, our third quarter operating margin was nine point four percentage points higher than our second quarter results. Overall, we are pleased with the operating performance during the quarter and the cost control initiatives Brian mentioned minimize the negative impact of the pandemic and economic conditions.

[00:11:22] Business segment revenues decreased thirty one point one percent, twenty four point seven million, compared to thirty five point eight million in the third quarter fiscal twenty nineteen as a covid-19 pandemic continue to drive increased demand for patients that can directly impact both the demand and price for our base. Our product. However, revenue increased five million or twenty five point two percent quarter over quarter as economic activity improved from pandemic flu is another sign of recovery, with our seventy six percent sequential increase in data on gowns produced in the third quarter from the second quarter of twenty twenty, with production being in line with the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The refinery operated at one hundred point nine percent of capacity.

[00:12:11] Operating margin for the quarter came in at three point four percent, compared to ten point five percent during the third quarter of twenty nineteen. But the segments margin increased thirty one point six percentage points from the second quarter of twenty twenty. From a baseball standpoint, we sold nine point nine million gallons during the third quarter and are now back increasing cents per gallon compared to the second quarter of 2014. Our overall corporate estimate of ten point five million increased one point five million compared to the third quarter of twenty nineteen.

[00:12:46] The decrease is mainly driven by lower compensation costs, the wage reductions partially offset by higher severance expense estimates, and the percentage of revenue is twelve point one percent, compared to eleven point five percent from the year ago quarter driven higher by the decline in revenue even for the third quarter, with 11 million compared to twelve point five million in the year ago quarter, but up considerably from the 2.5 two point nine dollars million figure for the second quarter of this year, adjusted even down to four point two million for the quarter, compared to fourteen point six million in the prior year quarter. The third quarter results represented a fourteen point nine dollars million improvement over the second quarter company's effective tax rate of thirty one point forty two point seven percent, compared to twenty seven point one percent in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The rate decrease is principally attributable to the opposing effect on the tax rate from the changes in year to date earnings. For the quarter, we generated five million in operating cash flow and one point six million in free cash flow and in the quarter at one point nine million higher than the second quarter, with fifty two point seven million of cash on hand. Despite the continued challenges presented by the covid-19 outbreak, we maintained a strong balance sheet and net cash position as of the end of the third quarter, and do not expect the impact of a pandemic to force us to exercise any portion of our revolving loan in the coming quarters.

[00:14:22] During the third quarter, we've started our acquisition related activity and we continue to explore several opportunities as we look to leverage our strong balance sheet to execute on a potential deal we believe can create value for our shareholders.

[00:14:37] In conclusion, we are very pleased with the quarter over quarter improvement in both of our segments. Despite the challenges presented by the covid-19 pandemic, this improvement would not have been possible without the tenacious effort of our employees. They continue to provide our customers with the excellent service, income and staff from Heritage Consulting. We are cautiously optimistic that the upward trend in this recovery will continue and everyone stays safe and healthy during these challenging times.

[00:15:06] This concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call back over to Mike to take your questions at this time.

[00:15:15] I would like to inform everyone to ask a question. You want me to press star one on your telephone to withdraw your question, press the pound or hash key. Please stand by what we compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from David Manthey from Baird. Please go ahead.

David Manthey

[00:15:36] Thank you. Good morning, guys.

Brian Recatto

[00:15:38] How are you?

David Manthey

[00:15:40] I'm great, thank you very much. First off, thinking back to last quarter, you were expecting the segment profit to be up two to three hundred basis points. Can you outline the sources of outperformance that you realize to get to the nine forty? Just what were the what were the biggest areas of outperformance relative to your expectations 90 days ago?

Brian Recatto

[00:16:06] Well, when we look at where we outperformed, you know, revenue was a little bit tighter than we thought.

[00:16:13] So that obviously helps leverage our cost solvent was that are our cost in labor were better. Truck fuel costs were better. So it was, you know, a lot of different contributing factors, but those were the biggest issues. Other smaller ones, like health care costs, continue to be low wage waste, internalization, health, a little bit Elway's internalization.

[00:16:36] So there were a lot of contributors, but the solvent and better management of machines and drums, labor and the truck related ones are probably the biggest slobbers.

David Manthey

[00:16:48] Ok, and then on the oil business, similarly, you expected some improvement, I don't know if you were expecting to actually turn a profit there and assuming you didn't. Could you talk there, too, about the main sources that surprised you? I know you went through the net back and the CFO, but any any details on things that just sort of went how you did not expect them to go during the quarter? Positively we are doing.

Mark DeVita

[00:17:16] But I think we we guided our hope was that we would get the break even for the quarter of our member. Our comments in Q2, if you remember, in Q2, we were down for three weeks. We had an extended turnaround. We only produced six and a half million gallons. We seeded our production for the quarter of we had eleven point four million gallons for the quarter. Our CPG at the plant was almost a record. It was our second best performance since I've been here. That's three and a half years. So we had outstanding production. We had really good utilization on the reduced number of trucks that we had out there. Like that was a record utilization number for the quarter with our trucks. So that helped as well. And it was really just a very clean operating performance at the plant level. And I commend our guys for we had an outstanding cost control at the plant for the quarter and they did a hell of a job. That's the primary reasons.

Brian Recatto

[00:18:21] You know, from a macro standpoint, Mark talked a little bit about, you know, the work that we've done on the fleets and we've reduced our you know, we kind of changed philosophically.

[00:18:32] We've reduced our truck count by one hundred and twenty. We're not they don't have a lot of spare change lying around. We're doing a lot better job on routine maintenance so we don't have to keep the extra spares. But that's helping our margin performance in these lower revenue periods. So pretty happy with our Fleet Group for the work that they've done.

David Manthey

[00:18:55] Ok, sounds good. And then one last one for Mark. Could you walk us through any key considerations we should think about relative to the fourth quarter? I believe you have seventy nine days there. And just any modeling aspects we should keep in mind relative to this even more unusual period for you?

Mark DeVita

[00:19:16] You know, I would you hit on the key on a lot of the themes that Brian mentioned and I even alluded to a little bit in in our in our prepared remarks speak to hopefully even or near even performance across the businesses.

[00:19:33] But that is the one nuance. This is once every six years we have that seventeen week. But from a modeling perspective, if you want to get granular, I think the key is that with that we consolidate. So, you know, even here internally, we typically only model, you know, a fraction of a week as far as extra business days. So depending on how detailed you run against you or anyone else is beside himself. So that's modeling. I wouldn't do a full week. I do some fraction of that because they're normally it's normally seasonally a down time. And then we add the fact that there's literally a day or two or we're not even going to be operating. It certainly wouldn't be the equivalent of a five day week in Q2 and Q3, that's for sure.

David Manthey

[00:20:20] All right, and that's a sales comment, obviously, you're you'll have expenses related to those days.

Mark DeVita

[00:20:26] Exactly, yeah. So that adds to our efficiency challenges, whether it's, you know, on any of the based businesses, you know, the plant is still going to be the plant operating 24/7 anyway at the refinery. I mean, so that won't really have an impact on that. You know, for modeling purposes at the plant level, we're forecasting production fourteen point five to 15 million gallons for the quarter last year. I think we're in the low 50s. Fifty three, if I remember.

[00:20:55] Yeah. And when you think about this, about where we're going to be forced to Q3, I mean, we have we shouldn't think that you're going to go through how much of that we really, you know, didn't really have any turnaround in Q3.

[00:21:12] So we are going to have some planned downtime in Q4 and a around quarter. And we're not going to have the real long turnaround that we typically have this time of year because we took it in Q2 on top of just added shutdown. But you know that that's one of the reasons why if you look, you know, sequentially with the more time, while the number that Brian alluded to is a little bit higher.

Brian Recatto

[00:21:39] In addition, thank you so much, David, and our normal Canadian, and we're going to be doing some taggants versions, which in fact apply on a little bit.

David Manthey

[00:21:49] Ok. All right. Yeah. Thanks again.

Brian Recatto

[00:21:51] Thank you.

Mark DeVita

[00:21:52] Thank you.

[00:21:56] Your next question comes from Jim Ricchiuti from Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:22:02] Hi, good morning.

Brian Recatto

[00:22:03] Morning.

Mark DeVita

[00:22:04] How are you, Jim?

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:22:05] Well, thank you. OK, you guys are wondering if you could frame the covid-19 impact in the quarter, maybe relative to fiscal Q2, just from the standpoint, I don't recall the employee lost time in Q2 and just in general, the the tone with respect to overall volumes with customers. So any way that you can frame that.

Mark DeVita

[00:22:31] I was trying to get to the overall tone with the customers and give you that macro over here, but from a pure time standpoint, we had talked about this time last quarter that we had experienced about five thousand hours. We're down at thirty seven hundred. So Q2, from an internal standpoint, was definitely better from a pandemic impact. I will tell you, early Q4, you know, just with the rising infection rates, you know, we well, while we're very comfortable with and we're getting really good at our practices, at our facilities, there is some risk.

[00:23:09] We have to stay vigilant. You can see people in their regular everyday lives and there might be some carryover into our employees. And employees are somewhat of a microcosm of the population that they maybe we will get last. We certainly hope not. But there could be you know, we could start to get closer back to, what, Q2 and then Q3. But that time will tell us why. It is a little tricky looking for Q4. But I don't know, Brian, if you want to speak more to macro impact of a pandemic on the customer base.

Brian Recatto

[00:23:40] Yeah, I mean, obviously, we're in contact with our branches or pretty routine basis. You read the economic indicators like what we do. You know, manufacturing's down seven percent compared to pandemic level. So that's certainly rolling through our branches. Customers are cautious. I mean, they're certainly worried about.

[00:24:02] Perpetual further slow down because of increased covid cases as we enter the fall season. But overall, the mood at the branch level, at the customer level is positive. I would love to see therapeutics and vaccines know finally make their way into the marketplace as we get deeper into this. And they would love to start next year with renewed activity, but overall, very positive. Our workforce is positive, like we put in our prepared remarks.

[00:24:32] Thirty seven hundred hours of cold case, our losses. But our employees are, as we said in our remarks, and be very gritty. They've worked extremely hard. They battled through this. I think we've been able to capture some market share from our customers because we didn't furlough as many people early. We've not had any service failures. So it's overall very pleased with where we are and beginning to see some optimism from our customer base, you know, unemployment. TIDO You saw the numbers this morning. We saw numbers came in higher than we expected. We've got 13 million people unemployed. Let's hope that Congress gets up and pass and we get the money flowing in the fall. PBP help for sure. So we're a bit worried about that.

Mark DeVita

[00:25:19] And I think some people have also mentioned in the interest on that was, you know, they are going to look at 3:00 a.m. and we So, also look at that. I only been able to get through to July numbers with our calendar that a good chunk of at least half of our quarter.

[00:25:37] And, you know, I think it was about 11 percent year over year, only down, you know, that is a little bit more, but it's not too far off of what our business is. Not that, you know, we do So, a lot of non vehicle maintenance customers. So it's not a complete apples to apples view. But you got producer price index, I think, the last two months, sequentially, July to August and September. I think in total, close to three quarters of a percent. So it's you know, he's going into this.

Brian Recatto

[00:26:12] It's all cycle times are good, but there is still the specter that car sales are up quarter over quarter. You probably saw that number roughly 30 percent quarter over quarter. What's a good thing for us? I think the pandemic will certainly cause people to not utilize mass transit, at least until the vaccine and the therapeutics are out there. And we'll see increased car traffic as we move deeper into. There's a lot of people traveling by car. I'm noticing that in our commute we're almost back to normal.

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:26:48] Got it and follow up question is just wondering how we might be thinking about some of these temporary cost actions that you took, Mark, and how that begins to layer in in the current quarter and maybe even early next year. I don't know if there's any additional color you could provide on how we think about that. Thank you.

Brian Recatto

[00:27:11] Yeah. You know, as we've dug into it more, you know, when we're preparing not just for our forecast and the rest of the year, our budget, whatnot, I'm pretty optimistic. We've done intentionally while we've had furloughs. But, you know, in the support roles of corporate back office stuff and So, our field personnel, we've done some things to try and keep people not literally home, but, you know, their income. You know, we have a lot of people in the field that are commission based. And, you know, a lot of that conditionality is tied to revenues. So in that down, there's a there's a domino effect there. And when you really look at the actual dollars that we've saved, at least at the field level, have you know, we haven't had giant savings. In other words, they're not embedded into pretty, you know, fantasy land type results that ultimately cost. So we're pretty optimistic. The longer we looked at that, those types of things aren't going to be as big a headwind to say, even though, you know, we're maybe bringing back people or doing things to restore pay on the support side. We you know, we also have formulas that we have change that will probably start to morph back to what our normal commission formulas were. So all in all, I think we're in decent shape. There's still going to be some headwinds, but they're not as strong as you might think they are.

Mark DeVita

[00:28:45] Agree with that. Structurally, we have made a few changes. We rationalize some antifreeze capacity, which will certainly be a permanent structural change. And that was something we plan to do regardless of the pandemic. We had too much antifreeze capacity with the recent acquisitions that we've done over the last 18 months. I mentioned waste internalization. I mentioned the rationalization of rolling stock, all that was in the works and it's starting to show up in our performance.

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:29:17] Got it. Thank you. Congratulations on the improvement versus the prior quarter. And I can use.

[00:29:27] As a reminder to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad, your next question comes from Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Brian Recatto

[00:29:39] Kevin.

Kevin Steinke

[00:29:39] Hey, good morning. Morning. I'm just wondering how you're thinking about price increases in the environmental services business as you, you know, start to approach that time of the year if they might be a little more muted than normal in this environment or what kind of what So, your thought processes there?

Brian Recatto

[00:30:06] Yeah, I thought from a legal standpoint, Mark, and maybe get into more specifics. We actually had a meeting to discuss pricing yesterday, certainly with, you know, inflation. We're seeing it with our insurance costs, health care costs. We're certainly going to going to push a price increase to the marketplace. We're not going to talk specifics on this call, but we'll So, get that done in Q4. It'll be probably a slightly muted compared to where we were in past years, driven by the need to support our customers. I mean, there's a lot of angst out in the field. The smaller manufacturing level, especially given that we call on, we're going to be will be muted, but we're going to get out of price increase is certainly going to cover the inflationary pressures that we're going to feel moving into twenty, twenty one. So it'll be a net positive to our performance.

Mark DeVita

[00:31:01] And I think we're going to take, from a tactical standpoint, take an approach that we haven't always taken. We did some of this last year, focused on those customers that maybe we more aggressively priced in the past year to try and target, maybe waited a little more towards those customers. I think it's instructive to think back during the Great Recession. And what if you remember what we tried to do back then? We talked about it, but we tried to actually do it to price increases. You've covered us long enough and now we have the normal cadence out around, you know, in early November timeframe physically, but definitely in the fall when typically doing something across the board. And we tried to do something, you then and it didn't go so well. And, you know, we try to be extra aggressive. So to reinforce what clients comments really are informed by what happened before, what we have tried and what has worked. So we're pretty comfortable with the strategy we have for this year.

Kevin Steinke

[00:32:10] Ok, that's So, helpful color, I, I wanted to talk to you about the acquisition pipeline you mentioned you continue to pursue acquisitions and just in this environment, you know what you're seeing in the pipeline and the willingness of targets to engage as things are things kind of picking up in this environment or they slowed or just maybe any characterization of the overall pipeline.

Brian Recatto

[00:32:44] Yeah, they've certainly picked it up, obviously, April, May, very slow. I mean, with a bit of free cash flow beginning to improve for the targets, we're certainly seeing renewed opportunities. We've got a long list, a great pipeline. And our hope is over the next six months, we can close a couple of nice tuck in deals that give us a little bit of real density in parts of the country where we need it. So we're optimistic and Mark is as close to it as I am so he can comment if he wants, but very optimistic that we'll get some deals done and the pipeline is good and lengthening. And we've got specific targets that we're looking for based on where we want to grow the business. And I think you guys know where my head is. We we're very comfortable with our ability to go out and collect used motor oil organically. We're focused on our acquisition efforts, on these type services and continuing to improve our route density in markets where we don't have it. And it's tough for us to make money without it.

Kevin Steinke

[00:33:55] Ok, no, no, that's So, yeah, no, that's great, that's all I had for now. Thanks for taking the questions.

Brian Recatto

[00:34:01] Thank you. Thank you for calling in.

[00:34:03] Getting your So, next question comes from Michael Hoffman from Stifel. Please go ahead, Ryan.

Michael Hoffman

[00:34:12] Glad to hear you're doing well.

Brian Recatto

[00:34:13] We were wondering if you were going to call it that.

Michael Hoffman

[00:34:16] We were there operating the hard time. So everybody's been trying to work their way around how to model this at this point, and when we grossly oversimplify, if we took three cue and did the classic divide by 12 and then multiply it by 16 times something, we're going to land in about where you think you're going to be. So what we're hearing revenue wise.

Brian Recatto

[00:34:42] And the like, that that way is not too much brain damage for you and Brian.

Michael Hoffman

[00:34:48] No, no. But it's you know, we're simple people are Celsi guys, right?

Brian Recatto

[00:34:54] So you heard our macroeconomist and we think we'll see some slight incremental revenue growth that we've been ramping up our quotas. It's going to become more challenging. We're a bit worried about economic conditions, macro conditions, not knowing where this thing's going to go in the fall. Overall, the mood is positive. We're seeing improvement every period. So I think you're a good model of the way your model.

Michael Hoffman

[00:35:22] And then how do we think about the margin profile against this, your own efforts to manage your cost structure? There's nothing like a crisis to draw attention to costs and you pull things out that maybe you didn't think you could and now you have. How do I think about that margin profile as we move into the fourth quarter is doing we do we hold the margins from 3Q or do we have to give something back because you're taking some downtime or seasonal issues in oil? Help us out here a little bit.

Brian Recatto

[00:35:52] Yeah, I'll give you my perspective. And it'll be from a macro standpoint, Mark and John, and I'm certainly thinking flat when I look at quarter to quarter, obviously, we're going to see some increased costs as we begin to bring back employees and we're bringing back employees because we're seeing improving conditions out in the field, improving rail density in certain marketplaces. So we're being strategic because we bring these people back. So that'll be a headwind. But we'll also have the revenue on the flip side, that's going to improve it. And I think as you look at us as a company, we've had some overall structural improvements that have been in the works for four years and we're beginning to show up in our performance. And, you know, even as you rationalize equipment, you have costs associated with rationalizing equipment. You ultimately get rid of the equipment and that starts to flow through the income statement. I think we've done a better job on maintenance. We're doing a better job running our plants.

[00:36:45] We're doing a better job without, you know, scheduled uptime and unscheduled downtime at the refinery, which improves our CPG. If you look at the structural changes in oil, we've seen a KPG improvement in three years that's meaningful, which allows us to make money in a shitty spread. Mark, is that we're experiencing right now, which is can tell you how proud we are that we were able to be gross margin positive at the refinery and some of the worst conditions we've ever seen. And the reason that I've seen and CEO. So I'm we're thinking flat quarter over quarter with the give and take. And I'll let Mark give some facts around the though I mean, familias standpoint. I really think the ability to get to around the same margin is there.

Mark DeVita

[00:37:37] I mentioned that, you know, for all the initiatives we've done, part of them or one of the initiatives that we did was trying to keep our people motivated and have modified the program. It wasn't just a year end and pay program, which is as much convention and revenue goes down. You're going to lose every dollar of that. So the fact that we help know that a little bit for them and come along and then you can kind of peel that back and come back. And the net isn't that big of a struggle, but it really is about the longer term benefits that are completely coincidental. As far as the pandemic is concerned, the time that they continue to improve the economy and increase our nation's internalizing ways, those are the incremental under our truck cost. Yeah, those go to all contributors and those are ones that can continue to contribute.

Michael Hoffman

[00:38:44] Ok, so Mike.

Brian Recatto

[00:38:46] I’ll talk about oil. You know, in terms of third party supply, I think, you know, we collect 75 percent plus of our own internal supply to the plant. We're seeing some improvement in third quarter gallons of demand is down a bit. And I think from a macro standpoint, a structural change standpoint, although we're not seeing any real benefit from low 20, 20 to the whole complex, is a mess you don't need to dislodge. You're not producing jet fuel. You don't have strong, real strong demand for these aggregators that are pulling together. Use Motorola plan for offshore locations. So I think we'll see structurally some improvement in our ability to collect gallons at a cheaper price from third parties as we move in the market. Hopefully the industry will continue to be disciplined and we'll continue to charge for oil, which we're going to have to do in this flat crude oil marketplace. And we can continue to see stable spread conditions. At some point, baseball is going to be going to move in a better direction. It has to be.

Mark DeVita

[00:39:58] I mean, it's a minor piece of buying lunch. And I'll give you the numbers. Year over year, we're down about thirty eight percent volume sales in Q3 and we're pretty much flatlined with what we sold in Q2 is like two point three million gallons, so.

Michael Hoffman

[00:40:18] Ok, and then I understand hypotheticals are always a risk if, ah, if the world you live, we're going to live in and 2021 is 90 percent of long term average VMT. So, you know, that's where we're driving that 10 percent less and that's sustainable. Can long-term we get back to a conversation of better than middle single digit organic growth in. Yes. And then, you know, the assumption is the baseline market always does rebalance. It's long-term a matter of time. And so by twenty one, we'll have found it's rebalancing point. And whatever the spread is, it's actually stable. And therefore we know that business will be easier to model as a result. Can that conversation actually happen in one if it's, you know, 90 percent of the empty?

Brian Recatto

[00:41:14] Yeah, I mean, being the optimist, I'd like to think that we can get there. I mean, obviously we're worried. You certainly heard that in our prepared remarks. I mean, none of us can know what the future looks like in twenty, twenty one and where this pandemic is going to go. But I certainly think that we can go out and capture market share. It's not like the industry was growing all that much before we were able to get to double digit growth in quarters.

[00:41:43] And I'd like to think we can get to mid single digits. We've got a pretty motivated workforce. Our pay structure is mid-single geared toward helping us with organic growth because our guys are commissioned and we're going to work as hard as we possibly can to get back there. And then we'll layer in the organic and then we'll lay in the inorganic, the acquisitions which we've been successful with and like we'll continue to have success with. So I'm pretty bullish on mid-single next year, you know, provided we don't see the pandemic beat back up and we hit more recessionary conditions.

Michael Hoffman

[00:42:19] And the bigger risk around that is government state level government shutdown versus.

Brian Recatto

[00:42:25] Correct.

Michael Hoffman

[00:42:25] People just getting ill. I mean, if we don't shut anything down. Like we did in the spring, then we've hit some kind of status quo, at least, you know, whatever the threshold is, that's the bigger risk is does somebody shut down your customer?

Brian Recatto

[00:42:42] Yeah, I agree that the severe you know.

Mark DeVita

[00:42:45] It seems like the severity of illness or the way we're able to treat it is getting better. And as long as that doesn't take a step back because people are more comfortable, no one wants to get it. But you get a sense that people are fearful, depending on if they have pre-existing conditions or a higher risk, that it's an illness no one wants, but it's not life threatening for a mass majority of the population.

Brian Recatto

[00:43:11] And Michael, I don't think people are going to and I made this comment earlier. I don't know if you heard it, but I don't think people are going to jump right back into mass transit. I know I haven't. And I think you'll see you've seen the car sales. I think you'll continue to see that, which, you know, a big piece of our business is automotive related. So a little bit of optimism there. The number of cars will increase because families are going to have to buy and own. And I'm thinking about it.

Michael Hoffman

[00:43:40] Yeah, I mean, we were at long term average car sales in September at almost 16 million. It's just, you know, consider that I don't remember.

Brian Recatto

[00:43:49] Yeah.

Michael Hoffman

[00:43:49] Up from 14 and James used car prices are as high as they've been in a long time. So all that speaks to what you're saying. Just to remind us in. Yes. What's the, you know, rough percentage, transportation driven service intervals versus manufacturer industrial service?

Mark DeVita

[00:44:08] It's about 50 50.

Brian Recatto

[00:44:10] Yeah.

Michael Hoffman

[00:44:11] OK. Ok, thank you very much for.

Brian Recatto

[00:44:15] Thank you Michael. Take care.

[00:44:19] Your next question comes from Gerry Sweeney from Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Brian Recatto

[00:44:24] Hi, Gerry.

Gerry Sweeney

[00:44:25] We had a very good morning. I'm doing well. How are you guys doing? Good. Brian, you sort of touch upon this. And this was really my question was just curious about the oil market. Obviously, a lot of dislocations, you know, less jet fuel, the whole, as you said, market is maybe in turmoil, disarray. But yeah. And you also mentioned taking market share, et cetera. Any insight as to any structural changes that may come out of this that may benefit you or maybe some small collectors going out of business? You can fill that gap or and or even negative headwinds that you may be facing at the market. Air travel could be down for an extended period of time, et cetera. And then you also have this you know, I am a 20-20. I dare ask how that actually even fits into the equation anymore.

Brian Recatto

[00:45:18] Yeah, I think structurally we may have even mentioned it all. The key to call, we have seen some smaller collectors, parked trucks and go out of business. I can tell you that they're not going to restart at market conditions. The aftermarket improves what we have seen some improvement, as I said, in the third party supply a lot less competition out there, less ability to move the more of a volume to other outlets. The aggregators are not playing in the space because of what we think will be the long term impact of high and low 20 and the chips not being able to burn that that material anymore.

[00:45:57] So we do think structurally we'll continue to see improvement in that part of the business, which will aid the refiners. So we haven't changed our thinking in terms of the long term benefit of Irmo 20 20. We just have to see the complex get back to more normal conditions. I mean, there's no shipping traffic out there. There's no demand for this. So what's going to happen over the next six months? I think probably premature for me to answer that. But I do think that third parties are going to be hurt that are not in the refiners because the aftermarket is tricky and that will help us near-term. And I do think long term will get some benefit out of Ianello 2020, as we've consistently maintained because of what it's going to do to the aggregators, the people that we're collecting, the use Motorola and competing with us.

Gerry Sweeney

[00:46:47] I don't know if I know it's helpful. I mean, it's tricky. It's hard to see if you had a little bit more insight than I do, obviously. And then another just high level question. And this is just more out of curiosity to some degree. But, you know, are any markets doing considerably better than others? And part of the reason I ask is, you know, almost a benchmark for going into the winter and maybe tracking out some of this. Covert infections rise and fall. Just curious. Some areas are doing better than others.

Brian Recatto

[00:47:21] You know, it's funny, we talked about that as we prepared our price increase, thinking and working on budgets. It's been bouncing all over the world. We operate regionally. And it just all depends on where that cold case count is increasing. That's where the markets are feeling the impact versus improving. You know, the early part of the pandemic. We were struggling in the Northeast.

[00:47:45] Obviously, they did a great job of locking down that improved conditions in the northeast picked up. We started seeing hotspots in the south. We started struggling in the south. So it's kind of been bouncing around regionally. But overall, I mean, I think most people are becoming used to having to deal with it on a day to day basis. And things have kind of leveled out regionally. I'm not seeing it bounce around as much as it was.

Gerry Sweeney

[00:48:12] Yeah, that's helpful far, I mean. It's very regional and when you live in the Northeast, it's hard to see what's going on, Florida, California, and it's just it's helpful to understand that perspective. So I appreciate it. That's it for my good.

Mark DeVita

[00:48:28] Thank you very much.

[00:48:33] That was our last question, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.