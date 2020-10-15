The future of the company depends on their ability to sustain and grow their free cash flow, and that requires better execution in their highly competitive industries.

AT&T's (NYSE:T) stock price is stagnating not because of the debt or the cash flow, or the payout ratio or COVID. It is stagnating because the market doesn't have confidence the company will effectively compete in its competitive markets. It is not enough that the company simply tout a particular payout ratio or even lower its debt. AT&T must show it can compete and grow its business. Unless and until AT&T does that, it is going to continue to be a frustrating ride for shareholders.

AT&T has a lot of debt. $152 Billion in net debt as of the end of Q2 2020. That’s more than the market cap of huge companies like Starbucks (SBUX). It’s more than double the market cap of FedEx (FDX). It is a huge number, and I agree with management that they should work to bring it down. However, the debt is not the story. The real question is the business itself. Is it resilient and are the cashflows resilient? If the company’s cashflow is resilient and growing, the debt isn’t a problem. If the company’s cashflow isn’t resilient, then the company has problems regardless of the debt.

A Look at Cashflow

The company’s net debt may be a huge number, but the cash flow is impressively large as well. In 2019, the company reported Net Cash Flow From Operating Activities of $48 B and Free Cash Flow of $29 Billion dollars. Pre-COVID, the company suggested that they could grow that FCF number to $30-$32B by 2022. COVID has certainly impacted AT&T’s business this year and will delay any growth in cashflow, but it shouldn’t change the long-term ability of the company to produce cashflow. If the company is right and they can grow FCF, then the debt is manageable, and the company will be able to slowly bring it down simply by directing a portion of the FCF to debt repayment. If the company is wrong and the cashflow isn’t resilient, then they’ve got problems that aren’t related to servicing the debt.

AT&T Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

At a very basic level, the company’s debt is sustainable because the company can easily service the debt. In 2019 the interest expense was roughly $8B and it appears as though it is on a roughly similar track in 2020. There is no doubt that the interest expense is well covered by AT&T’s cash flows.

If you want confirmation that the debt load is manageable, look at pricing for AT&T’s recent note offering. The company issued notes due in the 2050s for less than 4%. If the market were particularly worried that AT&T couldn’t support its debt, AT&T wouldn’t be able to issue debt at rates under 4%.

Most AT&T investors are in it for the dividend, and management remains committed to paying it. $15 B of the $29 B of 2019 FCF went to pay the dividend. Even considering the dividend sacrosanct, the $29B FCF generated by the company should be sufficient for paying the dividend with some left over for debt repayments and growth initiatives. AT&T’s FCF will be down this year, but the payout ratio is still expected to be around 60%.

As reported for Q2 2020, the company’s cash flow from operations and FCF have taken a hit, but remain sufficient to cover CAPEX needs, service the debt and maintain the dividend.

AT&T Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

If debt isn’t the issue then what is the issue? The issue is the business itself, with a dose of skepticism about management thrown. Will AT&T make good strategic decisions and succeed in competitive markets? AT&T needs to continue to generate massive FCF. To accomplish that, the company needs success in the marketplace.

AT&T's Three-Legged Stool

AT&T has tried to build a 3-legged stool: broadband, wireless and entertainment (WarnerMedia). Unfortunately, a couple of these legs may be a bit wobbly.

AT&T competes in competitive, quickly changing markets. Wireless competition is fierce, and the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS) has made the big 2 wireless carriers into the big 3 carriers. They have competition with cable companies like Charter (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA) in providing cable and broadband into homes. AT&T competes within these categories, but there may also be increasing competition across the two channels. Will 5G make broadband unnecessary? Will broadband encroach on wireless?

Even though wireless and broadband are competitive industries, they are not AT&T’s most competitive segment. Media is competitive to begin with and the race to provide viable streaming services is obviously strong right now. AT&T’s HBO Max is a critical part of the company’s entertainment division, but has to compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN) and ViacomCBS (VIAC). That is a daunting task.

Wireless is the company’s best money maker and probably its best competitively positioned division. While previously dominated by AT&T and Verizon (VZ), the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint has created a third large player, on par and perhaps more savvy than the incumbents. AT&T should be able to continue to effectively compete in the space, but will have to fight to maintain market share.

In cable and broadband the company made the ill-conceived acquisition of DirecTV. DirecTV provides cable programming, but no broadband internet solution, at a time when more consumers are ditching cable services in favor of broadband. All DirecTV has done since its acquisition by AT&T is shed customers and lose value. Now it looks like it will simply dump DirecTV, but the sale doesn’t look pretty. Buying for $48 B plus assumed debt and possibly selling for less than $16 B in 5 years time is not a good formula for success.

AT&T does have a fiber broadband solution (AT&T U-verse). U-verse provides the broadband solution that consumers want. However, it is smaller than rivals such as Charter and Comcast. Also, it is a costly build. AT&T was required to build out the network as a condition of the DirecTV purchase. They slowed building once they met the required terms. While the company has stated that they’d like to continue to build out the network, they have not been doing so aggressively as apparently the economics of expanding the network are not sufficiently attractive. So, AT&T now has a sub-scale fiber product and a DirecTV division it is looking to dump at a huge loss.

The third leg is the recently acquired WarnerMedia division. This division has been most affected by the COVID slowdown as movie releases have ground to a halt. AT&T attempted a large release with the movie Tenet, and it was largely a failed experiment. That is not the fault of WarnerMedia. It is simple the reality of this year for movie producers.

More concerning is the roll-out of HBO Max. AT&T is already starting from behind in the streaming space. At best HBO Max is competing to be third after Netflix and Disney+. AT&T has good properties and should be able to put together a competitive streaming operation, but it is another competitive business. So far, the HBO Max offering hasn’t exactly set the world on fire. Failure to get deals with Roku and Amazon has slowed down the early launch.

Put it altogether and AT&T is the third wireless company; has a sub-scale fiber network combined with an obsolete satellite product; and it’s media division is hobbled by COVID and has gotten slow out of the gates in launching a streaming service. That makes for a shaky 3-legged stool.

The problem with AT&T isn’t the current financials. It’s not the debt, and it’s not the price. It is that it hasn’t shown growth in competitive industries. If the company wants the stock to turn around, reducing the debt alone isn’t going to do it. The company needs to show resiliency and growth in its core businesses and new streaming product. Do that, and the debt will take care of itself. Fail to do that, and the company and stock price will continue to stagnate at best.

We are currently long, but if AT&T wants to be more than a hold, they need to show some positive business developments. In particular, I’m looking for stabilization and growth in wireless; a larger number of HBO Max subscribers and bounce-back in FCF in 2021 and progress to FCF above $30 B.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.