At $100.75, shares are at less than 9x 2019 EPS and can deliver a total return of 52% (15% annualised) by 2023. Dividend Yield is 3.6%. Buy.

Net Interest Income is likely to have stabilized and has potential to grow; we believe ROTCE may end up in the low-teens for 2020 and 2021.

Management indicated Net Charge Offs are unlikely to rise materially until H1, and JPM has over-reserved by $10bn vs. the Fed's Base Case.

Q3 earnings benefited from JPM's diversified franchise, and were flat y/y excluding litigation and provisions; EPS was up 9% year-on-year.

JPM's Q3 2020 results on Tuesday suggested that near-term earnings would exceed the trajectory in our investment case.

Introduction

We review our investment case on JP Morgan (JPM) following Q3 2020 results on Tuesday, in a week of bank earnings that also included Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (C).

We have upgraded our rating to Buy in April, and since then JPM shares have returned 11.8%, though underperforming the S&P 500’s 25%+ gain.

Buy Case Recap

We believe large U.S. banks can grow their earnings at “GDP +”, thanks to above-GDP revenue growth and stable/improving cost ratios. We like JPM especially for its diversified franchise, leading market positions and scale.

Our upgrade in April was based on the belief that JPM can emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with an intact Tangible Book Value ("TBV") and return to a 16% Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE").

We raised our estimates in July following Q2 2020 results, and forecasted a low-teens annualised return by 2023 year-end, from:

JPM earnings to benefit from strong investment banking and capital markets businesses, offsetting weak Net Interest Income ("NII")

Reserve builds in Q1 and Q2 included all expected future losses and were based on a conservative scenario, making further material builds unlikely

ROTCE to be 10% in each of 2020 and 2021, then 12% in 2022 (reflecting partial recovery) and 16% in 2023 (long-term sustainable level)

Continuing dividends, at $3.40 for 2020 and 2021, then based on a 75% payout ratio thereafter, a more conservative assumption than buybacks

Q3 2020 results suggested near-term earnings would exceed the trajectory we have assumed, as we will explain below.

Continuing Strong Profitability

In Q3 2020, JPM Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Profit was $13.1bn, continuing within the range of $12-14bn since 2019 (Q2 2020 was boosted by unprecedented capital markets activity). After the reserve builds in Q1 and Q2, provisions were back to their typical level in Q3, resulting in a $12.5bn Pre-Tax Profit:

JPM Earnings, Provisions & Pre-Tax Profit by Quarter (Since 18Q3) NB. Figures on managed basis. Source: JPM results supplements.

The Q3 2020 P&L is shown below. Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Profit's year-on-year decline of 4.2% ($576m) was almost entirely due to the $524m litigation charge (related to a metals trading scandal). Revenues were flat year-on-year and, excluding the legal charge, expenses were also roughly flat, which meant underlying earnings excluding litigation and provisions were flat year-on-year. Provisions were 60% lower, which meant Net Income grew 4% and, including a lower share count after buybacks, EPS grew 9% year-on-year:

JPM Results Headlines (Managed Basis) (2020 Q3 & TYD) Source: JPM results supplement (Q3 2020).

ROTCE was 19% in Q3, helping TBV / Share grow to $63.93. The CET1 ratio was 13.0%, above the 11.5-12% target.

JPM's strong earnings came from its diversified franchise – while Net Income was down 8.8% year-on-year in Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB"), it grew by double-digits in the other divisions:

JPM Net Revenue & Net Income by Segment (2020 Q3 & TYD) Source: JPM results supplement (Q3 2020).

The decline in CCB earnings was due to its NII falling 13% year-on-year, from both lower interest margin and lower loans (with less Card spend and some Home Lending loans in run-off). Corporate & Investment Banking Net Income was helped by strong investment banking and markets revenues; Commercial Banking by lower provisions; and Asset & Wealth Management by higher revenues on record Assets Under Management.

Potential in Net Interest Income

The table below shows JPM's NII decline in more detail. Its 8.5% year-on-year decline was the result of Net Yield shrinking by by a quarter (59 bps, from 2.41%) year-on-year but interest-earning assets growing 20.4%:

JPM Interest Revenue & Loans (Q3 2020) Source: JPM results supplement (Q3 2020).

As with other banks, JPM was impacted by the huge influx of liquidity into the system, with JPM gaining $455bn in deposits year-on-year but unable to deploy it at attractive yields. The average rate on Deposits was down only 57 bps, not enough to offset the 114 bps decline in the average rate on Loans. Loans growth was only $7bn; instead funds went into Deposits with Banks ($242bn) and Investment Securities ($206bn). Deposits with Banks yielded only 5 bps in Q3; and the halving of Investment Securities’ yield implies the yield on new investments there was similarly low.

The influx of deposits meant JPM's size had surpassed the ceiling for the 3.5% Global Systemically Important Banks ("GSIB") bracket, but it will manage the size down in the one year before any penalties would be imposed.

JPM has been conservative in deploying cash into securities, and is explicitly not trying to protect NII by chasing longer durations. This means there is potential for NII to increase when JPM starts deploying cash, either if better yields become available, or if management concludes that they will not be.

“We have $300 billion of cash we can invest today, and that becomes $400 billion. We're not going to invest it in stuff making 50, 60 or 70 basis points, so we get to see a teeny little bit more of NII ... We don't want to be in a position where we lose a lot of money ... if rates go up" Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO (Q3 2020 Earnings Call)

JPM comments imply NII has stabilized at the Q3 level and, as the economy recovers and customers borrow more, NII will recover with loan growth.

No Further Material Reserve Builds

As expected, Q3 saw no new reserve build but instead a release of $600m:

JPM Reserves by Area (Since 2019 year-end) ($bn) Source: JPM results presentation (Q3 2020).

The release was not due to changes in expectations, but primarily related to some Home lending loans in run-off and changes in Wholesale loan exposure.

Management also indicated that further material reserve builds were unlikely, as they were not expecting a material increase in Net Charge-Offs ("NCOs") until H2 2021. NCOs remained low in Q3 and were lower sequentially:

JPM Net Charge-Offs on Retained Loans (Since 2019) Source: JPM results supplements.

Consumer delinquency rates have also remained low - slightly higher sequentially in Home Lending, but lower in Card and flat in Auto:

JPM Consumer Delinquencies (Since 2019) Source: JPM results supplements.

The balance of Consumer loans with payment deferral more than halved during Q3 to $29.3bn, with the remaining balance primarily in Home Lending. 92% of the accounts who have left deferral remain current.

JPM reserves continued to be based on a conservative scenario that is worse than the disclosed Base Case. The Base Case has improved slightly since Q2, but still assumes U.S. unemployment of 7.3% in Q4 2021, and is “not assuming further stimulus beyond the end of this year”:

JPM Reserve Build Base Case Source: JPM results presentation (20Q3).

JPM would be over-reserved by $10bn if the Fed Base Case happens, according to CEO Jamie Dimon.

2020 Outlook

JPM's 2020 outlook has worsened slightly from that at Q2 results in July, but remains unchanged from CFO comments at an investor conference in September; compared to July, management is now expecting $1bn less in NII and $1bn more in expenses:

JPM 2020 Outlook Source: JPM results presentation (Q3 2020).

The 2021 outlook will not be given until Q1 2021, but the CFO's “best view” NII is "$53bn +/-", continuing the $13bn run-rate from Q3 2020.

ROTCE Likely Low-Teens in 2020 & 2021

We now believe JPM can achieve a low-teens ROTCE in 2020 and 2021, vs. 10% assumed previously:

For 2020, we use management's $55bn NII figure, assume Q4 Non-Interest Revenues to be 10% lower year-on-year, and provisions to be flat

For 2021, we use management's $53bn NII figure, assume Non-Interest Revenues to be 10% lower than 2019, Expenses to be 2% higher year-on-year and provisions to be $7.5bn (vs. $5.6bn in 2019)

These give us a ROTCE of 14% in each of 2020 and 2021:

Illustrative 2020-21 Estimates Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Long-Term ROTCE

We continue to believe that interest rates would normalise eventually and JPM would return to a sustainable 16% ROTCE in the long-term. Prior to COVID, management targeted a 17% across-the-cycle average ROTE, and exceeded it in both 2018 and 2019. JPM has continued to invest in growth and has widened its competitive advantage over peers, including:

Reaching #1 in U.S. deposits market share, after gaining 50 bps to 9.8%

Receiving approval to enter 10 new estates to cover all Lower 48 states

Maintaining #1 share of global investment banking fees year-to-date

JPM ROTCE vs. Medium-Term Outlook (Since 2004) Source: JPM results supplements. .

(We have not adjusted for a likely U.S. tax rate increase from 21% to 28%, as proposed by the Biden team, which would reduce ROTCE by a tenth; we believe tax increases are likely inevitable over time under either party.)

Valuation

At $100.75, JPM shares are at 1.6x Price/TBV ($63.93) and 8.9x 2019 EPS; the Dividend Yield is 3.6% ($3.60).

Management has expressed confidence in continuing dividends, and resuming buybacks potentially as early as Q1 2021:

“If we have excess capital and if we do not have regulatory restrictions, you could see us buy back stock as early as the first quarter.” Jennifer Piepszak, JPM CFO (Q3 2020 Earnings Call) “We have extraordinary amounts of capital, $200 billion... in just the next eight quarters we will earn ... pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of roughly $80 billion, give or take ... Even if you put up the $20 billion (of extra reserves under JPM’s own “extreme adverse” scenario), in my view, that won't emerge in a quarter. That will emerge over several quarters, which also means you can ... pay the dividend, buy back stock, have plenty of capital and still be very conservatively capitalized ... we have tremendous amount of wherewithal to do both when the time comes. And I hope we're allowed to do it before the stock is much higher.” Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO (Q3 2020 Earnings Call)

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Our illustrative return forecasts are below; we have raised our estimates for the near term:

ROTCE now at 12% in both 2020 and 2021, vs. 10% previously, and 13% in 2022, vs. 12% previously

Dividend now at $3.60 in 2020 and $5.82 in 2021, vs. $3.40 in both years previously

Assumptions of 2023 ROTCE of 16% and P/E of 12x remain unchanged

At $100.75, these assumptions imply a 15.2% annualised return and a 52% total return in just over 3 years:

Illustrative JPM Return Forecasts NB. 2019 EPS adjusted for buybacks. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Under these assumptions, 2023 EPS would still be slightly below that of 2019; most of the return would come from the P/E expanding from less than 9x to 12x. However, even excluding this re-rating, 20% of the current share price ($21.48) would be returned to shareholders in dividends during this period. Returns would be higher even some of these were spent on buybacks instead.

Conclusion

JPM's Q3 2020 results yesterday suggested that near-term earnings would exceed the trajectory in our investment case.

Q3 earnings benefited from JPM's diversified franchise, and were flat y/y excluding litigation and provisions; EPS was up 9% year-on-year.

Management indicated Net Charge Offs are unlikely to rise materially until H1, and JPM has over-reserved by $10bn vs. the Fed's Base Case.

Net Interest Income is likely to have stabilized and has potential to grow; we believe ROTCE may end up in the low-teens for 2020 and 2021.

At $100.75, shares are at less than 9x 2019 EPS and can deliver a total return of 52% (15% annualized) by 2023 year-end. Dividend Yield is 3.6%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on JPM.

