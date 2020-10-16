At $23.62, shares are at 8.1x 2019 EPS and can deliver a total return of 51% by 2023 year-end (15% annualised, with 3% Dividend Yield). Buy.

Management believe BAC's reserve build is now complete, and we expect BAC will be profitable in both 2020 and 2021, with a ROTCE near 10%.

Non-Interest Revenues were stabilizing; expenses were stable excluding one-off factors, and are guided to be flat sequentially in Q4.

Net Interest Income has troughed in Q3, and will be stable or growing thereafter, from loan growth, stable rates and deployment of cash.

BAC's Q3 results sent shares down 5%, but the large profit decline was partly due to one-off factors, and underlying drivers were stabilizing.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Introduction

We review our Bank of America (BAC) investment case after Q3 2020 results yesterday, which sent shares down 5.3%. Other banks including JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (C) have also seen large declines this week.

Since our initial Buy rating in October 2019, BAC shares have lost 12.7%, a significant underperformance vs. the S&P 500's approx. 20% gain.

However, as outlined below, we believe Q3 will mark the trough for BAC earnings, and the shares can deliver 51% in upside by 2023 year-end.

Large Drop in Reported Profits

BAC's reported Q3 2020 results showed a large drop in profits. Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Profit was $3.9bn lower year-on-year and $2.9bn lower quarter-on-quarter. After Provisions for Credit Losses, Pre-Tax Profit was 49% ($4.4bn) lower year-on-year but 20% ($0.7bn) higher quarter-on-quarter, thanks to provisions being $3.7bn lower than in Q2:

BAC Earnings, Provisions & Pre-Tax Profit by Quarter (Since 18Q3) NB. Fully Taxable-Equivalent ("FTE") basis. Source: BAC results supplements.

BAC's reported P&L for Q3 is below, and it shows quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year deteriorations in almost all key areas, including Net Interest Income ("NII") Non-Interest Revenues ("NIR") and expenses. However, the Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") was still above 10% in Q3:

BAC Results Headlines (Reported Basis) (Q3 2020) NB. Q3 2019 impairment related to the First Data joint venture dissolution of $2.072bn before tax; tax benefit was $373m. Source: BAC results supplement (Q3 2020).

Moreover, as we will explain below, the P&L was distorted by some one-off factors, and underlying trends were stabilizing.

Sequential Stabilization in Revenues

The revenue and Profit Before Tax figures for each of BAC's segments are shown below. BAC's Profit Before Tax fell year-on-year in Q3 2020 in all segments, and by double-digits in every segment except Global Markets, in contrast to the profit growth in non-consumer divisions seen at JPM.

However, Q3 also showed signs of sequential stabilization in revenues (and Profit Before Tax figures were much higher due to lower provisions):

Consumer Banking and Global Wealth & Investment Management both saw revenues grew by more than 2% quarter-on-quarter

and both saw revenues grew by more than 2% quarter-on-quarter Global Markets saw a revenue decline, but from an exceptionally strong Q2 when revenues were up 29% year-on-year

saw a revenue decline, but from an exceptionally strong Q2 when revenues were up 29% year-on-year Global Banking's $574m revenue decline from Q2 was due to lower NII ($335m) and lower Investment Banking fees ($211m), the latter again compared to a strong Q2

BAC Net Revenue & Profit Before Tax by Segment (Q3 2020) Source: BAC results supplement (Q3 2020).

Net Interest Income Troughed in Q3

The table below shows BAC's NII decline in more detail. As with other banks, BAC was impacted by the huge influx of liquidity into the system, gaining $320bn in deposits year-on-year but not having the opportunity to deploy it at attractive yields:

BAC Interest Revenue & Loans (Q3 2020) Source: BAC results supplement (Q3 2020).

The average rate on Deposits was down only 49 bps year-on-year, not enough to offset the 126 bps decline in the average rate on Loans. Loan growth was only $9bn; instead funds went into Deposits with Banks ($124bn), Fed Funds & Repos ($115bn) and Debt Securities ($86bn). Deposits with Banks and Fed Funds & Repos both yielded only low-single-digit bps in Q3; and Debt Securities generated less interest income year-on-year in Q3 2020 ($2.15bn vs. prior-year's $2.86bn) despite the portfolio being 19% ($86bn) larger.

There are, however, positive signs. The declines in rates were much smaller quarter-on-quarter, and management guided to Q3 being the bottom for NII and 2021 potentially seeing some NII growth. The reasons for this included a resumption of loan growth, the stabilization of rates and the deployment of cash into higher-yielding securities, as BAC's CFO explained:

“We believe Q3 will likely be the bottom for NII and we are optimistic it will move higher in 2021 ... First, commercial loan utilization rates are at historically low levels. And with the economy expected to slowly grind forward, we are optimistic that over the next quarter or two, you could see C&I loan demand start picking up ... we also had seen spending on credit cards slowly picking up. So with stable customer repayment rates, we could see a seasonal lift in card balances as well. At the very least, we are not expecting the continued large declines seen over the past two quarters in outstanding commercial or card loans. In addition, some combination of refinancing target and stabilization of loan and rates should result in less bond premium write-off than currently impacting NII. And lastly, as I mentioned, the deployment of cash to higher-yielding securities will aid NII in the future” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (Q3 2020 earnings call)

Already we can see a $57bn increase in Debt Securities during Q3 2020, even on the average balances displayed above. Management stated that approx. $100bn had been deployed at a 100-bps-higher yield during Q3, and they would potentially deploy another $100bn in Q4:

“We deposit about $100 billion of our cash into Mortgage Backed Securities and Treasuries over the third quarter. And on a weighted average basis between the Treasuries and Mortgage Backed Securities, that probably produced a lift relative to cash about close to a percentage point on what we deployed. You didn't see a lot of that come through in Q3 because of the timing of those purchases throughout the quarter; you'll see more of that impact in Q4. With respect to future deployment, we have some firepower left. I hesitate to give you a number but call it maybe another $100 billion-ish” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (Q3 2020 earnings call)

Simplistically, $200bn of cash deployed at yields of 100 bps higher would provide additional NII of $2bn, or 5% of the Q3 run-rate NII.

In response to concerns about BAC locking in current low yields for long durations, management stated they were “maintaining the asset sensitivity of the company with these purchases”.

Non-Interest Revenues Stabilizing

The table below shows how BAC's NIR was stabilizing in Q3 2020:

Card Income, Service Charges and Investment & Brokerage Services showed growth from Q2; two of them had year-on-year growth

and showed growth from Q2; two of them had year-on-year growth Investment Banking Fees were down 18% sequentially, but Q2’s $2.2bn figure was based on unprecedented capital markets activity, and was 57.5% higher than prior-year. BAC remains competitive in Investment Banking, holding the #3 share in global fees in 2020 year-to-date

were down 18% sequentially, but Q2’s $2.2bn figure was based on unprecedented capital markets activity, and was 57.5% higher than prior-year. BAC remains competitive in Investment Banking, holding the #3 share in global fees in 2020 year-to-date Market Making & Similar Activities revenues are primarily generated by Global Markets, where they were actually up year-on-year; the decline in the group figure was due to a decline in the “All Other” segment

BAC Non-Interest Revenues (Q3 2020) Source: BAC results supplement (Q3 2020).

Stable Expenses Excluding One-Offs

While reported expenses grew 7.4% from Q2 2020 and 10.0% year-on-year, they have not increased on an underlying basis, and management has guided to them staying flat (excluding one-offs) at $13.7bn in Q4.

The chart below shows BAC's expenses by quarter. The reported expense growth was the result of one-off factors, including:

Dissolution of the joint venture with First Data (now part of Fiserv (FISV)) meant a $2.1bn impairment in Q3 2019, and expenses from BAC's share of that business started to be included in the group P&L from Q3 2020

BAC “built litigation reserves for litigation with respect to some older matters” in Q3 2020, resulting in a $0.6bn charge

COVID-related expenses were $400m in Q2 2020, "higher than" $400m in Q3 and expected to be $300-400m in Q4

Excluding these one-off factors, BAC's underlying recurring expenses have remained in $13.0-13.5bn per quarter range:

BAC Expense Evolution by Quarter Source: BAC filings & comments, Librarian capital estimates.

Reserve Build Now Complete

Q3 2020 provisions included $400m of reserve build, the net result of $300m in releases in Consumer and $700m of new build in Commercial. The Commercial build was primarily related to specific Travel & Entertainment sectors hurt by the delayed re-openings and/or re-imposed lockdowns due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Management believe no further material builds will be needed, and (like JPM) do not expect meaningful Net Charge-Offs (which would require new reserve builds) until H2 2021. As BAC's CEO stated:

“We don't expect to see a meaningful increase in Net Charge-Offs until mid next year. And we expect that the reserve builds are behind us, which means the P&L impact of those losses should be in our financials already. Brian Moynihan, BAC CEO (Q3 2020 earnings call)

Valuation

At $23.62, BAC shares are trading at 1.2x Price / Tangible Book Value ("TBV") ($20.23) and 8.1x 2019 EPS ($2.93) (7.1x if adjusted for buybacks).

The Dividend Yield is 3.0% ($0.72 per share). Management has again expressed confidence in BAC's ability to continue paying dividends. BAC's CET1 ratio was at 11.9% at Q3, far higher than the targeted 10.5%, which implies the potential for surplus capital to be distributed to shareholders.

ROTCE Likely Near 10% in 2020 & 2021

We now believe BAC can achieve Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of nearly 10% even in 2020 and 2021, compared to 8% we have been assuming in our forecasts. An illustrative P&L is shown below:

For 2020, we assume Q4 revenues will be flat from Q3, expenses will be at $13.7bn as guided, and provisions will be the same as in Q4 2019

For 2021, we assume revenues will be flat from their Q3 run-rate, expenses will be 2% higher except a $350m reduction in COVID-related expenses (representing a halving of such expenses in H2 2021)

We also assume 2021 provisions to be $5.0bn (vs. $3.6bn in 2019)

Illustrative 2020-21 Estimates Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We have left the assumptions in our illustrative returns forecast unchanged from July. Our key assumptions have been:

ROTCE to be at 8% in both 2020 and 2021, 10% in 2022, then back to long-term 13% level in 2023

Dividends to continue, with flat dividends in 2020 and 2021, then to grow at a 75% payout ratio

2023 exit P/E of 11x (vs. 12x assumed for JPM)

With BAC shares at $23.62, these assumptions imply a 14.5% annualised return and a 51% total return in just over 3 years:

Illustrative BAC Return Forecasts NB. 2019 EPS adjusted for buybacks. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

(BAC has returned more than 100% of its earnings in dividends and buybacks since 2017, with a dividend payout ratio of about 25%. By assuming 75% of earnings to be returned and all of it through dividends, we are being conservative in both the amounts returned and their effect on the share price.)

(We have not adjusted for a likely U.S. tax rate increase from 21% to 28%, as proposed by the Biden team, which would reduce ROTCE by a tenth; we believe tax increases are likely inevitable over time under either party.)

Conclusion

The large profit decline in BAC's Q3 2020 results was partly due to one-off factors, and underlying drivers were stabilizing.

Net Interest Income has troughed in Q3, and will be stable or growing thereafter, from loan growth, stable rates and deployment of cash.

Non-Interest Revenues were stabilizing; expenses were stable excluding one-off factors, and are guided to be flat sequentially in Q4.

Management believe BAC's reserve build is now complete, and we expect BAC will be profitable in both 2020 and 2021, with a ROTCE near 10%.

At $23.62, shares are at 8.1x 2019 EPS and can deliver a total return of 51% by 2023 year-end (15% annualised, with 3% Dividend Yield). Buy

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.