While Enviva will likely continue to grow, the backlash against the industry is growling too which may eventually upend its "green energy" status.

Most demand comes from Europe where wood biomass is viewed as one of the best 'renewable' alternatives to coal.

Enviva has rapidly expanded operations over the past decade which has created steady EPS growth that is expected to continue over the coming years.

Many investors are interested in limited partnerships due to their high dividend yields and diversification value. However, many avoid them since most MLPs are in the fossil fuel industry which has seen abysmal performance over the past few years. That is, except for a few like Enviva Partners (EVA) which is a renewable wood energy producer.

As you can see below, EVA has outperformed the MLP ETF (AMLP) by a wide margin over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

EVA has had very strong returns and, though it is correlated to AMLP, has been a far better investment. This is due to the fact that demand for wood pellets is more stable and there has been a growing interest in renewable energy investing. Despite its strong performance, EVA still pays a very attractive dividend yield of 7.2%, making it among the few reasonably priced "green" investments. However, a growing backlash against the wood-burning industry may change its growth trajectory.

The 'Green' Wood-Pellet Energy Niche

Enviva is a wood bioenergy company that produces and sells wood pellets. The vast majority of these pellets are exported to Europe. This is important because the EU currently consumes about 75% of the world's wood pellets and has seen demand skyrocket over the past decade as the continent looks to decrease its reliance on coal.

Importantly, wood pellets are viewed as a renewable source of biomass energy since, unlike coal and natural gas, trees are regrown. In fact, many coal plants in Europe are currently in the process of converting to wood-pellet biomass in order to meet renewable energy goals. Of course, Europe's population is far denser than the United States' (37% of which is covered in forests). Enviva also operates in the Southeast which is home to the most accessible working forests (i.e., not old, protected, or land-use conversion forests). This gives Enviva a strong competitive advantage.

As you can see below, the global demand for wood pellets is rapidly increasing:

(Enviva Investor Presentation)

This situation has put Enviva in a very strong position that has allowed it to grow sales and production with limited dilutions, hence the rise in EVA's price and EPS. Still, investors should keep in mind the growing backlash against wood-pellet burning. The Environmental Protection Agency recently declared wood burning as 'carbon neutral', however, wood-burning actually emits more carbon than coal (per unit of electricity) and it takes decades for trees to regrow.

In fact, a large petition from an environmental group called "Clear Cut" was recently submitted to the SEC which retaliates against Enviva's growth, claiming the company is responsible for 50 acres per day of land clear-cutting. Regardless of your personal view, it is a major material risk to Enviva that climate policy groups stop claiming wood pellets are a source of renewable energy. Momentum currently favors Enviva, but if that changes, the company could lose significant business or face increased regulations.

A Look at Enviva's Financial Position

Enviva currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 7.2%, though its price-to-cash-flow is 14.5X which means its dividend may not be fully covered. The company also has a high forward "P/E" ratio of 30X which is far higher than that of most energy companies. However, as you can see below, consensus EPS estimates show strong expected earnings growth over the coming years as Enviva's new facilities begin operations:

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates: Enviva)

If it can manage to increase EPS to $3.12 per share by 2023, it would have a long-term forward "P/E" of 13.7X. This is a fair valuation, though it is certainly not low considering the significant uncertainty that comes with long-term forecasts.

Importantly, Enviva's operating margins are relatively stable but its bottom line is quite thin and is usually between -1-5%. See below:

Data by YCharts

Thin profit margins are a risk since an increase in costs could easily result in negative earnings. Enviva is not nearly as vertically integrated as its smaller peers like Drax (OTC:DRXGF) which creates some competitive risks.

Enviva also has over $600M in debt with a debt-to-EBITDA usually around 4-6X. This is not too high, but it does create some risks as above than that of many other energy producers. Again, as long as profit margins remain positive, its debt is not a risk but that could change if margins contract. Still, Enviva's contracts are long term in nature and have some margin protections so this risk is slightly mitigated (Investor Presentation pg. 12)

The Bottom Line

The most substantial risk to Enviva is a decline in Europe's climatologists' opinions regarding wood-pellet burning. The company has benefited from growing decarbonization demand in Europe, but a growing number of scientists do not see wood-pellets as carbon neutral. Additionally, the demand for wood energy is very low and stagnant in the U.S. where most wood energy is increasingly sourced from. As I mentioned earlier, environmental momentum favors Enviva, but if this changes, it would quickly upend Enviva's profit margins due to declines in demand.

Overall, Enviva is an interesting investment opportunity that allows investors diversification, dividends, and growth potential. Its valuation is on the high-end of its historical range so it may not continue to rise and could very well see its share price temporarily decline. Still, it offers qualities that are unseen in virtually all other limited partnerships.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.