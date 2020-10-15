I was able to grab some discounted shares during the Coronavirus Crash, but I am still looking to make a couple more additions in anticipation the PolarisDMD data will be stellar.

Catabasis is approaching its highly anticipated Q4 readout for their Phase III PolarisDMD study. If the data is acceptable, Catabasis expects to file an NDA in 2021.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) is moving closer to a pivotal readout for their flagship product candidate, Edasalonexent, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy "DMD". The company expects to report their Phase III PolarisDMD trial data at some point in Q4 of this year and it could be enough to support an NDA filing. So far, Edasalonexent has had astronomical data and appears to be a solid bet for approval. As a result, I have been aggressively adding to my CATB position in anticipation the PolarisDMD data is stellar and the market is forced to recognize Edasalonexent's clinical and commercial prospects.

I aim to deliver some background material on Edasalonexent and why it could be a lifesaving therapy for patients with DMD. In addition, I point out some key downside risks that investors should be aware of. Finally, I lay out my plan to manage my CATB position as we approach this critical readout.

Edasalonexent: A Foundational Therapy

Catabasis flagship product candidate, Edasalonexent, has the prospective to deliver life-changing benefits to all DMD patients regardless of their specific mutation. By inhibiting NF-kB, Edasalonexent will slow the decrease in skeletal muscle, in addition to cardiac muscle, and reduce the incidence of bone fractures (Figure 1). Furthermore, Edasalonexent has the ability to be implemented as a monotherapy or in combination with DMD gene therapies.

Figure 1: Edasalonexent Benefits (Source: CATB)

In addition to DMD, Catabasis is in the process of moving Edasalonexent into additional neuromuscular diseases, including other dystrophies.

The FDA has granted Edasalonexent several designations including orphan drug, fast track, and rare pediatric disease designations for the treatment of DMD. Furthermore, the European Commission "EC" has granted Edasalonexent the orphan medicinal product designation for the treatment of DMD.

In the company's MoveDMD's open-label extension trial, Edasalonexent displayed the ability to preserve muscle function and was able to support steady improvements in muscle function at 72 weeks. Additionally, Catabasis reported positive alterations in muscle health and the rate of change in lower leg composite. Moreover, Catabasis reported that the heart rate of the treated boys decreased in the direction of age-normative values. What is more, boys treated with Edasalonexent continued to follow age-appropriate growth curves in weight and height and overall body mass index trended down to age-normative values. Edasalonexent studies have revealed that it is well tolerated with an amiable safety profile.

If all goes well, Edasalonexent could become a standard-of-care for all dystrophies and a number of other indications (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Edasalonexent Opportunity (Source: CATB)

The Opportunity

DMD is categorized as a rare disease, but it does provide a great commercial opportunity for Catabasis to deliver a unique product in a market that is starving for therapeutic options. At the moment, the standard-of-care is corticosteroids, but that category has not yielded any major breakthroughs in recent years. Recently, gene editing has shown some success with a few FDA approvals for Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) exon-skipping products. Unfortunately, Sarepta's products are gene-specific, so not every DMD patient will have the opportunity. Consequently, many DMD patients are stuck between antiquated steroids and cutting-edge gene therapies. If approved, Edasalonexent will have an opportunity to claim a large chunk of the market due to its impressive safety and efficacy in all types of DMD patients.

We don't know what Edasalonexent's commercial value will ultimately be, but the number of indications it can accumulate will provide a substantial market that is in desperate need of an inclusive therapeutic.

Worth A Buy?

In addition to the commercial opportunity, I believe CATB's current market valuation makes it worthy of a speculative buy. At present, CATB's market cap is ~$118M, which is significantly undervalued for a company that is potentially only a few years away from bringing in more than $100M in annual revenue (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CATB Earnings Estimated Growth (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Assuming Catabasis is able to hit the Street's expectations of clearing $500M in 2028, the stock is currently trading around a 0.24 forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average is roughly 5x, we could see CATB trading around $131 per share. Indeed, the company will most likely perform multiple offerings in the coming years, which will dilute the share price down significantly. However, that $131 per share does make one realize how undervalued CATB is when it is matched up to its market potential.

Leading Downside Risk

My leading downside risks are still Catabasis' decision to "go-it-alone" in the U.S. market. The company is not planning on signing a commercial partner for the U.S. market, which is usually frowned upon and typically hurts the share price until they can prove they can push their own product.

In my opinion, I trust the company will be able to go-it-alone in commercialization thanks to their plan to focus their sales efforts on the top DMD specialists. Still, investors should accept the possibility the market will have to see a few quarters of strong revenue growth before being convinced Catabasis made the right decision.

My Plan

I took advantage of the market sell-off and added to my undersized CATB position. Admittedly, I have not touched CATB since April, but I am looking to add to that position in the near future in anticipation the data will punch the share price to new 52-week highs of $8.59.

Figure 4: CATB Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Looking at the daily chart (figure 4), we can see the share price recently bounced off an uptrend line that was established back in March. I am looking to see if CATB can close out this week (10/16/2020) above this trend line (Lavender Color). If it does, I plan to make at least one addition in the subsequent days. Later on, I will look to make another addition as soon as the company discloses their Phase III data at some this quarter. If positive, I expect to double my position size and will hold that position through the PDUFA date and into commercialization. If the Edasalonexent fails to hit its endpoints, I will liquidate my position and will reconsider the ticker after the company has a strategy to get past the FDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CATB, SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.