Certainly Concho is cheaper than it was pre-Covid, but that doesn't mean it is worth it for COP to double-down on more O&G assets in an age of energy abundance.

I estimate it would take at least $13 billion+ to take out Concho - that would be ~$13+/boe based on Concho's proved reserves.

I've been worried about a big acquisition because Conoco was holding so much cash and not returning it to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Rumor has it that Conoco Phillips intends to purchase Concho Resources. The combination would make COP a major force in the Permian Basin.

MarketWatch reported yesterday that Conoco Phillips (COP) was in talks to purchase Concho Resources (CXO). I haven't seen any price estimates for the transaction, but Concho is currently trading up ~9% in the pre-market to $48.27. That would likely put the price tag at $13+ billion.

Concho's Permian Basin Assets

Source: Barclay's Presentation

As shown in the graphic above, Concho's owns ~550,000 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins of the Permian. During the downturn the company has been doing all it can to reduce its cost structure, driving down LOE, G&A, and interest expense from $9.44/boe in 2019 to $7.49/boe in Q2 of this year (see slide 8 of presentation referenced above). It has also been reducing drilling costs and improving cycle times.

The company had $3.6 billion in debt at the end of Q2. Combined with the estimated market cap at pre-market levels (~$9.4 billion), Concho will likely cost COP $13 billion or more. COP's market-cap at Tuesday's close was $37.4 billion. The company had close to $7 billion in cash and short-term investments as of end-of-Q2 (more than $6.50/share). Along with an investment grade balance sheet, it can easily swing this acquisition ... but that doesn't necessarily mean it should do so.

Concho's Q2 Earnings

To see how Concho has been performing during the COVID-19 downturn, let's look at the highlights of the company's Q2 EPS report:

Oil production was of 200,000 bpd.

Natural gas production was 719 million MMcf/d.

Operating cash flow was $689 million; cap-ex was $312 million.

Free-cash-flow was $238 million.

Reported net loss of $435 million, or $2.23/share

The net loss for Q2 was due - in addition to low realized prices - some special items:

$107 million gain on the disposition of assets as a result of the Company’s transaction with Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC (“Solaris”)

$27 million of charges associated with voluntary layoffs.

$982 million in "disposition or other" charges

Excluding these special items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for Q2 was $223 million, or $1.13/share.

Note the oil split was only 62.7% of the company's total production of 319,000 boe/d. That's one of the issues with Permian producers these days as new well completions have stagnated - more of the long-term production coming from wells is dry-gas. I guess the good news here is that the price of dry gas has of late been rallying off historically low prices:

Source: Bloomberg

That said, the objective here for Conoco is clearly Permian oil. This transaction will make COP a force in the Permian Basin with well over 400,000 boe/d of production.

Conoco's Permian Footprint

Concho's leasehold in the Permian will certainly augment COP's Permian footprint (shown below). As most investors know, COP has been patient with its Permian development due to two primary reasons:

The company wanted to continue learning about the assets and how best to maximize value of each well drilled (similar to what it did in the Eagle Ford). Prior to recent new pipeline additions, there was a lack of adequate pipeline exit capacity, causing Permian barrels to be price discounted.

Source: Annual Meeting Presentation

As a result, investors can see in the graph on the right that COP's Permian production is still a very small piece of its overall production at less than 100,000 boe/d. That will obviously change if the company were to takeover Concho and its 319,000 boe/d. And as a result of their over-lapping leaseholds, I would expect the overall efficiency of both company's operations would be lower due to cost-sharing of assets and reduced overhead.

COP has said the Permian will eventually end up being the largest of the L-48 "big three" (Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian). So from that long-term aspect, the Concho deal makes sense.

Summary & Conclusion

Concho's proved reserves at the end of 2019 were 1.0 billion boe (62% oil and 38% natural gas). Proved developed reserves totaled 745 MMBoe, or 74% of total proved reserves. At a $13 billion takeover value, that equates to roughly $13/boe proved, or $17.45/boe proved developed. Not a great deal, but not over-priced either - somewhat in the middle in my opinion. It will be interesting to see the market's reaction on shares of COP. The deal does make sense: it adds a billion boe of proved short-cycle Permian reserves. And short-cycle is just what is needed in these days of volatile prices were turning on and off wells is a big advantage (see ConocoPhillips and Curtailment Economics).

Personally, as a COP shareholder, I'd much rather see the company adopt a more measured approach to energy and develop some wind and solar assets with 20-year long-term PPA contracts at 12% annual returns. Doing that, and returning some of the $7 billion cash-hoard directly to shareholders in the form of dividends seems to be a much more prudent path forward in the age of energy abundance where domestic oil producers have to rely on OPEC+Russian to take millions of barrels off the market just to get a $40/bbl price for WTI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.