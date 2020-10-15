Introduction

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is a company that anyone who has been to a concert, festival, sports event, or seen a stand-up comedian has utilized a service from. The namesake Live Nation business owns, operates, has exclusive booking rights to 273 venues, some of which are notable like House of Blues, The Fillmore, Hollywood Palladium, and many more. The Live Nation business works with over 500 artists from all genres. The other side of the business is Ticketmaster, which is one of the world's largest live entertainment ticketing and marketing companies. Ticketmaster provides ticket sales, resales, marketing, and distribution services for live events ranging from performing arts, concerts, and sports. Live Nation Entertainment has seen nice historical top-line growth, powered by increases in events and ticket sales. But the bottom line has suffered due to non-controlling interest stakes that have reduced the net income available for the common shareholder. On top of a lack of common shareholder returns, Live Nation Entertainment is being hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the company is overvalued, and I am staying far away. No earnings have been available to the common shareholder over the past five years, and the pandemic is decimating the operations. Things at Live Nation Entertainment do not look good.

Looking At The Past

Strong Top-Line Growth

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Live Nation Entertainment has seen good revenue growth over the last five years, with a CAGR of 11.25%. As can be seen by the estimated total concert events, fans attending, and tickets sold, the underlying demand for live music and other events has been very strong. This is what I would expect during an economic expansion as prosperous as the past decades. Most of the company's revenue is generated from the Concerts segment, which consists of the global production of live music events. This segment has seen 6.11% per year growth over the last three years. On the other hand, the Ticketing segment, which sells tickets on behalf of clients for events, has been relatively flat. The issue with that is that Ticketing has a way better operating margin than Concerts, ranging from -0.4% to 1.2% compared to 6.8-15%. The top line has seen growth over the last few years, but as I will talk about further below, the bottom line has struggled during a strong economy, and the COVID-19 pandemic has killed the underlying demand for live entertainment.

Bottom-Line Woes

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Although operating income has increased at a clip of 20% per year, net income attributable to common shareholders has struggled to gain traction. This is due to agreements set up by Live Nation Entertainment with non-controlling interests. In 2019, around 41% of comprehensive net income was attributable to non-controlling interests. In some years, it has exceeded 100% of the total comprehensive net income, causing a net loss attributable to common shareholders. But there is more to the story, as what is attributable to the common shareholder is not available to the common shareholder. As can be seen in the second chart, net income available to the common shareholder has been consistently negative. Why is this? Well, some of the non-controlling interest is redeemable through put agreements. These put agreements are accreted to net income when the fair value is higher than the carrying value of these agreements. As can be seen above, the accretion of non-controlling interests has been a large negative factor to net income available to common shareholders, resulting in a negative return for the common stock. Overall, the non-controlling interests are controlling the common shareholder's returns.

No Encore During Pandemic

Source: SEC 10-Ks & 10-Qs

As would be expected, live events have been significantly reduced due to COVID-19. In Q1 of 2020, Live Nation Entertainment posted revenues of $1.366 billion, a 21% decline. Concerts revenue declined 25%, Ticketing revenue declined 16%, and Sponsorship & Advertising increased by 20%. The quarter ended with an operating loss of -$173 million and net income available to common shareholders of -$199 million. Q2 was much worse, with revenue decreasing to just $74 million, a 97.7% decline! Concert revenue decreased by 95%, Ticketing revenue declined by 123%, and Sponsorship & Advertising revenue decreased by 88%. The operating loss in Q2 was -$588 million, and net income available to common shareholders was -$565 million.

The result for the six months was revenue of $1.44 billion, which is a decline of 70.5%. Concert and Ticketing operating margins tanked, totaling to -38.8% and -143% each, making up the operating loss of -$761 million. Net income available to common shareholders ended the six months at -$765 million or -$3.62 per share. Looking at the graphic above shows that the underlying demand has disappeared. The drop-off is quite remarkable as the number of concerts and fans almost dropped to zero in Q2! Tickets sold in Q2 even went negative from refunds/buybacks from canceled events. Overall for the half year, concert events were down 61%, fan attendance was down 75.1%, and the number of tickets sold was down 60.2%. The inability to gather in large groups is a persistent threat to Live Nation Entertainment that will not go away until COVID-19 can be contained. The outlook on containment is not prosperous right now, but a bright spot may emerge with the return of fans to sporting events. Because Live Nation Entertainment makes the lion's share of the revenue from concerts and live music, it will be a hard road back to normal. We have not seen a great response to the reopening of movie theaters, and I wouldn't expect a much different outcome for concerts.

Unhealthy Financial Standing

Looking at the most recent quarter, Live Nation Entertainment has a current ratio of 1.27x, which will suffice for now. I do expect the company will have to issue more debt or a revolving credit line to keep alive through this pandemic. The debt to equity is very high at 16x, and the times interest earned ratio in 2019 was 2.06x. This is a real area for concern while the company struggles to operate. I would not be surprised if this unhealthy balance sheet is an issue in the near term as I do not expect much headway in live event attendance anytime soon.

Valuation Offers Poor Risk-Reward

As of today, the company is trading at a price per share of around $55. This is an overvalued company in terms of the common shareholder. The earnings available to the common shareholder have been nonexistent. In 2019, Live Nation Entertainment had a free cash flow per share of just $0.47, and in the most recent quarter, had a book value per share of $1.62. Therefore, the company is trading at sky-high valuations of 117x free cash flow and 34x book value.

Conclusion

Overall, there isn't much that Live Nation Entertainment offers for a good investment thesis. The company does not show returns to the common shareholder and is currently getting destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic. To add to that, the balance sheet does not look good. The company trades at high multiples to book value and free cash flow. In the end, I would rather place my money elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.