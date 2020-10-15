2 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including This Home Improver

Two increases for next week, down from three last week.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

I've designed this article series to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

The information below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 1 Challenger 0

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW 58 1.27 20-Oct-20 9.09% King Thor Industries, Inc. THO 10 1.69 22-Oct-20 2.50% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent LOW 0.55 0.6 9.09% THO 0.4 0.41 2.50%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a more considerable margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High LOW 173.66 60 175.94 22.95 185% Off Low 0% Off High THO 94.43 32.3 121.33 23.6 191% Off Low 19% Off High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule THO 1.69 4.7 7.6 10.3 18.8 12 LOW 1.27 15.7 17.8 20.2 19.4 21.5

Comments

Dividend King Lowe's gets a highlight this week. This home improvement company has been raising its dividend annually for over 58 years! Lowe's, along with competitor Home Depot (NYSE:HD), split the massive home improvement business here in the States.

Home Depot has been the more prominent name for some time, but you can see visually in the chart how they tend to move in lockstep. Looking at the revenue for both companies over the past five years, HD had better consistent revenue growth (increasing slope) versus Lowe's, which was relatively flat from the end of 2017 to about Q1 of 2020. Since that point, however, they have both inflected up sharply as people have spent a lot more on home improvements during both the initial lockdowns and subsequent months of social distancing and limited traveling.

I entered the companies on the list and the S&P 500 and Home Depot into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result.

When comparing the two home improvement companies, Home Depot has been the better performer over the past decade, but Lowe's was no slouch. HD averaged a 28% annual return, and Lowe's chalked up close to 26% annually. That has been the story for a while; HD has tended to be the better operator, though Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison seems to be making the right moves to help close that gap. I will note that each would have returned about a 10-bagger. The dividends received along the way have been nothing short of incredible. The rapid growth rate in those dividends has led to exceptional investor returns. Lowe's has been averaging a 20% annual dividend increase for 10 years, and the compounding that brings quickly adds up. Yes, this increase is "only" 9%, but we are in the middle of a raging pandemic.

In the end, Thor Industries did also slightly beat the market though it visited many interesting places along the way. In the chart below, the orange line representing Thor had actually been crushing the market before hitting some roadblocks starting in 2018.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

