It could be why options traders are betting the stock jumps over the next few weeks.

Uber's (UBER) stock could be heading higher over the next couple of weeks based on some positive trends. Most notably, it seems as if analysts have stopped lowering their earnings and revenue estimates for the company.

Additionally, some recent options betting suggests that the stock may have further to climb. This positive betting appears to correspond to improving technical trends. You can follow all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet.

Analyst estimates show the business may have started to stabilize starting in the middle of July. Analysts forecast revenue of $12.8 billion in 2020, rising to around $17.9 billion in 2021, amounting to a 40% growth rate. Then in 2022, analysts estimate revenue will climb an additional 28% to $22.9 billion.

Losses for the company are forecast to narrow dramatically in the years ahead. Currently, analysts estimate a loss of $3.86 in 2020, narrowing to a loss of $1.66 and a loss of $0.88 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The outlook for strong revenue growth and smaller losses, along with estimates stabilizing, shows that the business may finally be turning the corner after a sharp decline due to the coronavirus.

If it is the case, then perhaps Uber stock has room to rise. It may be leading some options traders to bet that the stock climbs higher over the next several weeks. On October 15, the open interest for the December 18, $35 calls and puts rose by roughly 8,500 contracts. The data shows the calls were bought for about $3.70 per contract, while the puts were sold for about $2.96 per contract. In total, the trader spent nearly $0.75 to buy the calls to create the bullish trade. It implies that the stock rises to around $35.75 by the middle of December.

Technically, the shares have started to show signs of rebounding, trending higher off its August lows. Should the stock continue to advance, rising above technical resistance around $35.75, as the options trader is betting, then the equity could go on to climb to around $38.50.

Additionally, we see some mild improvements in the overall momentum of this stock with the RSI that has been gradually drifting higher over the past couple of months. It indicates that bullish momentum has been returning to the equity. However, should the stock fall below support at $32.85, it would confirm a double top pattern and likely result in the shares falling to around $30.50.

Many risks remain with Uber, as it seems likely that the coronavirus pandemic will be with us for a while longer. Additionally, a surge in cases during the winter months could make the business choppy and hurt the ride-sharing segment. In a worst-case scenario, Uber's business could suffer dramatically, resulting in considerable losses.

At least for now, there seems to be some optimism that perhaps the worst is behind the company. And maybe the stock will continue to rise.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story!Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.